2h ago
Morning Coffee: Bills roll over Patriots on Thursday Night Football
Happy Holidays to Bills Mafia. The Buffalo Bills have won three straight against the rival New England Patriots for the first time since 1990-2000.
NFL: Bills 24, Patriots 10
In fact, Buffalo has now won five of its last six versus New England, with an average winning margin of 17.6 points per game.
As for anybody that tailed me with my FanDuel Best Bet from Thursday’s Morning Coffee column, we started the month of December with a massive lump of coal in our bet slips.
We bet Allen 40+ rushing yards at FanDuel.
Allen rushed for 20 yards on eight attempts - his fewest in a game this season in which he registered 8+ attempts.
For what it’s worth, Allen had rushed for 42+ yards in each of his previous eight games with five or more rush attempts to start the season.
Last night, we got the outlier performance and it stinks.
Here’s the Morning Coffee for Friday December 2nd, 2022.
Bills Extend Win Streak In New England
Allen went 22-of-33 for 223 yards and two touchdowns in last night’s 24-10 win over the Patriots.
After starting his career 0-3 outright versus New England, Allen is now 5-1 with a 15-to-1 TD-to-INT ratio in his last six games against them.
While the under hit on Allen’s passing yards prop at FanDuel, he did more than enough for Buffalo to cover the spread as a short road favourite.
Following the victory, the Bills joined the Kansas City Chiefs at the top of the Super Bowl winner odds board at FanDuel at +430.
Buffalo and Kansas City are also co-favourites to win the AFC Championship at +200.
Meanwhile with the loss, the Patriots fell to just a 13 per cent chance to make the playoffs according to ESPN analytics.
New England is now +320 to make the playoffs and -430 to miss the playoffs at FanDuel.
Finally, shout out to our NFL analyst Davis Sanchez for giving us another Hammer Halftime winner for Thursday Night Football.
Bills second half money line cashed at -118 at FanDuel.
Monahan Leads Habs To Win In Calgary
Sean Monahan registered two assists as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 in his first game against his former team.
It was one of only two upsets in the NHL on Thursday night, as favourites went 9-2 overall.
Jason Robertson continued his dominance with a hat trick as the Dallas Stars beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-0.
Robertson has emerged as the favourite to win the Rocket Richard trophy at FanDuel at +250, slightly ahead of Connor McDavid at +300.
Meanwhile, Calder Trophy favourite Matty Beniers scored the overtime winner as the Seattle Kraken beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in overtime.
Beniers is down to +200 to win the Calder as the obvious favourite right now at FanDuel.
The Kraken have won a franchise-record seven straight games and are 12-1-1 over their past 14 games overall.