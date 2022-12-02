Morning Coffee: Bills roll over Patriots on Thursday Night Football Happy Holidays to Bills Mafia. The Buffalo Bills have won three straight against the rival New England Patriots for the first time since 1990-2000.

Happy Holidays to Bills Mafia.

The Buffalo Bills have won three straight against the rival New England Patriots for the first time since 1990-2000.

In fact, Buffalo has now won five of its last six versus New England, with an average winning margin of 17.6 points per game.

As for anybody that tailed me with my FanDuel Best Bet from Thursday’s Morning Coffee column, we started the month of December with a massive lump of coal in our bet slips.

We bet Allen 40+ rushing yards at FanDuel.

Allen rushed for 20 yards on eight attempts - his fewest in a game this season in which he registered 8+ attempts.

For what it’s worth, Allen had rushed for 42+ yards in each of his previous eight games with five or more rush attempts to start the season.

Last night, we got the outlier performance and it stinks.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Friday December 2nd, 2022.

Bills Extend Win Streak In New England

Allen went 22-of-33 for 223 yards and two touchdowns in last night’s 24-10 win over the Patriots.

Josh Allen is the first player in NFL history with three seasons of 25 Pass TD and 5 Rush TD. pic.twitter.com/bwGQWQflYh — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 2, 2022

After starting his career 0-3 outright versus New England, Allen is now 5-1 with a 15-to-1 TD-to-INT ratio in his last six games against them.

While the under hit on Allen’s passing yards prop at FanDuel, he did more than enough for Buffalo to cover the spread as a short road favourite.

Following the victory, the Bills joined the Kansas City Chiefs at the top of the Super Bowl winner odds board at FanDuel at +430.

Buffalo and Kansas City are also co-favourites to win the AFC Championship at +200.

Meanwhile with the loss, the Patriots fell to just a 13 per cent chance to make the playoffs according to ESPN analytics.

New England is now +320 to make the playoffs and -430 to miss the playoffs at FanDuel.

Finally, shout out to our NFL analyst Davis Sanchez for giving us another Hammer Halftime winner for Thursday Night Football.

Another day…

ANOTHER HAMMER HALFTIME 🔨 WINNER FOR @DavisSanchez 💰 🔥 https://t.co/BWvsyF3pRl — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 2, 2022

Bills second half money line cashed at -118 at FanDuel.

Monahan Leads Habs To Win In Calgary

Sean Monahan registered two assists as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 in his first game against his former team.

A two point night and a W for Sean Monahan in his return to Calgary! https://t.co/Az0IqcrKsY — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 2, 2022

It was one of only two upsets in the NHL on Thursday night, as favourites went 9-2 overall.

Jason Robertson continued his dominance with a hat trick as the Dallas Stars beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-0.

JASON ROBERTSON HATTY!!! 🧢🧢🧢



THE BEST GOAL SCORER IN THE @NHL! pic.twitter.com/JxAgOH43t0 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 2, 2022

Robertson has emerged as the favourite to win the Rocket Richard trophy at FanDuel at +250, slightly ahead of Connor McDavid at +300.

Meanwhile, Calder Trophy favourite Matty Beniers scored the overtime winner as the Seattle Kraken beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in overtime.

big mood 😤



another gem for our 'hockey pics that go hard' folder 📂 pic.twitter.com/uLh1MeBiw9 — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) December 2, 2022

Beniers is down to +200 to win the Calder as the obvious favourite right now at FanDuel.

The Kraken have won a franchise-record seven straight games and are 12-1-1 over their past 14 games overall.