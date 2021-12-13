Sights and sounds of the 108th Grey Cup

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are the 2021 Grey Cup champions.

Across all sports, the best team doesn’t always finish the season as champions.

However, the Blue Bombers made sure the CFL’s best team finished on top with a 33-25 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in overtime on Sunday night to cap off an outstanding season.

Winnipeg, which opened the season at +800 to win the Grey Cup, forced a significant adjustment with an 11-1 start to the season before resting its starters late in the year.

While they didn’t dominate either of their playoff opponents, the Blue Bombers overcame mistakes and did just enough to finish the job with a Grey Cup win.

Here is the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Monday Dec. 13, 2021.

Blue Bombers are Grey Cup champions

As highlighted in this column over the past couple weeks, there was still value betting on Winnipeg to win the Grey Cup entering the CFL playoffs.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are the 2021 Grey Cup champions! The Blue Bombers were +800 to win it all entering this season! #GreyCup #GreyCup2021 pic.twitter.com/eTKYueWRjZ — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 13, 2021

Three weeks ago, the Blue Bombers were +130 when I recommended a play as likely the last chance to get them at plus-money to win it all.

Two weeks ago, I followed that up with another play on Winnipeg at +100. The logic was simple.

Betting on the best team in the league to win it all at even or plus money made sense because we knew that they would be a favourite for both the Western Final and the Grey Cup, regardless of their opponent.

The absolute worst-case scenario would have been a loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Western Final, but once they won that game the door opened to get Hamilton at plus-money to guarantee a profit or take the points with the Tiger-Cats early last week and hope for a middle.

Despite the line dropping from Winnipeg -4.5 all the way down to -1.5 at some spots throughout the week, I held firm on the Blue Bombers to get the win and Zach Collaros and company delivered.

CFL #MustSee: Bombers intercept Masoli in OT to secure back-to-back Grey Cup wins.



VIDEO: https://t.co/1gm9ZK6tMx pic.twitter.com/5Ok7NUlsGY — CFL on TSN (@CFLonTSN) December 13, 2021

Collaros went 21-of-32 for 240 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception to earn Grey Cup MVP.

Zach Collaros takes home #GreyCup MVP, while Nic Demski wins Most Outstanding Canadian! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/IHrNKpRwHs — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 13, 2021

Nic Demski finished with four catches for 27 yards and a touchdown to earn the Most Valuable Canadian award.

On the heels of a 29-year championship drought, Winnipeg has won back-to-back Grey Cup titles.

In addition to the Blue Bombers’ win, I tailed The Prop Masters Derek Taylor and Aaron Korolnek for the final time this season.

The Prop Masters @DTonSC and @Aaron_Korolnek went 6-3 with their Grey Cup picks, including a win on will there be a safety? (+700) 👏🏼 #GreyCup2021 https://t.co/F973Jx1sH9 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 13, 2021

The Prop Masters went 6-3 with their prop recommendations, including predicting there would be a safety at +700.

It was a satisfying finish to an outstanding year betting on the CFL with DT and AK.

I’m already starting the clock on the countdown to the 2022 CFL season.

NFL favourites deliver on Sunday

If you bet on the NFL on Sunday, I hope that you bet on the favourites.

NFL favourites went 11-1 straight up and 10-2 against the spread on Sunday.

Only one underdog has won outright in Week 14:



The Atlanta Falcons pic.twitter.com/kWHrYCphxz — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) December 13, 2021

The Atlanta Falcons (+120 ML) beat the Carolina Panthers 29-21 in the lone upset. Cam Newton was benched in that game for P.J. Walker.

Meanwhile, Tyler Huntley led the Baltimore Ravens back from down 24-3 to cover as a three-point underdog in a 24-22 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Lamar Jackson was taken to the locker room after this hit 🥴



pic.twitter.com/CB9wiqUI0s — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 12, 2021

Lamar Jackson left that game with an ankle injury. Hopefully, it isn’t too serious, and he isn’t forced to miss time.

Eight of the 12 games on Sunday went over the total.

Rams, Cardinals set for Monday Night showdown

Week 14 in the NFL wraps up with the Arizona Cardinals hosting the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

The Cardinals have won three of their past four games to improve to a league-best 10-2 straight up this season.

Arizona is 9-3 against the spread.

There's only one creature capable of leaving a footprint that size. pic.twitter.com/DJFRvZ7LAr — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 13, 2021

Meanwhile, the Rams have trended in the opposite direction of late, dropping three of their past four to fall to 8-4.

The Cardinals opened as a 2.5-point favourite, but that number is down to two right now, with the total set at 51.5.

With a two-game lead on L.A. heading into tonight, Arizona is currently -1250 to win the NFC West, while the Rams are priced at +850.

Both teams are among the top seven choices to win the Super Bowl right now, with the Cardinals at +750 and the Rams at +1300.

You can catch that game on TSN tonight, with the pre-game set to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.