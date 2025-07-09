Morning Coffee: Blue Jays steal MLB spotlight with best start in franchise history While most Canadians are busy grilling burgers, lining up at ice cream trucks, and working on their cannonballs at the lake, some of us are so locked in that we need to set reminders to enjoy the sunshine while it lasts. Meanwhile, the biggest story of the summer has been the epic turnaround from Canada’s baseball team.

Some of us just can’t get enough summer sports.

While most Canadians are busy grilling burgers, lining up at ice cream trucks, and working on their cannonballs at the lake, some of us are so locked in that we need to set reminders to enjoy the sunshine while it lasts.

If you’re taking the time to read this column, I hope it’s from your hammock with an iced coffee in hand.

Wimbledon continues with quarter-final action this morning on TSN, we’ve got a full slate of MLB beginning this afternoon, and the stage is set for an epic showdown on Friday Night Football in Week 6 of the CFL season.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are the league’s last remaining undefeated team.

Coming off a bye, the Riders will host the West Division rival Calgary Stampeders in an early showdown that is worth setting a reminder for so that you don’t miss it.

The Blue Jays have tied their second-longest winning streak in franchise history! 🔥



Will Toronto win the AL East for the first time since 2015? 👀 @FanDuelCanada | #LightsUpLetsGo pic.twitter.com/hCjirF2GEB — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 9, 2025

The Toronto Blue Jays are off to the best start in franchise history.

With the MLB All-Star break right around the corner, the Blue Jays will get another golden opportunity to build on their hot start to July this afternoon.

Don’t forget to pack your sunscreen.

This is Morning Coffee for Wednesday July 9, 2025.

Blue Jays steal MLB spotlight with best start in franchise history

The Blue Jays are the hottest team in baseball.

With four games to go against the two worst teams in the American League before the break, Toronto has a great chance to add to its historic start to the season.

The Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 6-1 in a game that was called after seven innings last night to extend their win streak to 10 in a row. It’s the longest active streak in the majors.

Toronto is also one win away from matching the longest win streak in franchise history.

The Blue Jays are expected to get there this afternoon as a -156 favourite with a chance to complete a three-game series sweep against the White Sox.

Toronto has won 11 straight games on five different occasions in franchise history. The Blue Jays have never won 12 in a row.

If they can beat Chicago this afternoon, they’ll head to California with a chance to break the record on Thursday.

Can the Blue Jays replicate 2015 trade deadline this year?



WATCH: https://t.co/m3uyJgRcx6 pic.twitter.com/dYZoMzpOFM — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 8, 2025

Meanwhile, Toronto has another MLB record in sight.

The Blue Jays are projected to be the favourite in each of their final four games before the MLB All-Star break.

If they can sweep the White Sox and the Athletics, they’ll enter the break on a 14-game win streak.

That would be the longest win streak entering the All-Star break by any team in MLB history.

Regression will hit eventually, but it hasn’t happened yet.

MORNING COFFEE NOTEBOOK ☕️📓



• Blue Jays off to best start in franchise history ⚾️

• Misiorowski shines versus Dodgers 🔥

• Rockies terrible season continues 🥶

• Djokovic, Sinner set for Wimbledon QF 🎾 pic.twitter.com/rCpKzAY73d — Domenic Padula (@Domenic_Padula) July 9, 2025

Toronto is an MLB-best 28-10 since May 28. For perspective, this is the same team that went 26-28 through its first 54 games – only nine teams had a worse record up until that point in the season.

The Blue Jays were 100-to-1 to win the AL East at FanDuel on May 28. Toronto is down to +120 to win its division this morning. Talk about completely rewriting the narrative.

Chris Bassitt said tonight that, given his low pitch count (78), he’ll be ready to pitch before All-Star break if the #BlueJays need him in a long relief or piggyback role.



“If a lot of [bullpen] guys are down, I can be up.”



“My only goal I have is to win a World Series.” — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) July 9, 2025

The Blue Jays were +1200 to win the AL at FanDuel prior to the start of their 10-game win streak. That number is down to +750 this morning as the fourth choice behind only the Detroit Tigers (+250), New York Yankees (+350), and the Houston Astros (+370).

Meanwhile, Toronto’s odds to win the World Series have been cut from 34-to-1 to 20-to-1 since the streak started.

Only seven MLB teams have shorter odds to win the World Series at FanDuel this morning.

It took the Blue Jays 107 games to reach 51 wins in 2024.



They have 51 after 88 this season. pic.twitter.com/HLORkdtBGe — BlueJays Muse (@TORBlueJaysMuse) July 5, 2025

There’s still a long way to go, but the Blue Jays are off to the best start in franchise history at 54-38 – 3.5 games clear of the Yankees for the best record in the AL East and 4.5 games back of Detroit for the AL’s best record.

The streak is bound to end eventually, but if they can find a way to win their next four games, this team will crush the franchise record for the most wins and set an MLB record for the longest win streak entering the All-Star Break.

That journey continues this afternoon in Chicago.

As for a FanDuel Best Bet, I’ll go with the Blue Jays to match their franchise record with an 11th straight win this in Chicago.

Nobody knows how it will end, but the Blue Jays are the hottest team in baseball.

You can count me in among those hoping that hot streak continues this afternoon.

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, everyone!