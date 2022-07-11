Battle of the Unbeaten lives up to hype as Blue Bombers make statement with win

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are the two-time defending Grey Cup champions.

If anybody needed another reminder that they are still the team to beat in the CFL, they got one on Saturday night.

The Blue Bombers beat the BC Lions 43-22, handing them their first loss of the season in front of their home fans.

It was an absolutely dominant performance by Mike O’Shea’s team from start to finish.

Taking a look at FanDuel’s updated Grey Cup winner odds this morning, it’s reasonable to wonder at this point whether any team can stop Winnipeg from winning a third straight Grey Cup.

It’s still early, but I don’t see anybody stopping the Bombers right now.

This is the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Monday, July 11th, 2022.

Blue Bombers Still Perfect After Dominant Win In BC

The Blue Bombers are 5-0 straight up this season.

After a couple of narrow wins in Week 1 and Week 4, Zach Collaros and company delivered their most complete effort of the season so far in a lopsided win over BC on Saturday night.

Collaros was nearly perfect.

He went 23-of-30 for 288 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bombers put on their best performance of the season and it was Zach Collaros who orchestrated the offence…



@FarhanLaljiTSN, @DavisSanchez, @MattDuniganTSN & @MiltStegallTSN on Collaros' effort and the defensive wall Nathan Rourke faced: https://t.co/DeSmwlKgtd#CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/XpC0vdOcn0 — CFL on TSN (@CFLonTSN) July 10, 2022

In case you missed it, Collaros is now 22-2 since his arrival in Winnipeg.

Dalton Schoen went off with eight catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

Greg Ellingson recorded seven catches for 98 yards and a score.

a thing of beauty. pic.twitter.com/lnLWjGieq6 — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) July 11, 2022

Meanwhile, the Bombers won the turnover battle 4-0, with the defence picking off Nathan Rourke twice.

I like my vanilla ice cream with all the fixings !!!! https://t.co/gHRKWeajMF — Willie H. Jefferson III (@Stmn_Willie_Bmn) July 10, 2022

Janarion Grant had a 97-yard return touchdown on the opening kick-off that set the tone for the entire game.

After dominating the most highly anticipated game of the season in all three phases, nobody is running to suggest another team can compete with Winnipeg for the Grey Cup at this point.

FanDuel’s updated Grey Cup winner odds reflect that outlook.

The Blue Bombers are down to +175 to win it all for a third straight season.

That number represents a 36.4 per cent implied win probability.

The Calgary Stampeders, which beat the Edmonton Elks 49-6 on Thursday night to improve to 4-0, have emerged as the second choice to win the Grey Cup at FanDuel at +380.

To summarize



Bo: 279 yards, 2 TDs

Malik: 6/6, 150 yards, 89 yard TD

Peyton: 122 yard missed FG return TD, 1 rushing TD

Cam: 2 fumble recoveries, 1 sack, 6 tackles, 1 TD

Titus: forced fumble, 4 tackles

Trumaine: INT

Roberson: INT, 4 tackles

Silas: 8 tackles



😏 — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) July 8, 2022

The Stampeders will visit Winnipeg for another highly anticipated match-up on Friday Night Football this week.

Meanwhile, the BC Lions are the third choice at +430.

"Obviously impressive, the Blue Bombers, two-time defending champs ... but we lost this game."@Nathan_Rourke breaks down the tough game against Winnipeg.



🎥 Post-game Presented by @TheProvince#RoarLikeNeverBefore pic.twitter.com/QAzTbozR6f — BC LIONS (@BCLions) July 10, 2022

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are +700 to win it all.

To nobody’s surprise, the top four choices to win it all are all from the West Division.

The Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts are both listed at +1000 as the top choices from the East Division.

If you’re looking for value, you might as well look somewhere else.

The Blue Bombers are the obvious top choice to win the Grey Cup right now.

After watching them raise their level of play and thoroughly dominate the Lions in Week 5, I’m not sure that there is another team that is particularly close.

I certainly wouldn’t put my money on it at this point.

Djokovic Does It Again At Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic won his fourth straight Wimbledon singles title on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic is a #Wimbledon champion once again! 🏆



pic.twitter.com/iuT8RqI0fl — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 10, 2022

Djokovic, who was -130 to win the title pre-tournament, joined Roger Federer, Bjorn Borg, and Pete Sampras as the only men in the Open Era to win four or more consecutive Wimbledon titles.

Djokovic says given everything he’s dealt with this year (AUS deportation), “it’s a relief, it adds value. It’s significant and emotional,” on winning #Wimbledon — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) July 10, 2022

He closed at -360 to win Sunday’s final versus Nick Kyrgios.

Looking ahead to the next Grand Slam event, Djokovic is listed as the favourite to win the US Open at +130 at FanDuel.

Djokovic confirmed after his win on Sunday that he does not plan to get vaccinated before the tournament.

Hours after winning his fourth-straight title at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic confirmed that he had no plans to receive the COVID-19 vaccination and, as a result, doesn't foresee himself playing in the US Open. https://t.co/0kmBzeKXpK — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2022

At this point, he will not be eligible to play the U.S. Open.

Daniil Medvedev, who beat Djokovic in last year’s U.S. Open final, is the second choice to win the title at +185.

Carlos Alcaraz is +330 to win the title, followed by Rafael Nadal at +430 and Alexander Zverev at +1000.

Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime is the eighth choice to win the U.S. Open men’s singles title at +2200.

Fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov is +3600 to win the title.

Keeps raising the bar!! What a champ 🔥 congrats man @DjokerNole 👊🏼 https://t.co/TLvffJWSM2 — Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) July 10, 2022

Meanwhile, on the women’s side it’s Iga Swiatek at the top of the board once again at +220 to win the title at FanDuel.

Naomi Osaka is +600 to win it.

Aryna Sabalenka (+1100), Simona Halep (+1100) and Ons Jabeur (+1200) round out the top five choices.

Canadian Bianca Andreescu is a top-10 choice to win the women’s singles title at +1600.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is also +1600.

"They would be super proud" 😊



Elena Rybakina was asked how her parents would react to her being crowned Wimbledon champion#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/HOKUL4pFfQ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2022

Serena Williams, who made her highly anticipated return at Wimbledon, is +2200 to win the U.S. Open women’s title at FanDuel.

2021 U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Annie Fernandez, who confirmed she is on track to return from injury at the Citi Open Washington tournament, is +2600 to win the title.

Blue Jays Swept In Seattle

The Toronto Blue Jays have six games remaining in the first half of their season.

The 2022 All-Star Break couldn’t get here soon enough.

The Seattle Mariners beat the Blue Jays 6-5 on Sunday to complete the four-game series sweep.

Going 16-3 since June 21 and 11-1 since Jun 28, the @Mariners have gotten red hot right as the Blue Jays have gone cold & now sit tied with them for the final AL Wild Card as a result. Disposing of TOR by a 6-5 final on Sunday, SEA has also tied behind just 5 streaks on this list pic.twitter.com/UPTPVwoC1K — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) July 11, 2022

Toronto has dropped nine of its last 10 games and is now 45-42 overall.

Next up, the Blue Jays return home for a two-game mini-series with the Philadelphia Phillies that begins on Tuesday, followed by a four-game set with the Kansas City Royals.

Despite building a rare lead on Sunday (at one point up 4-1), the freefalling #BlueJays still fell 6-5 to complete a 4-game series sweep at the hands of the Mariners. The loss drops them into a tie for the last AL Wild Card as they have these ugly numbers over their last 10 games pic.twitter.com/ymLoWs05Df — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) July 11, 2022

Toronto, which is now 16.5 games back of the New York Yankees for the best record in the American League East, is now +3000 to win its division at FanDuel.

The Blue Jays are +600 to win the AL and +1200 to win the World Series at FanDuel.