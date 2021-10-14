Tom Brady has accomplished a lot in a short span since he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One thing he hasn’t been able to do so far is cover the spread in prime time.

Brady has failed to cover in 10 straight prime-time contests dating back to his final season with the New England Patriots, including his first two prime-time games this season.

Tampa Bay opened the season with a 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys but failed to cover as a 9.5-point favourite in that game.

Three weeks later, Brady and company survived another close call with a 19-17 win over New England but failed to cover as a 6.5-point favourite.

As their injury list continues to grow, what can we expect when the Buccaneers visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football?

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.

Can Brady, Bucs cover in prime time?

Tampa Bay will be a popular parlay and teaser play once again this week, regardless of Brady’s prime-time ATS record.

That includes with yours truly, as I’m banking on a Buccaneers’ win as the second leg of a two-team ticket after the Baltimore Ravens rallied to beat the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football.

While I still like Tampa Bay to win outright, it’s impossible for me to ignore a growing injury list for a team that is laying seven points on the road.

Brady is dealing with a thumb injury, and he’ll be without his favourite red-zone target with Rob Gronkowski sidelined once again.

Meanwhile, a defence that was already without Jason Pierre-Paul, Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting will also be without Lavonte David and Antoine Winfield this week.

For as bad as things look on paper for the Buccaneers, I’m not about to bet against the team with the better quarterback and the better coach the way I did when I took the Eagles to cover against the Cowboys a couple of weeks ago.

It didn’t work out for me.

However, since I’m already on the Bucs to win outright, I’ll add another two-team, seven-point teaser and pair the Eagles with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

That gets me the Eagles +14 and the Chiefs to win outright as my TSN Edge best bet to begin Week 6.

The best-case scenario is a close Tampa Bay win in which I cash my first ticket and then head into the weekend needing a Chiefs outright win to cash the second.   

NHL home teams sweep the board

NHL home teams went 5-0 on Wednesday night.

The Toronto Maple Leafs (-210) beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 in their home opener.

William Nylander, who was +150 to score, netted the winner for Toronto.

Both teams are back in action tonight on TSN.

The Edmonton Oilers (-205) blew a two-goal, third-period lead, but pulled out a 3-2 shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks to send their fans home happy.

Connor McDavid registered two assists. Leon Draisaitl finished with one apple. Zach Hyman scored in his Oilers’ debut.

Meanwhile, NHL favourites went 4-1 on the money line last night, with the Anaheim Ducks (+115) beating the Winnipeg Jets for the lone upset.

After the over went 2-0 on opening night, the under went 5-0 in the NHL on Wednesday.

Dodgers, Giants set for NLDS Game 5

The stage is set for Thursday night’s winner-take-all Game 5 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants.

As of this morning, Game 5 is a pick’em with the total set at seven.

It will be just the fifth winner-take-all game between two 100-win teams in MLB history.

Giants’ starter Logan Webb completely shut down the Dodgers with 10 strikeouts over 7.2 scoreless innings in a 4-0 win in Game 1 of the series.  His strikeout prop is 5.5.

Can he deliver another dominant performance tonight?

L.A. will counter with Julio Urias, who allowed just one earned run over five innings in a Game 2 win.

Urias is 5-0 with a 1.29 ERA in seven playoff appearances over the past two seasons.

The winner will advance to face the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.

It wouldn’t surprise anybody if the winner of tonight’s game went on to win the World Series.

Right now, the Dodgers are the second choice to win it all at +410. The Giants are +500 to win the World Series.