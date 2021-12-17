The Kansas City Chiefs could be found as high as 15-to-1 to win the Super Bowl entering Week 8.

Seven consecutive wins later, the Chiefs are once again the co-favourite to win it all this season.

The Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28 in overtime on Thursday Night Football to improve to 10-4, moving a half-game up on the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans for the AFC’s best record.

Kansas City all but locked up first place in the AFC West with the win, taking over pole position for the AFC’s No. 1 seed and the lone first-round playoff bye with three games remaining on the schedule.

The more things change, the more they seem to stay the same in the AFC West.

Mahomes remains undefeated on the road versus AFC West

The Chiefs secured their seventh straight win and fifth straight cover on Thursday night.

Kansas City, which opened the season with a 2-7 ATS record, is now 7-7 ATS.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 410 yards and three touchdowns as he remained undefeated on the road against division opponents in his career.

He’s 12-0 straight up on the road against AFC West opponents.

Michael Burton to score the first touchdown cashed at 100-to-1!

It was Burton’s first touchdown since 2015.

Travis Kelce finished the game with 10 catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill had 12 catches for 148 yards and a score.

The overs cashed on each of their receptions props, receiving yards props, longest reception props and anytime touchdown props.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, it was the second time in their careers that both players had at least 10 receptions and 100 receiving yards in the same game.

After combining for just 27 points through the first three quarters, the two teams combined for 29 points in the fourth to push the total over 53.5.

Meanwhile, if you bet L.A. +3, that’s a tough beat to swallow.

The Chargers failed to score on three separate occasions with the ball inside the five-yard line.

L.A. is just the second team since 2000 that has failed to score three times within the five-yard line in a single game.

The Chargers also went 2-of-5 on fourth down.

For what it’s worth, ESPN’s win probability model supported each of the decisions to go for it on fourth down, regardless of the outcome.

Not that it makes it any easier for anyone who bet on L.A. to deal with.

Canucks still perfect under Boudreau

The Vancouver Canucks beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 to improve to 6-0 under head coach Bruce Boudreau.

Boudreau became the sixth coach in NHL history to win each of his first six games with a team.

It’s Vancouver’s longest win streak since they won seven in a row in 2019-20.

J.T. Miller finished with a goal and two assists. Brock Boeser scored twice.

Thatcher Demko turned aside 34 of the 36 shots he faced to improve to 6-1-0 with a 1.82 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage in the month of December.

Boudreau and the Canucks will face their toughest test yet when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens (+145) snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a shootout.

Unfortunately, due to health and safety protocols, fans weren’t allowed inside the Bell Centre to see it.

NHL underdogs earned a split on Thursday night with a 5-5 record, with the Habs, Canucks, Los Angeles Kings, Buffalo Sabres and the Nashville Predators pulling off upsets.

The totals also went an even 5-5.

A clean sweep for NBA overs

While scoring is down league-wide across the association this season, we saw a clean sweep to the over in the NBA on Thursday night.

The over went a perfect 4-0, with favourites going 3-1 straight up.

The Phoenix Suns moved back into a tie with the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the NBA with a 118-98 win over the Washington Wizards.

The Brooklyn Nets pulled off the lone upset as a three-point underdog in a 114-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors were supposed to play on Thursday night, but that game was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak that sidelined 10 players from the Bulls.

Toronto is back in action on Saturday night against the Warriors.