Morning Coffee: Chubb Rushes For 100+ As The FanDuel Best Bets Go 14-1 In October Cincinnati has now dropped 13 straight road prime time games. Meanwhile, if you read Monday’s column and tailed with the FanDuel Best Bet, you were a winner once again. Here’s the Morning Coffee for Tuesday November 1st, 2022.

Willson: Play of offensive lines the difference in Browns' beatdown of the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals played their best football of the season in back-to-back wins in Week 6 and Week 7.

Without Ja’Marr Chase, it was fright night for the Bengals as they struggled through their worst game of the year in a 32-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.

Joe Burrow fell to 0-4 straight up all-time against the Browns.

Cincinnati has now dropped 13 straight road prime time games.

Meanwhile, if you read Monday’s column and tailed with the FanDuel Best Bet, you were a winner once again.

Nick Chubb rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns in last night’s win.

He cleared 81.5 rushing yards with ease.

With one more winner to close out the month, the FanDuel Best Bets featured in this column went a combined 14-1 in October.

It would be great to have that one miss back, but I’ll take 14-1 every single month going forward if I can.

We’re on to November.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Tuesday November 1st, 2022.

Browns Turn Monday Night Football Into House Of Horrors For Burrow

Chubb picked up his 27th career 100-yard rushing game in Monday night’s win over Cincinnati.

He also scored two rushing touchdowns to give him 10 scores this season.

The Bengals trying to stop Nick Chubb: pic.twitter.com/klUmXkW4FW — FanDuel (@FanDuel) November 1, 2022

The Cleveland rushing attack and quality pass protection gave Jacoby Brissett plenty of time to throw the football, and he made the Bengals defence pay by going 25-of-35 for 232 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

Meanwhile, the Browns defence sacked Burrow five times and held him to 232 yards and two touchdowns.

Cleveland allowed a season-low 13 points in the win.

GOOD VICTORY TUESDAY MORNING!!! pic.twitter.com/jfXC15fhBf — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2022

It was Cincinnati’s first loss by more than three points this season.

There was a lot of talk about how the Bengals would potentially negate the absence of Chase on offence, but we didn’t see it last night as Burrow and company really struggled to move the football with any consistency.

Siakam Continues Hot Start In Win Over Hawks

In case you missed it, you might want to start to pay attention to what Pascal Siakam has done for the Toronto Raptors this season.

Siakam delivered again last night with 31 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in a 139-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Pascal Siakam hits the over on points scored in another dominant performance!



💰 31 points

💰 12 rebounds

💰 6 assists



Raptors beat the Hawks 139-109 🦖 pic.twitter.com/OTZAI0O70A — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) November 1, 2022

He hit those marks despite going just 1-of-7 from the field in the third quarter.

Siakam has averaged 26.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game this season.

Siakam stat lines this season is a sight to behold.



31-12-6

26-10-6

20-5-13

23-9-6

23-8-9

37-12-11

23-11-1



Doing everything. pic.twitter.com/cHXJZ4IzIn — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 1, 2022

He’s been an absolute machine for anybody who has bet on his point total and assist total overs at FanDuel early this season.

The Raptors, who were without Fred VanVleet, had no problem taking care of business in the 20-point win over Atlanta.

Toronto has now won three straight home meetings against the Hawks.

The Morning Coffee Best Bets Went 14-1 In October

If picking winners in the NFL was easy, then a lot more people would do it.

So while we couldn’t complete the perfect month, I’ll take a 14-1 record with the FanDuel Best Bets featured in this column in October.

More importantly, I want to thank everybody who has read this column and shown their support.

Chubb over 81.5 rushing cashes and the Morning Coffee @FanDuelCanada best bets officially went 14-1 in the month of October! ☕️🔥



Thank you to anybody who supported and cheers to anybody who tailed! 🥂



We’re on to November! https://t.co/2HoxboO87q #gamblingtwitter @TSN_Edge https://t.co/ZtkGTZGwIA pic.twitter.com/n8fF33yVZK — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) November 1, 2022

There’s nothing better in this business than picking winners and celebrating them with all of you.

Let’s hope we can keep it going in November.