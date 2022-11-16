Morning Coffee: Top Of College Football Playoff Picture Remains Unchanged The third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings didn’t feature a single change among the top five teams. As it stands this morning, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU are the four playoff teams.

Tennessee, LSU, USC, Alabama, Clemson and Utah round out the top-10 teams in the rankings.

Meanwhile in the NFL, the actual league standings look a lot different than most people expected they would at this point in the season with a surprise team on top.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Wednesday November 16th, 2022.

With three weeks left in the NCAA football regular season, the top five choices in the College Football Playoff rankings didn’t change in the latest update.

There are currently four undefeated teams in playoff position, although that will change when Ohio State and Michigan meet during conference championship weekend.

No. 5 Tennessee is just outside of a playoff position, but they won’t have the opportunity to add a conference title to their resume in the same way that No. 6 LSU and No. 9 Clemson can do.

In terms of the updated national championship odds at FanDuel, Georgia remains the favourite to win it all at -145.

Ohio State is the second choice at +250.

Michigan is +800 to win the national championship.

After that, it’s Tennessee at +1600 ahead of TCU at +4000, followed by USC (+4000), Clemson (+6000) and LSU (+6000).

It will be very interesting to see how things shake out over the next couple of weeks, with an emphasis on the looming showdown between the Buckeyes and Wolverines on November 26th.

Vikings Join Eagles Atop NFL Standings

While the College Football Playoff rankings were a hot topic on Tuesday night, the current NFL standings might be the bigger surprise with the Minnesota Vikings joining the Philadelphia Eagles at the top.

The Vikings have won seven straight games since a 24-7 loss to Philadelphia in Week 2, including a 33-30 win in overtime against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.

While they’ve moved into the top-five in the Super Bowl winner market, Minnesota could still be found at +1100 to win it all for those that believe they can do it.

Apparently, the Vikings still have their doubters, as they’re currently a 1.5-point underdog for this week’s clash with the Dallas Cowboys.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Minnesota would be just the fourth team since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to be a regular season home underdog despite a record of 8-1 or better.

They’ll become just the second team in that position despite having their starting quarterback available.

The Cowboys are a league-best 19-7 against the spread over the past two seasons.

It will be interesting to see if that spread moves at FanDuel throughout the week.

Meanwhile, if you want to take a look at the latest Super Bowl odds for all 32 teams, you can check out the latest FanDuel NFL Power Rankings right now in the link below.

Countdown To 109th Grey Cup Continues

The countdown to the 109th Grey Cup continued with some movement to the spread at FanDuel on Tuesday.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers opened as a 4.5-point favourite against the Toronto Argonauts.

That spread has since moved to Winnipeg -5.5.

While there was initially some concern about Zach Collaros’ status for this week’s big game, all indications are that he will be good to go on Sunday.

That could mean that we continue to see that spread move again at FanDuel as Winnipeg remains the obvious favourite as they look to complete the three-peat in Regina this weekend.