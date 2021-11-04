The Edmonton Oilers were +500 to win the Pacific Division on the opening night of the NHL season.

Three weeks later, it’s fair to wonder whether anybody can keep up with them.

The Oilers (-225) beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 on Wednesday night to extend their win streak to three in a row.

Edmonton improved to 8-1-0, outscoring its opponents a combined 39-13 for a plus-16 scoring differential that is the best in the Western Conference.

As of this morning, the Oilers are now -105 to win the Pacific Division.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Draisaitl, McDavid power Oilers to third straight win

The Pacific Division futures market isn’t the only market in which the Oilers have forced a correction with their hot start.

Edmonton went from +2900 to +1400 to win the Stanley Cup.

The Oilers went from +3800 to +1000 to win the Presidents’ Trophy, and from +1300 to +700 to represent the Western Conference in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Regardless of what happens next, Edmonton has certainly exceeded all expectations out of the gate.

Leon Draisaitl led the way on Wednesday night with two goals and three points – his fifth outing with three points or more this season.

Draisaitl became the first player to reach the 20-point mark in 2021-22.

He’s also the second player in franchise history to record 20 points in a season in fewer than 10 games, joining Wayne Gretzky, who accomplished that feat five times.

Most Pts in player's first 9 team GP (Last 30 seasons):

30- Mario Lemieux (1992-93)

27- Lemieux ('95-96)

24- Pat Lafontaine (92-93)

22- Kevin Stevens (92-93)

22- Wayne Gretzky (93-94)

20- Jaromir Jagr (95-96)

20- Ron Francis (95-96)

20- Lemieux (02-03)

20- Leon Draisaitl (21-22) pic.twitter.com/QyEv9IylAs — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) November 4, 2021

Connor McDavid had two assists to extend his point streak to nine games to open the season.

While Draisaitl has one more point than the captain this season, McDavid remains the overwhelming favourite to win the Hart Memorial Trophy at +125, while Draisaitl is the second choice at +900.

For what it’s worth, Alex Ovechkin (+1000), Nathan MacKinnon (+1000), Auston Matthews (+1900) and Artemi Panarin (+1900) round out the top choices to win the Hart, albeit it at very long odds.

I’m fascinated to see how the numbers move as the season progresses, especially considering that McDavid and Draisaitl play together in Edmonton.

With that tandem performing at an elite level, and the best supporting cast that they’ve ever had surrounding them, the Oilers certainly look like the team to beat in the Pacific Division.

Hurricanes extend perfect start

While Edmonton deserves full marks for an 8-1-0 start, that’s only the third-best start in the NHL this season thanks to the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers.

The idle Panthers are 8-0-1 heading into tonight’s showdown with the Washington Capitals.

The Hurricanes (-145) beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 Wednesday night to improve to 9-0-0.

The Hurricanes are the first team to start a season 9-0-0 since the Montreal Canadiens did it in 2015-16.

It’s the second-longest season-opening win streak in NHL history.

Eight wins in his first eight games in a @Canes jersey. What a start for Frederik Andersen.#NHLStats: https://t.co/bvCivXUmvP pic.twitter.com/xy1CDKtC2L — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 4, 2021

Frederik Andersen made 27 saves to earn his league-leading eighth win of the season – the fourth-longest win streak to open a season in NHL history.

Andersen is 8-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a .949 save percentage. His odds to win the Vezina Trophy have shortened from +1900 to +1400.

Despite the hot start, Carolina is still +1900 to win the Stanley Cup.

While that number is down from +2300 on opening night, it’s still longer odds than both the Oilers (+1400) and the Panthers (+850).

NHL favourites went 2-2 overall on Wednesday night, with the Columbus Blue Jackets (+160) upsetting the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 in overtime and the Los Angeles Kings (+125) taking down the St. Louis Blues 3-2 in a shootout.

Golden Knights trade for Eichel

News broke Thursday morning that the Buffalo Sabres traded Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Pending trade call, The @BuffaloSabres trade Jack Eichel and a 2023 3rd round pick, to the @GoldenKnights for Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch, a 1st in 2022 and a 3rd in 2023. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 4, 2021

It’s still uncertain when Eichel will be ready to make his season debut, but it appears he could be ready to make his Vegas debut before the playoffs.

The expectation is Eichel will have disc replacement surgery very soon. Recovery time varies. Everyone hopeful he will be back on the ice in 4 months. https://t.co/PzLx7H0jpC — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 4, 2021

The Golden Knights are currently the fourth choice to win the Stanley Cup at +1100.

On the flip side, no team has longer odds to win the Stanley Cup than the Sabres at 150-to-1.

Raptors extend win streak to five

Fred VanVleet scored a season-high 33 points as the Toronto Raptors (+145 ML) beat the Washington Wizards 109-100 to extend their win streak to five straight, including three in a row as an underdog.

Toronto opened the season 4-0 on the road for the first time in franchise history.

For as impressive as their start has been, bettors aren’t biting on the Raptors as a playoff team.

Toronto was +185 to make the playoffs on opening night. As of this morning, the Raptors are +200 to qualify for the postseason.

Toronto will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, before a highly anticipated showdown with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

TNF best bet

I’m sure there are some football fans that are overlooking Thursday Night Football completely this week after the New York Jets spoiled a lot of Survivor Pools with the biggest upset of the season in Week 8.

After taking down the Cincinnati Bengals, Mike White and the Jets travel to face the Indianapolis Colts tonight.

New York is once again a double-digit favourite at +10.5.

While the Colts are clearly the better team, I think the Jets can keep this game close and cover the 10.5.

In terms of a best bet, I can’t help but go back to Jonathan Taylor to go over his rushing yard total again tonight.

Just hitting his stride. pic.twitter.com/CTP8awoJT7 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 4, 2021

I’m 3-for-3 betting on Taylor to go over his rushing yard total over the past three weeks, and he should have another busy night against the Jets.

I’ll lock in Taylor over 82.5 rushing yards as my best bet for Thursday Night Football.