Rodgers says a decision on his future 'won't be long'

What is a Panchakarma cleanse?

Nine days after the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl 56, Panchakarma was trending on Twitter – like a Bat-Signal indicating that the Aaron Rodgers off-season futures watch train had left the station.

Rodgers posted a series of photos on social media Monday, along with an extended caption thanking his former fiancé, teammates, and coaches, among others.

But what did it all mean?

As it turns out, Rodgers just wanted to thank the people who helped him the most over the past year.

Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, where he introduced the Panchakarma cleanse as a possible punishment for finishing last in the TSN EDGE fantasy football league, among other things.

Rodgers also made it clear that there was no imminent decision on his NFL future, which means that the speculation triggered by his latest Instagram post could be a sign of things to come in the following weeks.

Rodgers did use the appearance to tell the entire world what it will take for him to return to Green Bay, and, based on his comments, it doesn’t seem like it will take all that much.

And as it turns out, the market for Rodgers’ next team odds reflects that, at least for now.

Remember, we are still only 10 days removed from Super Bowl 56.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022.

Rodgers’ next team odds

Where will Rodgers play in 2022? As of this morning, the Packers remain the favourite.

Rodgers to return to Green Bay is -250 – a 71.4 per cent implied probability.

What would it take for Rodgers to play for the Packers next season?

Based on the comments he made on Tuesday, it doesn’t seem like it will take much to convince him to return.

Rodgers said this photo from his IG post last night wasn’t a goodbye message but an appreciation that Randall Cobb and Davante Adams “held a space for me” in the KC game that he missed.



He said on @PatMcAfeeShow that he cried when he got that photo from them after the game. pic.twitter.com/kH526XjMGy — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) February 22, 2022

Rodgers made it clear that he wants his close friend and teammate Davante Adams back in Green Bay.

That’s not a surprise. Considering his status as an elite wide receiver, the Packers might want to find a way to bring Adams back on a long-term deal.

Aaron Rodgers saying he thinks both sides want to get a long-term deal done with Davante Adams and the Packers was the most (only?) newsworthy thing to come from today and that’s not a small thing either.



More on @lockedonpackers tomorrow — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) February 23, 2022

Anything else?

Green Bay already brought Tom Clements back out of retirement to work as quarterbacks coach.

Clements worked closely with Rodgers as a quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator, and assistant head coach from 2006-2016, and Rodgers acknowledged the credit he owes Clements for his development on Tuesday’s show.

Aaron Rodgers on new Packers QB coach Tom Clements to @PatMcAfeeShow: “Tom and I go way back. I love Tom. I owe him so much credit for my development, so I’m happy to see him back in the game.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) February 22, 2022

Rodgers also talked about the success he’s had over the past couple of seasons with head coach Matt LaFleur.

Aaron Rodgers on working with Matt LaFleur: "3 years together, 2 MVPs, there's no coincidences." via @PatMcAfeeShow — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) February 22, 2022

While their season ended with a disappointing playoff exit, the Packers still finished with the best record in football and are coming off back-to-back seasons as the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

If his goal is to win another Super Bowl, is there another spot where Rodgers has a better opportunity to achieve that goal?

Right now, the Denver Broncos are the second choice to be Rodgers’ next team at +350. The San Francisco 49ers round out the top three choices at +800.

The Indianapolis Colts are +1200 to be Rodgers’ next team, followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +1400 to round out the top five choices on the board.

Rodgers could potentially end up in San Francisco or Tampa Bay and automatically make either team a legitimate Super Bowl favourite.

Or he could return to Green Bay along with Adams for one last championship run.

The Packers opened at +1500 to win Super Bowl 57. As of this morning, Green Bay is +1300 to win it all.

While we don’t know where Rodgers will play in 2022, the signs point towards a return to the Packers, which is in line with the futures odds.

Maple Leafs lose third straight

Leafs Nation is ready to hit the panic button.

For just the second time this season, the Toronto Maple Leafs have lost three in a row.

The Columbus Blue Jackets (+205) beat the Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday night.

From @markhmasters: Looking at Ilya Lyubushkin's debut with the Maple Leafs and Jack Campbell's struggles in their loss to the #CBJ - https://t.co/dtJBXf1TRe#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/qnybpQdH8f — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) February 23, 2022

It was Toronto’s third straight loss – each of them as at least a $2 favourite.

The Maple Leafs have now dropped five of their past seven games, and the fact that this slide is happening a month before the NHL trade deadline will only fuel speculation for what the team should do before we get to TradeCentre.

Speaking of TradeCentre, Mike Johnson gave us The Inside Edge on which players fantasy hockey league managers should set their sights on ahead of the deadline.

We are now just one month away from the NHL trade deadline. @mike_p_johnson gives us The Inside Edge on the players that fantasy hockey managers should target ahead of TradeCentre. pic.twitter.com/DLLfSxOC7u — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) February 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Thomas Chabot scored twice and finished with three points in his return as the Ottawa Senators (+195) beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3.

"There's always those teams that are hard to play, for some reason we can't get the win [...] to get this win, especially at home and especially now that we have fans back in the building, it's always awesome."



Thomas Chabot (3pts) on snapping lengthy skid vs. the Wild. pic.twitter.com/Wz9wqtaDNU — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 23, 2022

Tim Stützle extended his goal scoring streak to three games in a row.

NHL underdogs went 3-3 with upsets by the Blue Jackets, Senators, and the Nashville Predators, which beat the Florida Panthers 6-4 as a +220 underdog.