Betting MLB favourites is risky business.

Ask anybody that has been doing this long enough and they will tell you the same thing.

However, as is the case with most things in life, there are sometimes exceptions to the rule.

MLB favourites went 11-5 on Tuesday night.

That number includes the Tampa Bay Rays (+110) cashing as a small dog with an 8-4 win over the Boston Red Sox, but I digress.

Since Friday, MLB favourites have delivered a combined 49-17 record.

That’s a 74 per cent hit rate.

If you’re betting baseball favourites straight up, a 74 per cent hit rate might still not be high enough to make a significant profit without a little luck.

However, if you’ve managed to identify two or more winning favourites to parlay together in recent days, it’s certainly tempting to continue to go back to the well until the favourites cool down a little bit.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday August 11, 2021.

MVP Futures Updates

The Toronto Blue Jays managed to earn a split in their doubleheader with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

The Angels took the opener 6-3 as a +150 dog.

Toronto rallied with a 4-0 win as a -180 favourite in the late game.

Shohei Ohtani, who remains the overwhelming favourite to win American League MVP at -850, went a combined 1-for-7 with a run.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is the second choice to win AL MVP at +650, had a run and an RBI in the Blue Jays’ win and went a combined 1-for-8 on the night.

Toronto is currently -180 to win tonight’s series finale with Alek Manoah scheduled to start opposite Dylan Bundy.

Meanwhile, the NL MVP picture isn’t nearly as clear heading into the final stretch.

For today’s pregame drills, Fernando Tatis Jr. has been exclusively working in right field.

That includes currently, as Trent Grisham is in center for some shagging during BP. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) August 10, 2021

Fernando Tatis Jr., who hasn’t played since July 30th due to injury, remains the favourite to win NL MVP at even-money.

Tatis could return from a shoulder injury soon, but it appears as though it will be in the outfield, where he has been seen practicing in recent days.

Bryce Harper has emerged as the second choice to win NL MVP at +270, batting .355 with five home runs, 18 runs scored and five stolen bases over the past month.

However, Harper was quiet in a 4-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night, while the third choice to win NL MVP left his mark on the game.

Muncy to the second deck! pic.twitter.com/wiXCB067Ke — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 11, 2021

Max Muncy, who is currently +460 to win NL MVP, hit his 23rd home run of the season in the Dodgers’ win.

Muncy was +285 to hit a homer against the Phillies. He’s up to five home runs in his last eight games at Philadelphia.

Tatis’ injury status will be the key to NL MVP race down the final stretch, with Harper and Muncy right behind him.

Trea Turner (+850) and Freddie Freeman (+1200) round out the top five choices to win NL MVP as of this morning.

If Tatis can return and finish the season strong, it will be his award to lose. If he can’t, Harper could be a very legitimate threat to win it.

NBA Rookie Of The Year Odds

The top two picks in the NBA Draft went head-to-head on Tuesday night as Jalen Green’s Houston Rockets beat Cade Cunningham’s Detroit Pistons 111-91.

Green, who was the second overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft, scored a game-high 25 points with five rebounds and three assists.

Cunningham, this year’s top pick, scored 20 points with four rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Cunningham is the favourite to win NBA Rookie of the Year at +195.

He’s looking to become the first ROY for the Pistons since Grant Hill shared that award with Dallas Mavericks point guard Jason Kidd all the way back in 1994-95.

Green is the second choice at +300.

Jalen Green capping off a 25-point performance 💦 pic.twitter.com/WPYfKpyN5M — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 11, 2021

Jalen Suggs (+650) and Evan Mobley (+650) are the third and fourth choices, respectively.

Toronto Raptors’ rookie Scottie Barnes rounds out the top five choices to win the ROY at +1300.

Meanwhile, another rookie from last night’s game has made a significant climb up the board when it comes to NBA Rookie of the Year odds.

Alperen Sengun is the real deal, folks. I’m flying to Vegas right now gushing from my seat watching him get buckets. Already improved as a shooter and defender. All of the Rockets rookies look great too. Rafael Stone’s draft is looking pretty, pretty good. pic.twitter.com/JQHKTVMxCk — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) August 11, 2021

Rockets’ rookie Alperen Sengun, who was the 16th overall pick in this year’s draft, scored 21 points with four blocks in the Houston win.

Following that performance, Sengun’s odds to win the ROY shortened from +2000 all the way to +1400. He’s now the sixth choice to win the award right behind Barnes.

Messi Officially Joins PSG

Lionel Messi was in Paris on Tuesday to officially sign a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG, which has won Ligue 1 in seven of the last nine seasons, is the overwhelming favourite to win the league title again this season at -900.

PSG’s odds to win the Champions League have shortened from +550 to +300.

Lionel Messi:



"My goal and my dream is to win the Champions League once more. I think that we have the team to do it here." 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wx5A6nRSPo — Goal (@goal) August 11, 2021

Messi and company are now either the favourite or a co-favourite to win the Champions League at most sportsbooks, with Manchester City listed at anywhere from +300 to +350 to win it at most spots.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s odds to win the Champions League have lengthened from +1400 to +2000 following Messi’s exit.