The New York Yankees haven’t won a series in August.

For the first time since 1995, the Yankees have dropped six consecutive series.

New York had dropped exactly six series over the first four months of the season prior to their August drought.

In order to avoid a sweep against their next opponent, they’ll have to beat one of Max Scherzer or Jacob deGrom in their Subway Series showdown.

The two-game set will mark the first time the Yankees and New York Mets face each other when both teams are 25 games or more above .500.

However, the pinstripes are 5-14 in the month of August – tied with the Miami Marlins for the worst record in baseball.

Can the Yankees solve Scherzer and build off Sunday’s win over the Toronto Blue Jays tonight against the Mets?

I’m going the other way with my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Monday August 22nd, 2022.

Can Anybody Catch Yankees Atop AL East?

The Yankees are -2000 to win the AL East at FanDuel this morning.

The pinstripes have dropped 14 of their last 19 games, but are still eight games clear of both the Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays in its division.

The most upset we've seen Aaron Boone in a press conference during his five seasons as Yankees manager



(via @MarlyRiveraESPN) pic.twitter.com/10Sz9bU94w — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 20, 2022

Toronto is the second choice to win the division at FanDuel right now at +1700.

Bettors could have found them at +3000 or longer to win the division as recently as two weeks ago.

The Rays are the third choice to win the AL East at +8000.

Keep in mind, the Blue Jays and Rays will play nine more times this season.

Per Statcast, Aaron Boone slamming the press conference table is the Yankees’ highest exit velo in the last week. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) August 20, 2022

As of this morning, FanGraphs gives the Yankees a 91 per cent chance to win the division.

At -2000, FanDuel has New York’s implied probability to win the AL East at 95.2 per cent.

As for their immediate future, the Yankees could be in tough to avoid another series loss against the Mets.

Buck Showalter is convinced that Max Scherzer is packing the manager's bags so the Mets can get a jumpstart on getting back to New York 😂 pic.twitter.com/BUnv8v5u5q — SNY (@SNYtv) August 21, 2022

Scherzer is 9-2 with a 2.15 ERA this season.

He pitched seven shutout innings of five-hit ball with six strikeouts in a 3-2 win over the pinstripes on July 27th.

After facing Scherzer tonight, the Yankees will have to deal with deGrom and his 2.31 ERA on Tuesday night.

Aaron Judge and company led the majors in scoring with 5.35 runs per game over the first four months, but they’re down to 3.26 runs per game in the month of August, and it won’t get any easier for them against Scherzer and deGrom.

I don’t know which one is which, but Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer are the John Lennon and Paul McCartney of contemporary pitchers. — Howie Rose (@HowieRose) August 14, 2022

Meanwhile, the Mets have been excellent against right-handed pitching of late, and Domingo German hasn’t made it to five innings in three of his six starts this season.

The Yankees might eventually turn things back around and go on to win the AL East, but I’m happy to fade them right now against a tough opponent.

I’ll make Mets ML -166 my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday.

Cardinals, Dodgers Stay Red Hot In August

While the Yankees have been one of the worst teams in baseball this month, the St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the best.

The Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Sunday for their seventh straight win.

Albert Pujols' last 24 hours:



2 home runs

5 for 5 at the plate

Countless standing ovations pic.twitter.com/DqJoynSPng — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 21, 2022

St. Louis is 16-3 over their last 19 games and is now five games clear of the Milwaukee Brewers at the top of the National League Central.

The Cardinals are -550 to win the NL Central at FanDuel this morning.

Milwaukee is +450 as the second choice.

Next up, St. Louis gets five games on the road against the Chicago Cubs.

Meanwhile, the Brewers have to deal with a three-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road.

The Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 10-3 on Sunday to complete the three-game series sweep.

Love for the women who inspire us. 💙 pic.twitter.com/qGX7vc5uO1 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 21, 2022

Los Angeles is 17-3 over its past 20 games, covering the run line in all but two of those 17 wins.

Ravens Extend Record Pre-Season Run

The Baltimore Ravens pushed their pre-season win streak to 22 straight games with a 24-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The Ravens covered as a six-point favourite at FanDuel, improving to 20-2 against the spread over the course of their exhibition win streak.

The streak lives on ‼️ pic.twitter.com/0pwshvnKBi — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 22, 2022

Baltimore hasn’t lost a pre-season game since 2016.

While at first glance, it might seem like a lot to lay six points in a pre-season game, the numbers don’t lie.

Nine of the Ravens’ last 10 pre-season wins have been by six points or more.

Ravens -5.5 cashes and I’m now 6-0 betting on NFL pre-season games with the picks I’ve posted here and in my @TSN_Edge articles. 10 of Baltimore’s last 11 wins pre-season wins have been by 6+ points. 💰👀 #GamblingTwitter https://t.co/iEQdKjwVrC — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) August 22, 2022

John Harbaugh’s commitment to getting results in exhibition games has been a gift for all of us that have been willing to ride with Baltimore over the years.

After Sunday’s win and cover, I’m now 6-0 with my NFL pre-season picks.

We’ll get another Ravens pre-season game next week against the Washington Commanders, so let’s see if we can finish the exhibition season with a perfect record with at least one more pick to make.