Nylander elevating his game in the playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one win away from winning a Stanley Cup playoff series for the first time in over 17 years.

As of this morning, they are -3335 to advance – a 97.1 per cent implied probability.

The Maple Leafs (-175) beat Montreal 4-0 in Game 4 on Tuesday night to take a 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven first-round series.

Jack Campbell, who made 32 saves, became the first Toronto goalie to shut out the Canadiens in the playoffs since Johnny Bower recorded his final postseason shutout against them on April 22, 1967.

Teams that hold a 3-1 lead in a best-of-seven NHL series are 292-29 (.910) all-time.

Coming off their most complete performance so far in these playoffs, the Maple Leafs will have a chance to clinch in Game 5 on Thursday night.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday May 26, 2021.

Notable trends from Toronto’s Game 4 win

There were some familiar trends that played out in Toronto’s Game 4 win.

First, William Nylander scored the opening goal for the fourth straight game.

William Nylander extended his postseason-opening goal streak to four games, matching the longest by a @MapleLeafs player in the NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44). #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/KqkyxmhMlQ pic.twitter.com/a0klfON3Q0 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 26, 2021

He’s now scored as many goals as the Habs have scored as a team in the series.

Nylander was +225 to score in Game 4.

Second, the Maple Leafs won the second period for the fourth straight game.

#Habs have been outscored 8-1 in the second period through 4 games. The first two (soon to be all three?) of #Leafs GWGs in this series have been scored in the middle frame. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) May 26, 2021

Toronto has outscored Montreal 8-1 in the middle frame in the series, with all three of its game-winning goals coming in the second.

Third, the Maple Leafs held the Canadiens under three goals for the fourth consecutive game.

They’ve held Montreal to a total of four goals in the series.

So to recap, if you bet Nylander to score, Toronto to win the second period and the Habs to score under 2.5 goals in every game so far in the series, you would be 12-0 on those wagers.

Hurricanes rally to beat Preds in OT

The Carolina Hurricanes (-190) rallied from down 2-1 in the third period to beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 in overtime in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Neat — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 26, 2021

Martin Necas scored twice in regulation, including the tying goal with 7:05 left in the third period to force the extra frame.

Jordan Staal ended it with the game winner just 2:03 into overtime.

The Hurricanes, which were -240 to win the series, can clinch with a win in Nashville on Thursday night.

The home team has won all five games in the series.

Lakers bounce back versus Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers (-1.5) beat the Phoenix Suns 109-102 in Game 2 on Tuesday night to even their best-of-seven first-round series at 1-1.

Anthony Davis finished with 34 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Anthony Davis bounce back game.



34 PTS

10 REB

7 AST

3 BLK

18-21 FT



He is the first Laker with 30+ points and 20+ free throws since Kobe Bryant in 2008. pic.twitter.com/BN6blUGbRd — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 26, 2021

LeBron James scored 23 points with nine assists and four boards.

The Lakers improved to 6-0 in the postseason following a loss since LeBron’s arrival.

Meanwhile, Chris Paul was limited to just 23 minutes as he dealt with a shoulder injury.

Paul’s status is something to watch as the series shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3.

The Lakers, which opened at -300 to win the series before their odds shifted all the way to -105 after a Game 1 loss, are once again -300 to win the series.

Clippers go down 2-0 to Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks (+260) took care of business for the second game in a row with a 127-121 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Luka Doncic led the way with 39 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Mavericks are the 32nd team in NBA history to win the first 2 games of a best-of-7 series on the road.



27 of the previous 31 went on to win the series. pic.twitter.com/zKDdSREHNE — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 26, 2021

It’s the first time that Dallas has won consecutive playoff games on the road since the 2011 Western Conference Finals.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Clippers entered the first round with a 65 per cent chance to win the series.

After dropping the first two games, BPI gives them just a 25 per cent chance to win the series. The Mavericks are now -230 to advance to the second round.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets (-9.5) beat the Boston Celtics 130-108 on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 series lead. After the Nets opened -1400 to advance, those series odds are now off the board.