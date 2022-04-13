1h ago
Morning Coffee: Gaudreau Tops 100 Points As Flames Extend Hot Streak
The Calgary Flames were +4800 to win the Stanley Cup on the opening night of the NHL season. They’re down to +900 right now at the FanDuel Sportsbook. Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Wednesday, April 13th, 2022.
Button on Gaudreau silencing his critics this year, Keith and Bouchard's rough night vs. Wild
Matthew Tkachuk scored a hat trick, Johnny Gaudreau topped the 100-point plateau for the first time in his career with two assists, and the Flames rolled to a 5-3 win over the Seattle Kraken Tuesday night.
Calgary has won five straight games and is now nine points clear of the Edmonton Oilers for first place in the Pacific Division.
If you were on the Flames as an under-the-radar contender from the start, it’s been a very profitable season.
With the playoffs right around the corner, nobody is overlooking Calgary anymore.
Gaudreau Tops 100 Points In Win Over Kraken
The Flames were +1000 to win the Pacific Division on Opening Night.
By November 1st, they were +350 to win the division.
Looking at FanDuel’s NHL division futures this morning, Calgary is now -20000 to finish first in the Pacific.
Shout out to everybody that bet on the Flames, including our very own “Big E” Eric Cohen, who was all over them in the pre-season.
Calgary’s regular-season point total over/under was 91.5.
Right now, they’re sitting at 99 points with nine games left on the schedule.
The Flames were -125 to make the playoffs.
Meanwhile, Calgary’s biggest stars would be getting a lot more love if it wasn’t for some brilliant performances from other players around the league.
Gaudreau is the third choice to win the Hart at +1800 – only Auston Matthews (-360) and Connor McDavid (+400) have shorter odds.
Jacob Markstrom, who was pulled after giving up three goals on 15 shots in the first two periods last night, is the third choice to win the Vezina Trophy at +800.
Igor Shesterkin is the overwhelming favourite at -650, while Frederik Andersen is the second choice at +500.
Looking at FanDuel’s Stanley Cup futures this morning, it looks like the Colorado Avalanche will go wire-to-wire as the favourite to win the Stanley Cup as they’re now +350.
The Florida Panthers are the second choice at +550.
After that, it’s the Flames at +900.
As head coach Darryl Sutter has alluded to at times this season, Calgary will face a difficult road to the Stanley Cup, especially if they meet the Avalanche in the Western Conference Finals.
Calgary has exceeded expectations every step of the way this season.
Now Flames’ fans are buckling up for a postseason run looking to see just how high this team’s ceiling is come playoff time.
Underdog Sabres Take Down Maple Leafs Again
The Toronto Maple Leafs own the fourth-best record in the league this season.
They’d be tied for the best record in the entire NHL if it wasn’t for their recent struggles against two of the bottom three teams in the Atlantic Division.
The Buffalo Sabres beat the Maple Leafs 5-2 on Tuesday night.
The Sabres closed as a +340 money line underdog at FanDuel.
Buffalo +2.5 was -120 at FanDuel shortly before puck drop.
The Sabres have now won their last three head-to-head meetings with Toronto.
Buffalo was +260 or longer in each of those three wins.
Meanwhile, an absolutely awful beat for anybody that bet on Auston Matthews to go over 4.5 shots on goal.
Matthews, who had six shots or more in four straight games entering last night, reached four shots on goal seven minutes and four seconds into the second period.
He went the final 32:56 without a single shot on goal.
For just the fourth time since February, Matthews under 0.5 goals cashed at +124.
While he remains the obvious frontrunner to win the Rocket Richard Trophy, the goose egg wasn’t a welcome sight for anybody that bet on Matthews to get to 65+ or even 70+ goals.
For what it’s worth, Matthews to score 70+ was +500 at FanDuel entering Tuesday night’s game – a 16.7 per cent implied probability.
Matthews to score 70+ is now +1100 at FanDuel – an 8.3 per cent implied probability.
Next up, the Maple Leafs are back in action on Thursday night against the Washington Capitals.
Nets, Timberwolves Advance To Playoffs
The Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves advanced to the NBA playoffs with play-in tournament wins on Tuesday night.
One of those teams is a top-three choices to win the NBA championship.
Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 34 points with 12 assists as the Nets (-480 ML) beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-108 to advance to the postseason.
Irving over 28.5 points and over 6.5 assists cashed.
Meanwhile, anybody that bet on Kevin Durant to score 25+ points was a winner, with a finish that they will never forget.
Brooklyn, the favourite to win the title at the start of the season at +250, is now the third choice at +650 at FanDuel Sportsbook.
At some spots, the Nets actually opened as a favourite for their first-round series against the Boston Celtics.
Looking at the series winner odds this morning, FanDuel has the Celtics at -142 and the Nets at +120.
Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves (-3) beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-104 in the late game.
It was a tough beat for anybody that bet on LA, as the Clippers led by 10 points with 8:54 left in the fourth quarter and went on to lose.
Minnesota clinched just its second playoff berth since 2005 and will play the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.
The Timberwolves are +240 to upset Memphis at FanDuel.
The Grizzlies are a -295 favourite to win the series.