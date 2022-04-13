Button on Gaudreau silencing his critics this year, Keith and Bouchard's rough night vs. Wild

The Calgary Flames were +4800 to win the Stanley Cup on the opening night of the NHL season.

They’re down to +900 right now at the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matthew Tkachuk scored a hat trick, Johnny Gaudreau topped the 100-point plateau for the first time in his career with two assists, and the Flames rolled to a 5-3 win over the Seattle Kraken Tuesday night.

Calgary has won five straight games and is now nine points clear of the Edmonton Oilers for first place in the Pacific Division.

If you were on the Flames as an under-the-radar contender from the start, it’s been a very profitable season.

With the playoffs right around the corner, nobody is overlooking Calgary anymore.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Wednesday, April 13th, 2022.

Gaudreau Tops 100 Points In Win Over Kraken

The Flames were +1000 to win the Pacific Division on Opening Night.

By November 1st, they were +350 to win the division.

Looking at FanDuel’s NHL division futures this morning, Calgary is now -20000 to finish first in the Pacific.

Good night #Flames fans ❤️ We're back in action on Thursday against Vegas 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oHnoVKjrl6 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 13, 2022

Shout out to everybody that bet on the Flames, including our very own “Big E” Eric Cohen, who was all over them in the pre-season.

Calgary’s regular-season point total over/under was 91.5.

Right now, they’re sitting at 99 points with nine games left on the schedule.

The Flames were -125 to make the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Calgary’s biggest stars would be getting a lot more love if it wasn’t for some brilliant performances from other players around the league.

Gaudreau is the third choice to win the Hart at +1800 – only Auston Matthews (-360) and Connor McDavid (+400) have shorter odds.

Jacob Markstrom, who was pulled after giving up three goals on 15 shots in the first two periods last night, is the third choice to win the Vezina Trophy at +800.

Igor Shesterkin is the overwhelming favourite at -650, while Frederik Andersen is the second choice at +500.

Looking at FanDuel’s Stanley Cup futures this morning, it looks like the Colorado Avalanche will go wire-to-wire as the favourite to win the Stanley Cup as they’re now +350.

TSN Director of Scouting @CraigJButton joins @JayOnrait to discuss how Johnny Gaudreau has silenced his critics this year. pic.twitter.com/lvkhuFYjtS — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) April 13, 2022

The Florida Panthers are the second choice at +550.

After that, it’s the Flames at +900.

As head coach Darryl Sutter has alluded to at times this season, Calgary will face a difficult road to the Stanley Cup, especially if they meet the Avalanche in the Western Conference Finals.

“Hopefully he has another 20 points in him”—Sutter on Gaudreau hitting 100 points #Flames — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) April 13, 2022

Calgary has exceeded expectations every step of the way this season.

Now Flames’ fans are buckling up for a postseason run looking to see just how high this team’s ceiling is come playoff time.

Underdog Sabres Take Down Maple Leafs Again

The Toronto Maple Leafs own the fourth-best record in the league this season.

They’d be tied for the best record in the entire NHL if it wasn’t for their recent struggles against two of the bottom three teams in the Atlantic Division.

The Sabres (+340 ML) beat the Maple Leafs 5-2.



Buffalo has won three in a row versus Toronto, with each of those wins at +260 ML or longer. pic.twitter.com/DOTcruAjwI — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 13, 2022

The Buffalo Sabres beat the Maple Leafs 5-2 on Tuesday night.

The Sabres closed as a +340 money line underdog at FanDuel.

Buffalo +2.5 was -120 at FanDuel shortly before puck drop.

The Sabres have now won their last three head-to-head meetings with Toronto.

Buffalo was +260 or longer in each of those three wins.

Anybody who bet the Maple Leafs at +1200 to win the Atlantic Division this season can't be happy with their results against the Sabres. 🤔🙁 pic.twitter.com/ptCI2EjHah — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 13, 2022

Meanwhile, an absolutely awful beat for anybody that bet on Auston Matthews to go over 4.5 shots on goal.

Matthews, who had six shots or more in four straight games entering last night, reached four shots on goal seven minutes and four seconds into the second period.

He went the final 32:56 without a single shot on goal.

No team in the league has been able to stop Auston Matthews this season except the Buffalo Sabres. It may be surprising, but those are the stats, sorry. — EvolvingWild (@EvolvingWild) April 12, 2022

For just the fourth time since February, Matthews under 0.5 goals cashed at +124.

While he remains the obvious frontrunner to win the Rocket Richard Trophy, the goose egg wasn’t a welcome sight for anybody that bet on Matthews to get to 65+ or even 70+ goals.

Keefe: "I don't think Auston needs any extra motivation or fire lately. He's finding that himself no matter who the opponent is, so I don't have any questions about whether or not he'll be ready to play tonight"



Holl: "He's outta control, but we like it"https://t.co/3QJWBoFENV — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 12, 2022

For what it’s worth, Matthews to score 70+ was +500 at FanDuel entering Tuesday night’s game – a 16.7 per cent implied probability.

Matthews to score 70+ is now +1100 at FanDuel – an 8.3 per cent implied probability.

Next up, the Maple Leafs are back in action on Thursday night against the Washington Capitals.

Nets, Timberwolves Advance To Playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves advanced to the NBA playoffs with play-in tournament wins on Tuesday night.

One of those teams is a top-three choices to win the NBA championship.

Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 34 points with 12 assists as the Nets (-480 ML) beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-108 to advance to the postseason.

Irving over 28.5 points and over 6.5 assists cashed.

Meanwhile, anybody that bet on Kevin Durant to score 25+ points was a winner, with a finish that they will never forget.

Kevin Durant 25+ points cashed after a lane violation led to another free throw attempt in the final seconds against the Cavs. 🤑🤣 pic.twitter.com/Pz7bITGZj3 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 13, 2022

Brooklyn, the favourite to win the title at the start of the season at +250, is now the third choice at +650 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

At some spots, the Nets actually opened as a favourite for their first-round series against the Boston Celtics.

A @FanDuelCanada Same Game Parlay with KD 25+ points! 👀💰🤣 pic.twitter.com/CAd7P7oqup — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 13, 2022

Looking at the series winner odds this morning, FanDuel has the Celtics at -142 and the Nets at +120.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves (-3) beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-104 in the late game.

It was a tough beat for anybody that bet on LA, as the Clippers led by 10 points with 8:54 left in the fourth quarter and went on to lose.

The Timberwolves take down the Clippers to claim their spot in the NBA playoffs 😤 pic.twitter.com/RSHhftLUDk — ESPN (@espn) April 13, 2022

Minnesota clinched just its second playoff berth since 2005 and will play the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.

The Timberwolves are +240 to upset Memphis at FanDuel.

The Grizzlies are a -295 favourite to win the series.