What’s worse than facing Tyreek Hill in Week 12 in multiple fantasy football leagues?

Facing Hill and one of Derrick Henry or Will Fuller.

Unfortunately, yours truly met that fate this week.

Hill needed less than one full quarter to produce the highest receiving yards total of any player in a game this season with 203.

He finished with 13 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5) held off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 27-24 win.

That’s bad news for my fantasy teams.

Hill leapfrogged 13 different receivers to take over the league lead with 1,021 receiving yards this season.

Who is the No. 2 player on that list after Sunday? It’s Hill’s teammate Travis Kelce. Yup, the Chiefs are pretty, pretty good.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Monday Nov. 30, 2020.

Tyreek Hill Takes Off

Hill became the first player with at least 250 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a game since Jimmy Smith in 2000.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes threw for 462 yards and three scores.

Per Elias, Mahomes’ 359 passing yards in the first half were the most by any player in a regular-season game over the past 40 years.

That first half alone was another reminder of how dangerous the Kansas City offence has the potential to be, even if we have only seen glimpses of it throughout their 10-1 start.

Remarkably, even with those monster numbers, it was the Buccaneers that covered as 3.5-point underdogs after they outscored the Chiefs 14-0 in the fourth quarter.

While it might not be time to hit the panic button just yet, it’s worth pointing out that Tampa Bay has lost three of its past four to fall to 7-5.

Fortunately for the Bucs, none of their four remaining games are against an opponent with a winning record.

With two games against the Atlanta Falcons, one against the Minnesota Vikings and one against the Detroit Lions, it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if Tampa Bay finishes 11-5.

Meanwhile, Kansas City is in hot pursuit of Pittsburgh Steelers for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Broncos Fall With Fifth-String QB

I wasn’t nearly as frustrated with the NFL’s decision to let the Denver Broncos play without any of their top four quarterbacks available.

Of course, that had more to do with the fact that I was on the fence about what to do with my survivor pool picks than anything else.

The word “lock” tends to be overused in the sports betting community.

However, it was certainly deserved this game as the New Orleans Saints to win was the closest thing you could get to a lock in the NFL.

The Saints, which ended up as a 17-point favourite, took advantage with a lopsided 31-3 win over Denver.

Undrafted free agent rookie wide receiver Kendall Hinton went 1-of-9 for 13 yards with two interceptions.

Taking the Saints in survivor pools was an easy win for me.

Unfortunately, it was a good day for betting favourites straight up anyways, which meant in at least one of my pools every single entry won and advanced to Week 13.

Favourites Win, Underdogs Cover

Betting favourites went 8-4 straight up, with upsets by the Atlanta Falcons over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Tennessee Titans over the Indianapolis Colts, the New England Patriots over the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers over the Los Angeles Rams.

On the flip side, it was the underdogs that went 8-4 against the spread on Sunday. Underdogs improved to 9-5 ATS overall on the week.

Monday Night Football

The Seattle Seahawks (-6.5) will visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football tonight on TSN.

After watching the Green Bay Packers (-7.5) beat up on the Chicago Bears in a 41-25 on Sunday Night Football, I’m hoping for a closer game tonight.

The Eagles face a tough schedule the rest of the way, with games against Seattle, Green Bay, New Orleans and Arizona before facing the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team to close out the regular season.

They will likely need at least one win over one of their next four opponents to win the NFC East.

Philadelphia is 8-1 straight up in its past nine home prime time games, so perhaps there is reason for optimism that they can pull off the upset.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks find themselves a half-game up on the Rams atop the NFC West with both the Cardinals and 49ers not far behind.

Seattle, which is 0-5-1 ATS in its past six games when favoured by six points or more, can’t afford to let off the gas as they fight for a division title and potentially even the No. 1 seed in the NFC.