Morning Coffee: If You Bet On Hughes, You Couldn’t Lose Monday Night While I wouldn’t hesitate to add to my Super Bowl 57 card, the NHL and NBA have been very good to me over the past two weeks at FanDuel, including another great night on the ice on Monday. This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday February 7th, 2023.

We are five days away from Super Bowl 57 in Arizona.

After a flurry of early movement with the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel, it seems like the spread and a number of props have pretty much settled ahead of the big game.

The Philadelphia Eagles remain a 1.5-point favourite.

Meanwhile, the total is set at 50.5 at FanDuel.

However, it’s currently juiced to the over at -115, and we’ve already seen some sports books bump up the total to 51.

To this point, I have Philadelphia to win the Super Bowl at +250, as well as Eagles’ running back Kenneth Gainwell to go over 16.5 rushing yards in-pocket.

While I wouldn’t hesitate to add to my Super Bowl 57 card, the NHL and NBA have been very good to me over the past two weeks at FanDuel, including another great night on the ice on Monday.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday February 7th, 2023.

If You Bet On Hughes, You Couldn’t Lose Monday Night

Jack Hughes scored two goals and added an assist as the New Jersey Devils beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 in overtime last night.

It was New Jersey’s fourth straight win in overtime and eighth overtime win this season – one shy of the most in a single campaign in franchise history.

If you bet on Hughes last night at FanDuel, you couldn’t lose.

The Devils (-250 ml) scored THREE goals in 50 seconds against the Canucks! 😅



Jack Hughes 2+ goals +490 💰

Ondrej Palat 2+ goals +1500 💰 pic.twitter.com/mqb0YGH0DN — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) February 7, 2023

Hughes now has multiple points in five straight games.

He’s up to 35 goals this season - six back of Connor McDavid (41) for NHL goal scoring lead.

As somebody who recommended a bet on him to win the Hart Memorial Trophy at +6000 in August, I’ll be cheering for Hughes and the Devils for the rest of the season.

He’s still +3000 to win the Hart at FanDuel.

McDavid remains the favourite to win that award at -700.

If you haven’t done it already, it isn’t too late to jump on the Hughes’ train with me.

The Devils are 9-1-1 in their last 11 games.👿



Each of their last five wins have come in overtime or a shootout. 💰 pic.twitter.com/drvLEOcxCm — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) February 7,

2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, the Canucks have put together a run that every single sports bettor needs to be aware of right now.

A goal to be scored in the first 10 minutes is 25-1 in Vancouver’s 26 road games so far this season.

25-1!

The Canucks’ next three games are on the road against the New York Rangers, the New York Islanders and the Detroit Red Wings.

Let’s see if Vancouver can keep it going with a goal in the first 10 minutes in each of those three games.

Elsewhere, Matthew Tkachuk put together a five-point night to propel the Florida Panthers to a 7-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

A FIVE-POINT night by Matthew Tkachuk propels the Panthers (+102 ml) to a 7-1 win over the Lightning.



Anytime goal scorer 💰

2+ goals 💰

Over 0.5 assist 💰

Over 1.5 points 💰

6+ shots on goal 💰 pic.twitter.com/aYOgWLIUIV — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) February 7, 2023

Tkachuk joined Mario Lemieux as the only players in NHL history to record five or more points in a game immediately after being named All-Star MVP.

Only McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Nikita Kucherov have more points than Tkachuk so far this season.

NHL home teams went 5-1 straight up on Monday night.

It will be interesting to see if the home teams produce similar results tonight with three NHL pick’ems on the board right now at FanDuel.

LeBron Closing In On All-Time NBA Scoring Record

LeBron James needs 36 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

He’ll get the opportunity to break the record later tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Lakers are currently a 6.5-point favourite at FanDuel.

Players with 1,000+ PTS, 300+ REB, 300+ AST this season:



— LeBron

— Jokic

— Doncic pic.twitter.com/MhEp75pESl — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 7, 2023

LeBron has failed to reach the 30-point mark in three straight games.

His over/under for tonight’s game is set at 32.5 at FanDuel.

Regardless of whether they bet on it or not, basketball fans will be watching tonight when LA hosts the Thunder.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Tuesday Night

The Lakers should capitalize against a tired Oklahoma City team that played last night.

Elsewhere, Devin Booker is set to return for the Phoenix Suns against a Brooklyn Nets’ team that also played last night.

Devin Booker is expected to play tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/NHsokhe9qH — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 6, 2023

The Nets traded Kyrie Irving, they’re without Kevin Durant, and they just lost to the Los Angeles Clippers by eight points.

I like the Lakers and Suns to both win outright tonight.

Give me a two-team parlay with LA and Phoenix at +102 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Tuesday night in the NBA.