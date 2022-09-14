Morning Coffee: Judge’s MVP Odds On The Move As He Closes In On Maris’ Record Judge hit his major league-leading 56th and 57th home runs of the season as New York beat the Boston Red Sox 7-6 on Tuesday night. Judge was +1700 to hit two home runs at FanDuel last night.Here’s the Morning Coffee for Wednesday September 14th, 2022.

61 years ago, Roger Maris set a franchise and American League record with 61 home runs in a single season.

That record has stood the test of time to date.

Now Yankees’ slugger Aaron Judge is closing in on it.

Judge hit his major league-leading 56th and 57th home runs of the season as New York beat the Boston Red Sox 7-6 on Tuesday night.

Judge was +1700 to hit two home runs at FanDuel last night.

After his record-setting pace slipped a bit with no home runs in five straight games, Judge got right back on track with his monster performance against the rival Red Sox.

He might have clinched the American League MVP award in the process.

All Rise For Judge As The MVP Favourite

After going deep twice in Boston last night, Judge is on pace for 65 home runs this season, assuming he plays every remaining game.

If he reaches 65, it would match Mark McGwire’s 1999 season for the fourth-most home runs in a single season in MLB history.

Last night’s win was the 10th time this season that Judge has hit multiple home runs in the same game.

It’s the third-most multi-home run games in a single season in MLB history behind Sammy Sosa in 1998 (11) and Hank Greenberg in 1938 (11).

The traders at FanDuel have moved Judge all the way to -1450 as the favourite to win AL MVP.

That number represents a 93.5 per cent implied probability.

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani remains the second choice to win AL MVP at +700.

The Yankees, which extended their lead atop the AL East to six games with yesterday’s win, will look to pick up where they left off on offence yesterday with Brayan Bello set to get the start for Boston.

Bello is 1-5 with a 5.79 ERA this season.

Most Multi-HR Games in a Season in AL History:



Hank Greenberg - 11 (1938)

Aaron Judge - 10 (2022)

Alex Rodriguez - 10 (2002)

Judge has hit .324 with 44 home runs in 383 at-bats against right-handed pitchers.

The AL MVP favourite is +230 to hit a home run and +2200 to hit two home runs tonight at FanDuel.

Will Packers Bounce Back Versus Bears In Week 2?

With the spreads for NFL games moving so early each week at FanDuel, I decided to post my early plays on Twitter in order to get ahead of that movement.

So far, I’ve locked in three plays for Week 2.

One of those plays is the Green Bay Packers -9.5 against the Chicago Bears.

NFL Week 2 bet: Packers -9.5 -110 vs. Bears.



NFL Week 2 bet: Packers -9.5 -110 vs. Bears.

Green Bay's last four wins over Chicago have each been by double digits. Aaron Rodgers is not Trey Lance. Packers D won't need to deal with Jefferson. Justin Fields threw for 121 yards against the 49ers.

The Packers looked terrible at times in their Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but the final result would have been much closer if it weren’t for some brutal mistakes at key moments.

While the Vikings are considered a contender in the NFC North, the same cannot be said about the Chicago Bears.

The Bears capitalized on some favourable weather conditions and brutal mistakes by their opponent in a 19-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.

Now they head to Wisconsin to face an opponent that has beat them by double digits in each of their past four meetings in Green Bay.

The Packers could still be without tackles Elgton Jenkins and David Bakhtiari, but Allen Lazard could be back, and this team should be very motivated to rebound at home against an inferior opponent in order to avoid an 0-2 start.

As if all of that wasn’t enough, our NFL analyst Davis Sanchez is riding with Green Bay as his Early Lean for Week 2.

I’ll lay the 9.5 with the Packers to cover against Chicago.

Aces One Win Away From Clinching WNBA Title

A’Ja Wilson scored a game-high 26 points as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 85-71 on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 series lead in their best-of-5 WNBA Finals series.

Now the Aces will have as many as three opportunities to clinch the first WNBA title with one more win.

A'ja Wilson is the first player in WNBA history to have five games with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds in a single postseason.@LVAces | #WNBAFinals pic.twitter.com/QRZJGX1u32 — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) September 14, 2022

Teams that go up 2-0 in a best-of-five WNBA series are 15-0 all-time.

Las Vegas is -1.5 at FanDuel for Game 3 on TSN on Thursday night.