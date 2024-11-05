Morning Coffee: Chiefs remain undefeated with OT win There was a moment on Monday Night Football when it looked like the Kansas City Chiefs might finally stumble.

Fortunately for all of us who bet the Chiefs, that concern faded quickly as Patrick Mahomes and company brushed off a slow start and ultimately took care of business in an impressive 30-24 overtime victory.

Once again, Mahomes was at his absolute best when the game was on the line.

The three-time Super Bowl champion went 34-of-44 for 291 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

With the game on the line in overtime, Mahomes went 5-for-5 for 52 yards, leading a Kansas City touchdown drive to make sure that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers never got another chance with the football.

It was the type of vintage performance that reminded all of us that, with the game on the line, there’s nobody in the NFL who is better than Mahomes.

The Chiefs took another step towards an unprecedented three-peat by improving to 8-0.

Kansas City to win the Super Bowl is already down from +500 to +380 at FanDuel.

If they can find a way to get healthy just in time for the playoffs, that number will certainly be even lower by the time that January rolls around.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

Chiefs remain undefeated with overtime win

The Chiefs are just the sixth reigning Super Bowl champion to start 8-0 or better.

Critics will point to the fact that they have outscored their opponents by just 56 points this season, which is the lowest point differential by an 8-0 team in NFL history.

I’ll point to the fact that they’ve already beat the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and San Francisco 49ers on their way to an 8-0 start, and they’ve never really looked in major danger of losing any of those games.

Coach gave us a good one for the cameras 🤣 pic.twitter.com/G9V2auoGMy — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 5, 2024

They’ve also done this while dealing with some major injuries to key players – a department where they should be getting some good news soon.

Running back Isiah Pacheco is expected to resume practising in the coming weeks.

Kareem Hunt has been outstanding in his place, but Pacheco’s return will provide another boost when it’s needed the most come playoff time.

The Chiefs won’t get Rashee Rice back this season, but JuJu Smith-Shuster should be back soon, and DeAndre Hopkins looks like a perfect fit in their offence.

Again, the biggest concern among the contending teams will always be the potential for injuries.

Kansas City has already weathered some major injuries throughout the first eight weeks of the season, and they are still undefeated.

That makes their 8-0 start that much more impressive.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Tuesday’s NHL slate

Meanwhile, we are off to an impressive start to the month of November after back-to-back NFL prime-time game sweeps.

The FanDuel Best Bets in Morning Coffee are 8-1 over the past two weeks.

Again ‼️ Monday Night Football sweep ‼️ AGAIN ‼️ 🔥



Perine o 7.5 receiving yards 💰

SGP: Chiefs ML | Otton 40+ receiving, 4+ receptions 💰



Back-to-back NFL primetime game sweeps! 🧹



We're on to Week 10 in the morning! ☕️ https://t.co/4t6QEf8fC9 — Domenic Padula (@Domenic_Padula) November 5, 2024

The only miss was a San Jose Sharks win over the Los Angeles Kings as part of an SGP+ last week.

Hopefully, we can lock in another winner this morning.

With no NFL and NBA action, we’re going to have to go back to the NHL to find a best bet winner for tonight.

First up, I’ll lock in David Pastrnak 3+ shots on goal.

Pasta ranks fourth in the NHL with an average of 4.31 shots on goal per game.

David Pastrnak on his benching last night:



That was a bad turnover. ... I just want to move forward. I don't want to be any distraction to our team. The guys know how I feel about them here. It's a bad play. I take accountability and already moving forward." pic.twitter.com/rP7hoLEumm — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) November 4, 2024

He’s registered 3+ shots on goal in seven straight games, including 11 shots on goal combined in his past two games.

Keep in mind, that total includes seven shots on goal in a win over the Seattle Kraken on Sunday in which he was benched for the entire third period.

Do you think he’ll be motivated to respond against a rival tonight in Toronto?

For the second leg of my NHL parlay, I’ll take the Winnipeg Jets to beat the Utah Hockey Club.

Winnipeg is rolling right now with an NHL-best 11-1 record.

The Jets have scored a combined 19 goals in three straight wins over the Detroit Red Wings, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

They swept the Arizona Coyotes last season, and there’s no reason for me to expect a letdown against a Utah team that has lost four in a row on the road.

I’ll lock in a two-leg NHL parlay with the Jets to win and Pastrnak to register 3+ shots on goal at -104 as a FanDuel Best Bet for Tuesday night’s NHL slate.

Have a great day, everyone!