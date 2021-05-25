Kyle Connor scored the winner in triple overtime as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in Game 4 on Monday night to complete the four-game sweep of their first-round series.

The Jets were +1700 to win the series in four!

It’s the first time in franchise history that Winnipeg has swept a playoff series.

With the favourites either leading or having clinched in every other NHL series, it’s that much more impressive that the Jets were able to keep Edmonton out of the win column.

Winnipeg, which was +140 to advance to the second round, now gets a couple of extra days to rest and prepare for its second-round opponent.

Connor the hero in triple overtime

The tension built in the extra 46 minutes and 52 seconds of overtime before Connor finally sent Jets’ fans into a frenzy with the series winner.

The Jets and Oilers played a total of 300:11 of hockey in the Jets' series sweep.



It was the third straight game that needed in overtime in the series. Connor Hellebuyck made 37 saves for Winnipeg.

Mark Scheifele, who had drawn a fair amount of criticism over the second half of the regular season, scored twice to give him five points in the series.

Blake Wheeler picked up an assist and also finished the series with five points.

The Jets entered the playoffs at +3000 to win the Stanley Cup. That number is down to +1600.

While that is a significant adjustment following a sweep of the Oilers, Winnipeg still projects to have the longest Stanley Cup odds of the eight teams that will advance to the second round.

A big part of that has to do with the team the Jets are projected to play in the second round.

Rielly, Campbell lead Toronto to Game 3 win

The Toronto Maple Leafs (-190) moved one step closer to the second round with a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 3 on Monday night.

William Nylander opened the scoring for Toronto 7:18 into the second period.

Morgan Rielly netted the eventual game winner at 16:35 of the period.

While it took a brilliant effort from Carey Price to keep it a one-goal game, Jack Campbell more than held his own in the third period and finished with 28 saves.

Campbell has now won 19 of his 25 starts dating back to the regular season.

Price made 27 saves, including a couple of Highlight of the Night-worthy stops to keep Montreal in it until the very end.

Habs head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed that Price would be back between the pipes for Game 4 tonight.

Meanwhile, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters he would wait until today to make a decision on his Game 4 starter, which will depend largely on how Campbell feels.

Following Monday night’s win, Toronto is now -670 to win the series.

Knight helps Panthers avoid elimination

The Maple Leafs were the lone NHL favourite to win on Monday night, as underdogs went 3-1 with the Jets/Oilers game closing as a pick’em.

The biggest story was the play of Florida Panthers’ rookie goaltender Spencer Knight, who made 36 saves in a 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning to force a Game 6.

The decision to turn to Knight came after the tandem of Sergei Bobrovsky and Chris Driedger had allowed a combined 19 goals in the first four games of the series.

After a brilliant performance by Knight, there is no doubt that the Panthers will turn back to the rookie for Game 6.

As of this morning, Florida is +300 to win that series.

It will be very interesting to see what Knight has in store for an encore.

Meanwhile, Josh Bailey scored the winner as the New York Islanders (+125) beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime to take a 3-2 series lead.

The Minnesota Wild (+165) avoided elimination with a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights to force a Game 6.

Jokic leads Nuggets to Game 2 win

Nikola Jokic scored a team-high 38 points as the Denver Nuggets (-2) beat the Portland Trail Blazers 128-109 on Monday night to even their best-of-7 first round series at 1-1.

Jokic became the first player in franchise history with at least 35 points on 75 per cent shooting in a playoff game.

It was the ideal response for Denver following a 123-109 loss to Portland in Game 1 of the series.

NBA underdogs had swept all four series openers on the Western Conference side of the bracket.

Earlier on Monday, TSN Edge’s Wesley Cheng reacted to adjustments in the odds to win those series and reset expectations for the playoffs on that side of the bracket.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 32 points as the Milwaukee Bucks (-4) cruised to a 132-98 win over the Miami Heat in Game 2 of their first-round series.The 34-point loss was the second-largest margin of defeat in Heat franchise history.