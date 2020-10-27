Is Goff living up to his contract?

There’s still a lot for us to learn as we approach the midway mark of the NFL season.

If we know anything so far, it’s this: The NFC West is the best division in football once again.

The Los Angeles Rams (-6.5) beat the Chicago Bears 24-10 on Monday Night Football, covering easily while staying under the total.

The NFC West is now a combined 19-8 straight up and 17-10 against the spread this season.

Rams Roll Over Bears

Heading into Monday Night Football, there was a lot of talk about why the 5-1 Bears were getting 6.5 points against a Rams side that was 4-2, but 0-2 against opponents from outside of the NFC East.

Now we know.

Los Angeles was able to move the football efficiently on the ground, averaging 4.7 yards per carry with Darrell Henderson Jr. and Malcolm Brown combining for 121 rushing yards and a score on 25 attempts.

Sean McVay was able to use play-action to get Jared Goff on the move to avoid pressure.

Goff completed 7-of-8 while throwing for a season-high 92 yards from outside the pocket. He finished with 219 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Aaron Donald recorded a season-high seven pressures and the Rams defence pressured Bears quarterback Nick Foles a total of 20 times – tied for their most pressures in a game over the past two seasons.

Factor in a brilliant performance from punter Johnny Hekker, who had all five of his punts downed either at or inside the Chicago 10-yard line, and it was clear Los Angeles won all three phases of this matchup.

The Rams are now 6-1 ATS in their past seven games following a loss.

This game also stayed under the total by a half-point.

Overall, the under went 7-6-1 in Week 7 and is now a combined 16-11-1 over the past two weeks. This is after the over hit at a higher rate than the under in each of the first five weeks of the season.

That trend will be worth monitoring heading into Week 8.

Fantasy Football Waiver Watch

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL suffered in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

By the time this season is over, OBJ will have missed 25 of a possible 64 regular-season games over the past four years.

Deebo Samuel, Chris Carson and Kenyan Drake were among the other notable star players injured in Week 7.

Here are some of the options I’d consider to plug those injury holes as waiver wire priorities for Week 8:

WR: Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers: A six-catch, 115-yard performance against the New England Patriots combined with Samuel’s injury will make Aiyuk a popular commodity on the fantasy football waiver wire this week.

RB: Chase Edmonds, Cardinals: There will also be a rush to the wire to grab Edmonds after the Drake injury. If you can grab him heading into Arizona’s bye week, you should get at least a few weeks of reliable production out of Edmonds with games against the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks following the week off.

WR: Sterling Shepard, Giants: It didn’t take long for Shepard to make a mark in his return from injury. Shepard had six catches for 59 yards and a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

RB: Carlos Hyde, Seahawks: Carson’s injury opens the door for Hyde to assume the lead back role in Seattle should the former miss time. Hyde had 15 carries for 68 yards and a score in the loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday night.

QB: Teddy Bridgewater, Panthers: As our NFL analyst Jabari Greer pointed out in Fan SC last week, Bridgewater is a very capable streaming option for anybody looking for quarterback help. Bridgewater threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. He should put up even better numbers against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8.

Dodgers Can Clinch

The Los Angeles Dodgers can clinch their first World Series title since 1988 with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the Fall Classic on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers (-140) will send Tony Gonsolin to the mound opposite Blake Snell for Tampa Bay (+125).

Los Angeles is now a -590 favourite to win the World Series. The Rays are listed at +400 to rally with back-to-back wins and take the title.

Meanwhile, here is a look at the updated World Series MVP odds entering Game 6:

Corey Seager +175

Clayton Kershaw +260

Randy Arozarena +500

Walker Buehler +700

Justin Turner +1000

Brandon Lowe +1100

Max Muncy +1300