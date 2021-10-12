Lamar Jackson: We kept the faith during 19-point comeback

Entering Monday Night Football, the Indianapolis Colts were 120-0 when leading by 16 points or more in the fourth quarter since their move to Indiana in 1984.

Make that 120-1.

Lamar Jackson set several records while leading the Baltimore Ravens back from down 16 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Colts 31-25 in overtime.

The Ravens’ live odds to win were as high as +1100.

Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history to complete 85 per cent of his passes in a 400-yard passing game as well as in a 40-attempt passing game.

In addition to needing to be almost perfect in the fourth quarter and overtime, Jackson needed a little help in the form of some missed opportunities by Colts’ kicker Rodrigo Blankenship in order to complete the improbable comeback.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

Jackson, Ravens complete stunning comeback

Jackson also became the first player in NFL history with 400 passing yards, four touchdown passes, zero interceptions and 50 rushing yards in a game.

There have been 4,017 individual games of 40+ pass attempts in NFL history.



Lamar Jackson (86.0%) now has the highest completion percentage in any of those games.



H/T @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/u8oSBaJGUH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 12, 2021

He also set a Ravens franchise record with 442 passing yards.

In fact, Jackson had more passing yards in the second half and overtime (335) than he had in any regular-season game in his NFL career.

He also led the Ravens with 62 rushing yards.

If you aren't greeting us with this energy today, don't. pic.twitter.com/LBgow9rYMz — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 12, 2021

Marquise Brown went for nine receptions, 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Brown to record 100 receiving yards and a touchdown was +650. Brown to score two touchdowns was +900.

Mark Andrews finished with 11 receptions, 147 yards and two scores. Andrews to score two touchdowns was +1000.

Meanwhile, it took two missed field goals and a missed extra point by Blankenship to keep the door open for the Baltimore comeback.

I was down on the field before the game and noticed Blankenship suddenly miss a couple kicks badly in warmups. I didn’t know what I didn’t know, but that was the moment the Colts likely lost the game. SMH — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) October 12, 2021

A missed extra point on Monday Night Football was +260.

NFL kickers missed an NFL record 13 extra points in Week 5.

In addition to some of those big tickets cashing, anyone who had the Ravens on teasers or to win outright got the win.

Meanwhile, the Colts covered as a 7.5-point underdog.

NFL underdogs are now 45-35 against the spread this season, including 30-19 on the road.

In terms of the futures’ markets, Jackson’s odds to win NFL regular season MVP shortened from +2500 to +1200.

He’s still the eighth choice to win that award.

Lamar Jackson tonight:



— Franchise record 442 passing yards

— Threw 4 TD in 4 straight possessions

— 22 unanswered points to win game

— 0 interceptions

— 34th win before turning 25 (ties NFL record)



The Ravens are 4-1. pic.twitter.com/lfgfcQpPv3 — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Baltimore’s odds to win the AFC North shifted from +105 to -125, while their odds to win the AFC championship shortened from +500 to +480.

The 2021-22 NHL season begins tonight

The defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning will open the 2021-22 NHL season against the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight.

Tampa Bay enters this season as the second choice to win the Stanley Cup at +650. The Colorado Avalanche remain the Stanley Cup favourite at +550.

The Lightning are -195 to win tonight’s opener versus Pittsburgh.

With Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin both recovering from off-season surgeries, the Penguins will be without both stars in a season opener for the first time since October of 2003.

Pittsburgh is +2300 to win the Stanley Cup.

Defending Cup champions are 3-4-3 in the season opener when playing on NHL opening night since the 2010-11 season.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken are a +215 money line underdog for the first game in franchise history against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The over/under for the Kraken’s point total in their inaugural season is 90.5.

Seattle is -125 to make the playoffs. The Kraken are +1000 to win their division.

Seattle is +4800 to win the Stanley Cup in its inaugural season.

Meanwhile, Vegas is the third choice to win the Cup at +700, behind only Colorado and Tampa Bay.

Red Sox advance to ALCS

Kike Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth as the Boston Red Sox (-110) beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 on Monday night to advance to the ALCS.

After winning Game 3 with a two-run home run in the 13th inning on Sunday, the Red Sox walked it off again.

Boston was +150 to win the series and +450 to win the series 3-1.

The Red Sox entered their ALDS at +1100 to win the World Series. That number is down to +420 this morning.

The @RedSox have had a few walk-offs to advance to the ALCS. pic.twitter.com/IkHYmgpCO0 — MLB Vault (@MLBVault) October 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants (+185) beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 to take a 2-1 lead in their NLDS.

I get that it was Max Scherzer on the mound for Los Angeles, but +185 seems like excellent value for a 107-win team to win a playoff game.

The Atlanta Braves (-115) beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 to take a 2-1 series lead in the other ALDS.