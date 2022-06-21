The Tampa Bay Lightning have played their best hockey when faced with adversity on home ice this postseason.

We saw that again last night at Amalie Arena.

Staring down a potential 3-0 series deficit in the Stanley Cup Final, Tampa Bay responded with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

The Lightning chased Darcy Kuemper with five goals on 22 shots.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 37 of 39 shots to for his 10th career win in the Stanley Cup Final.

Tampa Bay has won eight straight games on home ice dating back to the first round of the playoffs.

After bouncing back with their best effort of the series so far, can the Lightning push that home win streak to nine in a row and send the series back to Denver tied 2-2?

As of this morning, FanDuel has Game 4 as a pick’em.

Lightning Extend Home Win Streak In Game 3

After they were held to 16 shots in a 7-0 loss in Game 2, Tampa Bay responded with six goals on 32 shots in a 6-2 win in Game 3.

Anthony Cirelli, Ondrej Palat, Nick Paul, Steven Stamkos, Pat Maroon and Corey Perry found the back of the net for the Lightning, which scored more goals last night than their previous three games combined.

Tampa Bay chased Kuemper with five goals on 22 shots.

Bednar says he didn’t think Kuemper had a good night, but neither did the entire team. Says he will make decision on who starts in goal later. #Avs — Summer of George (@GeorgeStoia) June 21, 2022

Kuemper to allow more than 2.5 goals and Kuemper to finish with fewer than 27 saves were both in the bag when he was pulled with more than eight minutes left in the second period.

Stamkos to record 2+ points was +265 at FanDuel.

Palat to record 2+ points was +365.

Meanwhile, Cirelli to score and the Lightning to win was +560 at FanDuel.

Paul to score and Tampa Bay to win was +560.

At the other end, Vasilevskiy delivered again with 37 saves for the Lightning, including a couple of highlight-reel saves.

Vasilevskiy over 32 saves -114 was a winner.

Vasilevskiy under 2.5 goals allowed was +102.

Olympic Gold Medalist and analyst @CherylPounder joins @JayOnrait to discuss Andrei Vasilevskiy’s play between the pipes in Game 3. pic.twitter.com/pa087KCf8c — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) June 21, 2022

After cutting their series deficit to 2-1, Tampa Bay went from +500 to +240 to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel.

Colorado went from -600 to -300 to win it all.

Absolutely do not forget to hug your Big Cat!! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/G1zazlQvMH — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 21, 2022

As for the game odds, FanDuel has already posted money line odds for Game 4 and Game 5.

Game 4 is a pick’em with both teams listed at -108 on the money line.

FanDuel made the Avalanche a small favourite for Game 5 on home ice at -124, with Tampa Bay at +106.

As somebody who is on Colorado to win the Stanley Cup with a pending futures bet, my hope is that they turn to Pavel Francouz for Game 4.

Francouz is 6-0 with a .906 save percentage this postseason.

Kuemper is 8-3 with a .892 save percentage so far this postseason, and he looked extremely vulnerable in Game 1 and Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

As for a money line bet to make this morning, I played Colorado at -124 for Game 5.

The Avalanche closed at -146 and -152 for Game 1 and Game 2 on home ice.

Colorado has won four in a row on home ice, outscoring its opponents a combined 23-9 in those victories.

Nazem Kadri is doing some shooting pic.twitter.com/nG9R2xTfKB — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) June 20, 2022

The home team has won each of the first three games of the series, while the money line favourites are on an 11-2 run dating back to the previous round.

Factor in that Nazem Kadri and Andre Burakovsky could both be back in the Avalanche lineup for Game 5, and I think it makes sense to lock in Colorado -124 right now.

CFL Early Lean For Week 3

In Week 1, I bet the Ottawa Redblacks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers to stay under 47.5 points as my Early Lean.

In Week 2, I bet the Saskatchewan Roughriders to cover -6.5 against the Edmonton Elks.

Week 2 in the CFL gave us our first upset of the season and it was a memorable one!



We go By the Numbers to recap a wild weekend: https://t.co/sDstFHdzvi pic.twitter.com/fDcu39CQF8 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 20, 2022

After a 2-0 start, I jumped on the BC Lions -2.5 against the Toronto Argonauts as my Early Lean for Week 3.

The Lions impressed with 59 points in a Week 1 win over the Edmonton Elks.

While I don’t think they score 59 against Toronto, BC should put up enough points to win and cover as a 2.5-point underdog with an extra week to prepare coming off a bye at home against an Argonauts team that has to travel across the country.

I’ll also lock in a three-team money line parlay with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at -200 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Calgary Stampeders at -400 to beat the Edmonton Elks, and the Lions at -160 against Toronto.

That three-team money line parlay pays +205 at FanDuel.



