Nathan Rourke and Michael Reilly nearly led the BC Lions to an improbable comeback win against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 1.

After falling just short, it’s going to be difficult for the Lions to avoid an 0-2 start when they kick off Week 2 of the CFL season against the Calgary Stampeders tonight on TSN.

The Lions trailed Saskatchewan 32-9 at the half, but outscored them 20-1 the rest of the way to cover as a 6.5-point dog in a 33-29 loss.

While a number of books have been hesitant to post early lines for Week 2 in the CFL, the ones that did have the Stampeders as a 6.5-point favourite.

With a rookie quarterback expected to make his second career start, on the road, in a hostile environment, against a quality opponent, is that number too low?

Maybe the Lions will prove it isn’t.

But I’m not betting on it.

After BC’s improbable second-half comeback against the Riders fell short, it won’t get any easier for them in Week 2.

Rourke is expected to start at quarterback, with Reilly still dealing with an elbow injury that created some glaring issues with his arm strength in the opener.

Unlike last week, nobody will be caught off guard when they see Rourke under center for the Lions.

On the flip side, betting on Bo Levi Mitchell after a loss has been a profitable venture over the years.

Mitchell is 15-3 all-time coming off a loss.

He’s never started a season 0-2.

Calgary went a combined 14-4 at McMahon Stadium in 2018 and 2019.

The Stampeders opened as a 6.5-point favourite for their Week 2 clash with the visiting Lions.

Coming off a disappointing loss to the Toronto Argonauts in which they blew a fourth-quarter lead, there should be some added motivation for Mitchell and company as they chase their first win.

With Kamar Jorden looking dominant again, Markeith Ambles back in the mix, and Josh Huff looking like a capable compliment, the Stampeders offence should be able to put up enough points to win this game.

MLB Favourites Shine Again

MLB favourites have been absolutely on fire since last Friday night.

Hopefully, you didn’t bet on a regression Wednesday night.

The favourites went 12-2 on Wednesday and are now a combined 61-19 over the past six days.

That’s a 76.3 per cent win rate.

The Toronto Blue Jays (-185) overcame Shohei Ohtani’s league-leading 38th home run of the season in a 10-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Aside from giving up that homer, Alek Manoah was outstanding again.

Alek Manoah's 11K's tonight are tied for the most by a Blue Jays rookie pitcher.

Toronto has won 12 of its last 15 games overall.

The Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios to the mound opposite Ohtani tonight as they look to close out the series with a win as a -130 favourite.

Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox (-120) broke out of their slump in a major way with a 20-8 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox are the 5th team since 2000 to score 20 runs in a game against the team that entered the day with the best record in their respective league (first since Athletics did it vs Astros in 2019).



The Rays entered the day as the AL leaders. pic.twitter.com/Bo6fTCpeT9 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 12, 2021

Boston had averaged just three runs per game while dropping 10 of its previous 12 heading into last night’s victory.

The Red Sox scored more in that win than they had in their previous six games combined.

Miguel Cabrera hit his 499th home run as the Detroit Tigers (-115) beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2.

Miguel Cabrera hit his 499th home run as the Detroit Tigers (-115) beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2.

Going 3-for-4 vs BAL and now 1 homer off 500 for his career, Miguel Cabrera has passed Alan Trammell for the 6th most career 3+ hit road games in @tigers history (86). Only with more: Ty Cobb (209), Charlie Gehringer (128), Harry Heilman (125), Al Kaline (119), Sam Crawford (101)

Finally, Corbin Burnes became the third pitcher in MLB history to strike out 10 batters in a row within the same game as the Milwaukee Brewers (-270) beat the Chicago Cubs 10-0.

Maybe that regression finally hits tonight.

Regardless, I’m not betting on MLB underdogs any time soon.

NFL Preseason Betting

Week 1 of the NFL preseason officially gets underway tonight with a pair of games.

I seem to be in the minority when it comes to looking for action on exhibition games.

Week 1 of the NFL preseason officially gets underway tonight with a pair of games.

The Washington Football Team is a 2.5-point road favourite against the New England Patriots.

The over for that game has been bet up from 32 to 36.5.

The Philadelphia Eagles are a pick’em hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Since 2015, underdogs getting one to three points on the spread have covered at a 60.2 per cent rate (127-84 ATS).