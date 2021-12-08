Rielly: Happy with the result but there's room for improvement

It wasn’t long after the TSN EDGE officially launched that our TSN Hockey analyst Mike Johnson was first referred to as “Mystic Mike.”

On Tuesday night, he reminded us all how he earned that nickname.

Auston Matthews to record over 4.5 shots on goal – CHECK. Toronto Maple Leafs to win in regulation – CHECK. Tampa Bay Lightning to win in regulation – CHECK.

Mystic Mike went a perfect 3-0 with the picks that he revealed on the Leafs on TSN broadcast before puck drop.

Shout out to everyone who took advantage and tailed him on another winning night.

If only it was always that easy for the rest of us!

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.

Maple Leafs arrive atop NHL standings

The Maple Leafs (-315) delivered as the biggest favourite on Tuesday night’s NHL board.

Matthews recorded a goal and an assist as Toronto jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period.

He added another goal, his 17th of the season, late in the second in a 5-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Matthews is up to 17 goals in 24 games this season. He’s four back of Leon Draisaitl for the NHL lead.

As of this morning, Draisaitl remains the favourite to win the Rocket Richard Trophy at +150. Alex Ovechkin, who has 20 goals in 26 games, is the second choice at +350. Matthews is the third choice to win the Rocket at +500.

Auston Matthews scored to extend his goal streak to seven games (9-3—12), matching his career high set in 2020-21.#NHLStats: https://t.co/WlxpFDDTXQ pic.twitter.com/O6SLJFn1ym — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 8, 2021

With the win, the Maple Leafs improved to 11-2-1 over their past 14 games to climb into a tie with the Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals for first place in the NHL standings.

As of this morning, Toronto is the third choice to win the Presidents’ Trophy at +600, behind only Florida (+420) and the Colorado Avalanche (+550).

The Maple Leafs are also the third choice to win the Eastern Conference at +500, behind the Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning, which are currently co-favourites to win the East at +470.

Casual between the legs from Bunts! 😏#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/rzExQGUKLN — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 8, 2021

Toronto is +210 to win the Atlantic Division. Only Florida (+140) has shorter odds.

Next up for the Maple Leafs is a date with the defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Toronto’s win was the lone bright spot for Canadian NHL teams on Tuesday night, as the other five Canadian teams in action all lost.

Tomas Hertl recorded a hat trick as the San Jose (+125) erased a 3-1 deficit to beat the Calgary Flames 5-3.

Most career hat tricks in @SanJoseSharks franchise history (1991-):

9- Jonathan Cheechoo

5- Patrick Marleau

5- Joe Pavelski

4- Tomas Hertl (Collecting 3 in his team's 5-3 defeat of the Flames tonight)

3- Rob Gaudreau

3- Owen Nolan

3- Joe Thornton

3- Evander Kane

3- Logan Couture pic.twitter.com/MUqVh4JTRB — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) December 8, 2021

The Minnesota Wild (+105) beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 for their seventh straight win.

The Lightning (-245) rallied with two goals in the third period to beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in their first meeting since the Stanley Cup Final.

NHL favourites went 7-3 on Tuesday night. The over also went 7-3.

A perfect sweep for NBA favourites

NBA favourites went 3-0 on Wednesday night.

LeBron James went for 30 points, five assists and four rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers (-3) beat the Boston Celtics 117-102 on Tuesday night.

LeBron James has scored 155 points in his last 5 games for the @Lakers.



In NBA history, the only other player to score that many points over a 5-game span at age 36 or older is Michael Jordan. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) December 8, 2021

The Lakers have won three of four, with games against the Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder coming up next.

At the quarter mark of the NBA season, @chengwesley and @Fatty_Fadeaway reveal their early All-Star selections, along with a special guest contributor. https://t.co/avsrecb4qF pic.twitter.com/jekRI0lGk7 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 7, 2021

RJ Barrett scored a game-high 32 points to lead the New York Knicks (-1) to a 121-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant scored 24 points, James Harden had 23 points, and the Brooklyn Nets (-1.5) beat the Dallas Mavericks 102-99.

The Nets posted their 8th comeback win of 15+ points since the start of last season, tied with the Trail Blazers and Thunder for most in that span.



The Mavericks had been 24-0 since the start of last season when entering the 4th quarter with a double-digit lead. pic.twitter.com/r7VaCWqRx2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 8, 2021

Countdown to the 108th Grey Cup continues

The countdown to the Grey Cup continues with some interesting line movement.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers opened as a 4.5-point favourite for Sunday’s championship game.

Sunday will be the first time since 2013 that a home team plays in the #GreyCup - the Ticats played in that last game as the Riders won at Taylor Field. If Hamilton wants to do the same, they'll have some history to overcome.



More from @TSNDaveNaylor: https://t.co/N8MjRSdCEY pic.twitter.com/RrgjvhXnTR — CFL on TSN (@CFLonTSN) December 8, 2021

On Tuesday, we saw that number drop as low as -1.5 at one spot, with some varying movement across the board.

As of this morning, the Blue Bombers are a consensus 3.5-point favourite, with the total set at 44.5.

It'll be a blackout in Hamilton on Sunday. ⬛️ https://t.co/0uvA8pbaoX — CFL on TSN (@CFLonTSN) December 8, 2021

Our coverage of the 108th Grey Cup will continue throughout the week with the season finale of The Prop Masters, the CFL Spotlight and more right here at TSN EDGE.

Perhaps we will test Mystic Mike’s range and ask for his Grey Cup prediction.