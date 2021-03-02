The Edmonton Oilers had the opportunity to add a little intrigue to the NHL North Division race with a three-game series against a Toronto Maple Leafs.

It hasn’t happened.

The Maple Leafs (EVEN) recorded their second shutout win in a row over the Oilers with a 3-0 victory on Monday night.

Toronto has outscored Edmonton a combined 7-0 in back-to-back wins without its best player available.

The Maple Leafs are now eight points clear of Edmonton for the best record in the division with a game in hand.

The fact that Toronto has been able to increase its division lead without Auston Matthews is an absolute statement.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday Mar. 2, 2021.

Leafs Extend Division Lead

As of this morning, the Maple Leafs are a -350 favourite to win the North Division.

Toronto, which opened the year as the consensus favourite to finish atop the North at +120 odds, improved to 17-4-2 with back-to-back wins over the Oilers.

Any talk about a race for first place has been put on pause. It’s now clearly the Maple Leafs division to lose.

The @MapleLeafs team defence has been really impressive this season. While we have been staring at the offence, this style played effectively looks really good. This is not a fluke IMO — Ray Ferraro (@rayferrarotsn) March 2, 2021

Zach Hyman, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly each found the back of the net for Toronto in the first period of Monday night’s 3-0 win.

Scoring seven goals in two games without their best player available is pretty impressive.

The fact that the Maple Leafs figured out a way to blank Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and company in back-to-back games with their backup and third- string goalies between the pipes is even more impressive.

Morgan Rielly opens his press conference thusly:

"I just want to open up with comments about our goalies. I think the past two nights they've been outstanding. And I don't think they get enough credit. Soup and Hutchy have been outstanding for us all year. It's just a huge boost" — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) March 2, 2021

Jack Campbell made 30 saves in Saturday night’s win.

Michael Hutchinson stopped all 31 shots he faced last night for his sixth career shutout.

Michael Hutchinson for Vezina🏆 #LeafsForever — Carlo Colaiacovo (@CarloColaiacovo) March 2, 2021

Think about this for a second: Matthews has missed consecutive games and his chances to win the Hart have actually improved.

Toronto is now 4-1-1 against the Oilers this season.

The Maple Leafs will wrap up their three games series on Wednesday night in Edmonton with a chance to increase their division lead to double-digits with a game in hand.

Senators Deal Flames Another Blow

Drake Batherson scored twice as the Ottawa Senators (+140) beat the Calgary Flames 5-1.

Batherson extended his scoring streak to six in a row to match the franchise record.

Thanks to the 1st of 2 tallies in his team's 5-1 triumph over the Flames earlier on tonight, Drake Batherson has tied 4 other players for the longest streaks of consecutive (regular season) games scoring at least 1 goal on this @Senators franchise list pic.twitter.com/15HZ0Zpxc0 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) March 2, 2021

Tim Stutzle registered a pair of assists. Matt Murray made 27 saves.

The Senators have now won four of their past five and seven of their last nine overall.

Meanwhile, a Calgary team that was absolutely desperate for points heading into this four-game series with Ottawa has dropped two of its first three, with the finale set for Thursday night.

The Calgary Flames drop to 10-11-2; remain in 5th in North Division.



Now 17 days/9 games since the Flames last won consecutive games.



Next week's series versus the Montréal Canadiens @ Saddledome could be enormous in the fight for that 4th & final North Division playoff spot. — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) March 2, 2021

The Flames are now 3-6-1 dating back to February 13.

Canucks Halt Two Streaks With One Win

The Winnipeg Jets had won four straight heading into this week. The Vancouver Canucks had lost four in a row.

The Canucks (+115) snapped both of those streaks with a 4-0 win over Winnipeg on Monday night.

Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, Nils Hoglander and Nate Schmidt all scored for Vancouver.

Thatcher Demko stopped all 26 shots he faced.

Now comes the hard part for the Canucks, which is putting together consecutive wins.

Vancouver won four straight, including three against the Senators, between Jan. 25 and Jan. 30.

The Canucks haven’t won back-to-back games at any other point this season.

Vancouver and Winnipeg are set to get right back at it tonight. Viewers in the Jets region can watch that game on TSN3.