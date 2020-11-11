Freedom is never more than a generation away from extinction.

Ronald Reagan’s words echo loudly this Remembrance Day, as we remember the sacrifices our Veterans made so that we can enjoy the freedoms that we have today.

On #RemembranceDay, we honour our brave Canadians in uniform.



To those who have been injured in the line of duty, who have lived with the physical and mental scars of war, and who have made the ultimate sacrifice – #CanadaRemembers. #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/tnh56CT3hX — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) November 11, 2020

Here is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday Nov. 11.

Masters Picks

The 84th Masters gets underway at Augusta National this week.

Jon Rahm gave us one of the most incredible hole-in-ones that we will ever see as a warm up for this week’s action.

His second in two days, Jon Rahm skips his way to a hole-in-one at No. 16 - on his birthday, no less. #themasters pic.twitter.com/rtefAN5XtH — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020

Rahm is +1000 to win the Masters, +225 to win the top-5 and even money to place in the top-10 this week.

TSN is your home for complete coverage of the major event, including right here on the TSN Edge where we will have daily updates Golf Talk Canada’s Adam Scully and Mark Zecchino.

Adam, Mark and Bob Weeks previewed the Masters with their best bets for this week.

TSN Edge: What are DeChambeau's chances at the Masters? What are Bryson DeChambeau's chances this week at the Masters? How about some value picks? Here are the Golf Talk Canada guys with more.

You can also read Michael Harrison’s First Look At The Lines here.

For the most part, I like to leave the hard-hitting golf analysis to the group of experts we have in place.

However, this week I will be completely transparent and tell you that I’ll be backing Dustin Johnson to win the Masters.

D.J. hasn’t exactly dominated at Augusta throughout his career, but he does have four top-10 finishes since 2015.

While he was sidelined by a positive COVID-19 test, he certainly looked good in his return with a T-2nd in the Houston Open last week.

I’ll back D.J. to win outright at +900 odds.

Make sure you check back in with TSN Edge throughout the week for our latest on the Masters.

MAC Action

It was a clean sweep for the favourites in the MAC on Tuesday night with Kent State, Buffalo and Ohio each picking up straight up wins.

Kent State (-20) covered in a 62-24 win over Bowling Green.

Buffalo (-7) rolled to a 42-10 win over Miami-Ohio.

Meanwhile, Ohio (-27.5) beat Akron 24-10 but didn’t cover as the biggest favourite on the board.

On to Week 10 in the NFL

It’s Week 10 in the NFL.

‘The Big E’ Eric Cohen gave us our first look at the lines in Market Insights.

Market Insights: NFL Week 10 From a Thursday Night Football showdown between the top two teams in the AFC South to the first ever meeting between a pair of rookie first round picks in Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert, 'The Big E' Eric Cohen takes a closer look at the early lines for Week 10 in the NFL.

While the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs continue to battle for the best record in the AFC, the NFC remains wide open entering Week 10.

Four different NFC teams have had the best chance to win the NFC this season, per ESPN’s Football Power Index.

According to FPI, the Green Bay Packers have the best chance to win the NFC entering Week 10 at 38 per cent.

Our NFL analyst Davis Sanchez addressed the Super Bowl betting odds among the top teams from the NFC in Pump The Brakes for Week 10.