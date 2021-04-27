Morning Coffee: McDavid in a class of his own

Connor McDavid is in a class of his own.

On Monday night, he took another opportunity to emphasize his separation from the rest of the league with another dominant performance.

McDavid scored a hat trick and finished with four points as the Edmonton Oilers (-110) beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-1.

The Oilers’ captain ended the night with 81 points through 46 games, becoming the sixth fastest to reach the 80-point mark in a season since 1993-94.

McDavid needs 19 points over his final 10 games to reach 100.

With the four playoff teams in the North Division pretty much locked in, all eyes will be on McDavid to see if he can reach the century mark over the next two weeks.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday April 27, 2021.

McDavid dominant in win over Jets

McDavid is -1500 to win the Hart Memorial Trophy – a 93.8 per cent implied probability.

He’s a lock to win the Art Ross Trophy, sitting 15 points clear of teammate Leon Draisaitl in the scoring race.

After a hat trick on Monday night, McDavid is six goals back of Auston Matthews for the league lead.

As of this morning, Matthews remains the favourite to win the Rocket Richard Trophy at -105 odds. McDavid is right behind him at +300.

Connor McDavid joined elite company in collecting his 80th point of a season in 46 games or fewer. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/JDWbSUi2Lf — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Edmonton is still a +2200 long shot to win the Stanley Cup.

The Oilers have to like their chances to at least get past the opening playoff round if they draw Winnipeg.

Edmonton has won five straight against the Jets, which is their longest win streak ever against the Jets/Thrashers franchise.

McDavid has recorded multiple points in eight straight games versus Winnipeg. He’s up to seven goals and 19 points in eight games against the Jets this season.

Dominating the Jets with his 3G-1A performance in a 6-1 @EdmontonOilers win on Monday night, Connor McDavid has reached double digits in career hat tricks when including both regular season and playoff competition. As a result, he has joined 4 other franchise legends on this list pic.twitter.com/hTyPOgnnmf — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) April 27, 2021

In a season in which he is bound to collect a ton of hardware, it will be interesting to see what’s in store for McDavid and the Oilers come playoff time.

First, we get to watch McDavid’s chase for 100 points over the final two weeks of the regular season.

Habs beat Flames in Caufield’s debut

The Montreal Canadiens (+110) beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Monday night to extend their lead for the final playoff spot in the North Division to six points.

How important was that victory for the Habs’ playoff chances?

#Habs and #Sens regulation wins push Canadiens playoff probability from 69% to 87%, according to @IneffectiveMath.



Enormous night for Montreal. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 27, 2021

The regulation win over Calgary combined with the Ottawa Senators (+105) win over the Vancouver Canucks in regulation pushed Montreal’s playoff probability 18 points, from 69 per cent to 87 per cent.

Cole Caufield’s highly anticipated NHL debut might have been the lead if it wasn’t for McDavid’s dominance.

The Canadiens’ top prospect was held off the score sheet in his debut but played 15:04 on the Habs’ top line and top power-play unit.

All eyes will be on the 20-year-old winger to see what kind of impact he can have for the Habs the rest of the way.

The Habs and Sens both won as underdogs.

After NHL favourites went on a 15-5 run from Friday through Sunday, the underdogs responded with a 6-2 run on Monday night.

Raptors win, cover versus Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors covered as 11.5-point favourites in a 112-96 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Toronto, which improved to 8-2 in its last 10 meetings with Cleveland, has won five of its past six overall.

From @SamMitchellNBA, @LeoRautins & @RodBlackTSN: How Siakam helped Raptors roll past Cavs to creep closer to a play-in spot - https://t.co/Pl9zWeGNM4



Birch says win was a step in the right direction as Raptors push for the playoffs - https://t.co/rPaJFyBkuA pic.twitter.com/TDl7NMLhFq — SportsCentre (@SportsCentre) April 27, 2021

The Raptors also got a little help on Monday night with the San Antonio Spurs beating the Washington Wizards 146-143 in overtime.

Toronto is now one game back of Washington for 10th in the Eastern Conference and the final play-in game spot.

The bad news for the Raptors’ playoff chances is that the schedule is about to get a lot tougher with a home game against the Brooklyn Nets before a four-game road trip that features the Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz and both teams from Los Angeles.

As of this morning, Toronto is +880 to reach the final eight in the playoffs, which would include a play-in tournament win.