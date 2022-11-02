Morning Coffee: Meghan Chayka Does It Again In Strength In Numbers Just six NHL teams have scored more goals than the New Jersey Devils this season. Only three teams have allowed more goals than the Vancouver Canucks. As Meghan Chayka told us in her Strength In Numbers feature on Sportscentre on Tuesday evening, it wasn’t just those basic goal scoring numbers that pointed towards a potentially high scoring meeting when the Canucks hosted the Devils last night.

All of the underlying metrics pointed towards a potential high-event affair.

As has been the case over and over again this season, Meghan was right on point as the Devils jumped out to a 4-0 lead just past the midway mark of the second period and cruised to a 5-2 win.

If you have been listening to Meghan’s breakdowns in her Strength In Numbers features on Sportscentre, then there’s no doubt that you have become a more knowledgeable hockey fan because of it.

If you put a wager or two down at FanDuel based on some of her suggested outcomes, then you’ve also made a couple of bucks following along.

I know that I have.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Wednesday November 2nd, 2022.

Meghan Chayka Does It Again In Strength In Numbers

Jack Hughes and Yegor Sharangovich each registered a goal and an assist as New Jersey cruised to a 5-2 win over Vancouver on Tuesday night.

Jesper Bratt registered an assist to extend his point streak to 10 games in a row to start the season.

The Devils have won four in a row for the first time since 2018.

Four in a row, baby! pic.twitter.com/D2PxwwOBvg — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 2, 2022

In other words, a lot has changed since hockey fans in New Jersey were calling for head coach Lindy Ruff to be fired.

Just as Meghan predicted, the Devils took it to the Canucks from the beginning, outshooting them 37-23.

In case you missed the early edition of Strength In Numbers on Sportscentre, you can check it out in the tweet below.

The word 'exciting' has not been used very often to describe the Devils' style of play over the past 30 years, but New Jersey is all about high-event hockey right now.@MeghanChayka has more: https://t.co/mpGnUGKZ6M pic.twitter.com/jd5P289aTO — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) November 1, 2022

Anybody who listened to Meghan’s case for over 6.5 goals and tailed her at FanDuel was a winner last night.

It wasn’t the first time she delivered a winner, either.

At the beginning of the season, she broke down the recipe for Steven Stamkos’ continued success as a goal scorer and explained why she expected it to continue.

The 32-year-old has seven goals in 10 games this season.

Stammer one-timer goal? @MeghanChayka called it!



It's not often you see a player with a pretty significant injury history put up a career-high in points at age 32, but that's exactly what Steven Stamkos did last season.



VIDEO: https://t.co/8Nz8rILPi1 pic.twitter.com/yp9JCOVl7v — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) October 12, 2022

She also pointed to Matthew Tkachuk’s potential to be an assists machine with the Florida Panthers this year and he hasn’t disappointed with eight assists and 13 points in 10 games with his new club.

Matthew Tkachuk has been coming through for the @FlaPanthers 🔥#TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/pVdtxrHxex — Bally Sports Florida: Panthers (@BallyPanthers) November 2, 2022

There aren’t many people in this industry that have the ability to explain in detail what is happening on the ice and make an accurate projection for what is going to happen next.

Meghan Chayka is one of them.

Her Strength In Numbers segment is a must-watch feature on Sportscentre.

Phillies Take A 2-1 Lead In World Series

The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the World Series with a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 on Tuesday night.

The Phillies became the first team in MLB history to hit five home runs in the first five innings of a game.

All five home runs came off of Lance McCullers Jr., who became the first pitcher in MLB history to give up five home runs in a postseason game.

Bryce Harper got the party started with a bomb in the first inning.

It was Harper’s sixth home run of the playoffs.

Four of those homers have given Philadelphia a lead.

Harper has emerged as the obvious favourite to win World Series MVP at +180 odds at FanDuel.

BRYCE HARPER HOME RUN +390 💰 💣



The most popular choice to hit a home run on @FanDuelCanada cashes in the first inning!



(🎥:@Phillies)



pic.twitter.com/onVKAjvzb2 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) November 2, 2022

With the victory, the Phillies improved to 6-0 at Citizens Bank Park this postseason.

They’ve outscored their opponents 42-15 at home, matching the best run differential ever in a team’s first six playoff games, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The Phillies right now through two innings… 👀 pic.twitter.com/G9qaRNhGxp — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) November 2, 2022

That’s bad news for Astros’ fans, because Houston will need to win one of the next two games in Philadelphia in order to send the series back to Minute Maid Park.

Despite the Phillies’ success at home, the Astros are currently a slight -112 money line favourite to win Game 4 at FanDuel this morning.

Philadelphia is -104 to win tonight and -155 to win the World Series.

The comeback on Houston to win it all this morning is +130.

Bills, Dolphins Make Moves At Busy NFL Trade Deadline

The top two teams in the AFC East were busy making moves at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.

Buffalo, which is the consensus favourite to win the Super Bowl, acquired running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts.

🚨 TRADE!! 🚨



We've acquired RB Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for RB Zack Moss and a conditional sixth round pick in 2023. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/0aofXupeEM — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 1, 2022

The Bills, which are down to +230 to win it all this season at FanDuel, didn’t have many areas of need but they did address one of them with a pass-catching running back that can add another dimension to their offence.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins addressed a significant need with the addition of linebacker Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos.

The Dolphins are set to contend with Bradley Chubb 🐬



"If you're gonna position yourself for the next five, ten [years], you better have guys that can absolutely get after the passer." —@mspears96 pic.twitter.com/nV7SO4pvH7 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 1, 2022

Miami has pressured opposing quarterbacks at the fourth-lowest rate in the NFL this season, so the addition of an edge rusher was key.

The Dolphins got three first-rounders back in the deal the 49ers did with them to go up for Trey Lance. Miami traded all three of them.



• '21 pick packaged to trade up for Jaylen Waddle.

• '22 pick sent to Chiefs for Tyreek Hill.

• '23 pick sent to Broncos for Bradley Chubb. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 1, 2022

They also picked up running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers.

The Dolphins went from +3000 to +2800 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel following the trade deadline.

While there were a couple of other notable moves, including the Pittsburgh Steelers sending Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears, there weren’t any other trades that generated significant movement in the betting markets.