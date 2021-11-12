Remember earlier in the year when the betting public beat the books in the NFL three weeks in a row?

Well, the books are out for revenge, and it isn’t pretty.

If you thought it was safe to bet an NFL favourite again on the heels of a chaotic Week 9, think again.

The Miami Dolphins (+315 ML) beat the Baltimore Ravens 22-10 on Thursday Night Football.

Miami closed as an 8.5-point underdog, making it the fourth-biggest upset of the season to date.

Each of the five biggest upsets so far this season happened in the past 15 days.

If you bet the Ravens against the spread, on a teaser, or to win straight up on a parlay, last night’s game was tough to watch.\

Meanwhile, if you like to bet player props or play fantasy football, it wasn’t much better.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

Dolphins stun Ravens on TNF

Lamar Jackson is a top-five fantasy quarterback.

Marquise Brown is a top-10 fantasy wide receiver.

If you thought they were in line for another big game in a return to their home state of Florida, the numbers supported that idea.

It just didn’t happen.

basically, the Dolphins every time Lamar Jackson dropped back https://t.co/gYSXT1erBz pic.twitter.com/Hnk4unI9XS — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) November 12, 2021

Brown entered last night averaging a career-high 5.8 receptions and 85.3 receiving yards per game.

Jackson targeted him a combined 26 times over their previous two games.

The targets were there again on Thursday night. The production was not.

Brown finished with six receptions for 37 yards on 11 targets.

That’s on the heels of averaging 7.0 receptions for 98.0 receiving yards on 13.0 targets in Baltimore’s previous two games.

Jackson went 26-of-43 for 238 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He was held to 39 rushing yards on nine attempts.

Lamar Jackson faced the most defensive back blitzes (24) of any QB since 2015 during a game in which the Ravens were held to their fewest points in a regular-season game under Jackson (10). — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2021

If you played them in fantasy or bet the over on their player props, then it was a rough start to Week 10.

On the flip side, it was the Dolphins’ receivers who put up the type of numbers that we expected from the Baltimore offence.

Albert Wilson had four catches for 87 yards on five targets. Isaiah Ford had four catches for 84 yards on four targets. Jaylen Waddle had four catches for 61 yards on four targets.

Jaylen Waddle going to be top 10 next year. — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) November 12, 2021

If you played the over on their player props or started any of those receivers in fantasy, you had to be thrilled with that type of production.

The same cannot be said if you rolled the dice on Miami’s tight end.

Mike Gesicki finished with a team-high seven targets. He didn’t record a single catch.

Three throws down in the RZ and none go to Gesicki @MiamiDolphins ?!?! — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 12, 2021

Meanwhile, last night’s chaos produced some big winners as well.

The Dolphins’ defence to score the first touchdown of the game was 40-to-1. Miami to win both halves was 10-to-1.

Tua Tagovailoa didn’t start for the Dolphins, but he replaced an injured Jacoby Brissett in the second half and went 8-of-13 for 158 yards with a rushing touchdown.

Tagovailoa to score the final touchdown of the game was 33-to-1 – not that you would bet it considering he didn’t start due to an injury of his own.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins (+315 ML) beat the Ravens 22-10 on Thursday Night Football. Miami closed at +8.5, making it the fourth-biggest upset of the season to date. The five biggest upsets have all come in Week 8 or later. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/RFmUfazYXi — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) November 12, 2021

NFL underdogs are now 21-7-1 against the spread dating back to the start of Week 8, including 16-13 straight up.

With the five biggest upsets of the season all coming over the past 15 days, NFL bettors will certainly be wary wondering what’s next heading into the weekend.

OBJ, Newton find new teams

There were a couple of notable signings in the NFL before Thursday Night Football kicked off.

Neither of them had a major impact in futures markets.

Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Since hiring Sean McVay, the Rams...



Traded for:

*Matthew Stafford

*Jalen Ramsey

*Von Miller

*Marcus Peters

*Aqib Talib

*Dante Fowler

*Brandin Cooks

*Sammy Watkins



Free agents:

*Odell Beckham

*Leonard Floyd

*Ndamukong Suh



Not everything worked, but they go for it. No stopping. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 11, 2021

The Rams were +1500 to be OBJ’s next team when the betting odds were first posted following his release from the Cleveland Browns.

Keep in mind that Los Angeles already has the betting favourite to win AP Offensive Player of the Year in Cooper Kupp (+145).

They also have Robert Woods and Van Jefferson.

The Rams remained at +750 to win the Super Bowl, +350 to win the NFC Championship and +195 to win the NFC West.

Welcome to LA Odell Beckham Jr.! Hopefully OBJ and Von Miller can help lead the Rams to a Super Bowl! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 12, 2021

From a fantasy perspective, there’s at least some optimism that he could become a little more relevant in Los Angeles than he was in Cleveland.

Meanwhile, Cam Newton returned to the franchise that drafted him first overall in 2011 as he signed with the Carolina Panthers.

"A healthy Cam Newton is a special player.”https://t.co/rFRImGLXqW — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 12, 2021

Carolina is 4-5 entering a Week 10 clash with the Arizona Cardinals.

As of this morning, the Panthers are +1260 to make the playoffs and -2500 to miss the playoffs.

Raptors win another on the road

The Toronto Raptors (+160 ML) beat the Philadelphia 76ers 115-109 to improve to 5-1 on the road this season.

Get yourself a hype man like @ScottBarnes561 pic.twitter.com/fNFsUsiDYc — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 12, 2021

The win and cover as a four-point underdog snapped a three-game slide both straight up and against the spread.

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀



Fred VanVleet and the @Raptors hold on for the road win in Philadelphia!



Fred VanVleet: 32 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 6 3PM

OG Anunoby: 20 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST

Gary Trent Jr.: 20 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 4 3PM

Tyrese Maxey: 33 PTS, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/BtIQE5kxhB — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2021

The Raptors entered the season at +185 to make the playoffs. As of this morning, Toronto is now +200 to make the playoffs.

Friday Night Lights

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts will kick off Week 15 in the CFL tonight with an East Division showdown.

just trying to save the planet 😉 pic.twitter.com/aYLnDV8tpL — x - Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) November 8, 2021

That game opened as a pick’em and has remained that way all week, with the total set at 44.5.

The Argonauts can clinch first place in the East Division and home-field advantage for the East Final with a win tonight.

Meanwhile, the Tiger-Cats will clinch first place in the East if they win out, beginning in Toronto tonight.

Elsewhere, the line for Saturday’s game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Montreal Alouettes continues to fall after it was confirmed that Zach Collaros would not start.

Winnipeg opened as an 8.5-point favourite, but that number is down to 6.5 as of this morning.

