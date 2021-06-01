The Montreal Canadiens have eliminated the Toronto Maple Leafs from the Stanley Cup playoffs.

After facing a 3-1 deficit in their best-of-seven first-round series, Montreal completed the comeback with a 3-1 win over Toronto in Game 7 on Monday night.

One week ago, it would have seemed improbable at best. Now, the Habs are moving on to face the Winnipeg Jets in the second round.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday June 1, 2021.

Habs eliminate Maple Leafs with Game 7 win

After a victory in Game 4 that gave them a 3-1 series lead, the Maple Leafs were listed at -3335 to win their first round series versus Montreal.

That number translates to a 97.1 per cent implied win probability.

However, after three straight losses, including a stunning 3-1 defeat on home ice in Game 7 in which they never led, the series turned into the latest chapter in Toronto’s well-documented run of playoff futility.

The Canadiens (+185) beat the Maple Leafs 3-1 in Game 7 to win their first round series. Toronto was listed at -3335 to advance after they took a 3-1 series lead - a 97.1% implied probability. #StanleyCup #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/HApYppAuOa — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 1, 2021

Carey Price made 30 saves for his third-career Game 7 win, matching Ken Dryden for the most such victories in franchise history.

Brendan Gallagher, Corey Perry and Tyler Toffoli scored for Montreal.

While the Habs deserve credit for battling back in the series, there will be a lot of talk about another opportunity squandered for the home team in Game 7, and that makes sense.

The reality is that the Maple Leafs were largely outplayed for the better part of overtime losses in Games 5 and 6, which forced them into the winner-take-all situation in the first place.

There will be a lot of time in the coming days and months to break down what went wrong for Toronto in the series, as well as what needs to happen for this franchise to finally break through with its first playoff series win since 2014.

“I have two crows on the spit roast...this is a good taste of crow...”@CraigJButton owns up to his pre-series prediction between the Canadiens and Leafs and breaks down what went wrong for heavily-favoured Toronto: https://t.co/1kWQBYx47f#TSNHockey | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/6auxA8Ta0r — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) June 1, 2021

From a betting perspective, it’s technically the second-biggest upset of the opening round if we go by odds heading into the series, and by far the biggest upset if we go by the series odds once the Maple Leafs went ahead three games to one.

Montreal was a +240 series underdog at the start of the playoffs. The Habs opened at +800 to win the series in seven.

After falling into a 3-1 hole, the Canadiens were +205 to win Game 5, +140 to win Game 6 and +185 to win Game 7.

Montreal will move on to play the Jets in the second round.

From @JohnLuTSNMtl: A closer look at how another pivotal Carey Price performance and special teams powered a #StanleyCup series victory for the Habs - https://t.co/W1l3tDSdgG#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/0Eq1uA4Aa9 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) June 1, 2021

The Habs opened at even money to win their second-round series.

Winnipeg is a -125 favourite to win and advance to the final four

Isles respond with OT win

Casey Cizikas was the overtime hero for the New York Islanders (+175) in a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins in Game 2 of their second round series on Monday night.

Cizikas scored the winner 5:12 into the extra frame, as the Islanders improved to 3-0 this postseason in games that go to overtime.

It was a massive goal for a visiting side that had allowed a 3-1 lead to slip away on a pair of goals from Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand in the third period.

With the best-of-seven tied 1-1, Boston remains the series favourite at +200 odds, with the comeback on the Islanders at +160 to win the series.

Jazz push Grizzlies to the brink

NBA favourites split their two playoff games on Monday night.

The Utah Jazz (-5.5) pushed the Memphis Grizzlies to the brink with a 120-113 win in Game 4.

Donovan Mitchell led the way for Utah with a game-high 30 points and eight assists.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.4 PPG in his playoff career.



That’s the most in Jazz franchise history (min 25 games).



(Submitted by @JoshlikesJazz) pic.twitter.com/kTIEDmul2n — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists as the Washington Wizards (+310) avoided elimination with a 122-114 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bradley Beal had a game-high 27 points as the Wizards forced a Game 5 in Philadelphia.

Dominant deGrom adds to Cy Young resume

Jacob deGrom threw eight strikeouts over six scoreless innings of work as the New York Mets beat the Arizona Cardinals 6-2 on Monday night.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, deGrom threw 27 pitches that registered at 100 miles per hour or faster – the third most by any pitcher in a single game since pitch tracking data became available in 2008.

The National League Cy Young award favourite lowered his ERA to 0.71, which is the lowest qualified ERA in the majors through the month of May since 1964.

Jacob deGrom's first 10 pitches were ALL 100+ MPH, then he dropped a nasty slider to end the inning. pic.twitter.com/O8iSxpIvxQ — MLB (@MLB) June 1, 2021

As of this morning, deGrom is -140 to win the NL Cy Young award.

The Mets’ ace is also the third choice to win NL MVP at +800, behind only Ronald Acuna Jr. (+300) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (+340).