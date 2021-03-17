Wilbon: The Bears are a disaster right now

Bill Belichick has spent the past 48 hours on an unprecedented shopping spree.

Over the first two days of the league’s legal tampering period, the New England Patriots have reportedly committed more than $273 million to free agents.

That figure includes a reported $137.5 million guaranteed – the second-most guaranteed money spent on free agents in NFL history.

Patriots Spend Big In Free Agency

The Patriots have already committed more money to free agents than they did in the previous three off-seasons combined.

On offence, they added tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, as well as wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.

From 2010 to 2018 (the Gronk era), the @Patriots used multiple tight ends on 33% of their plays. But over the past two seasons, they did that only 19% of the time (2nd-lowest in the league behind only the Jets). A return to form for the Pats? #NFLFreeAgency — Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) March 16, 2021

On defence, New England added linebacker Matthew Judon, safety Jalen Mills, as well as defensive linemen Davon Godchaux and Henry Anderson.

The Patriots are by far the biggest off-season spenders so far.

It’s worth noting that over the past five years, the top free agent spenders have improved their win total by an average of more than five wins the following season.

Despite that number, New England’s spending didn’t have an immediate impact on NFL futures markets.

The Patriots remained a 35-to-1 long shot to win the Super Bowl.

New England is also still the third choice to win the AFC East at +375, behind the Buffalo Bills (-155) and the Miami Dolphins (+340).

So far the biggest cap hit among all the newest Patriots is less than $6.4 million (Judon). Meaning they still have stacks they can't even see over to throw around tomorrow.



Be afraid. Be very afraid. — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton1) March 16, 2021

There are still several stops between the first two days of NFL free agency and kickoff of the 2021 regular season.

It will be very interesting to see what else the Patriots have planned for this off-season and how things actually play out for them as they attempt to become a contender once again.

Subtraction By Addition In Chicago

Everybody has heard of the term “addition by subtraction.”

There are extremely rare situations in which free agent moves are considered subtraction by addition.

The latter is the case for the Chicago Bears after they signed free-agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday.

Chicago made "a very aggressive pursuit" of Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, per sources, and the Bears were told that Seattle is not trading him at this time.



The Bears were one of four teams Wilson's agent named as a place of interest. Now Chicago has an agreement with Andy Dalton. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

Amidst all of the chatter about the potential to add a legitimate franchise quarterback via trade this off-season, with names like Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson tossed around, oddsmakers had Chicago at 40-to-1 to win the Super Bowl.

Following the announcement that they had signed Dalton, the Bears odds to win it all lengthened to 50-to-1.

LeBron The MVP Favourite Once Again

NBA favourites went 7-0 straight up and 5-2 against the spread on Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers were among those winning favourites, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-121 to cover as a 7.5-point favourite.

LeBron James picked up his 99th career triple-double with 25 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

LeBron James is the oldest player in NBA history with back-to-back triple-doubles.



25/12/12 tonight

22/10/11 last night pic.twitter.com/i0OaoMRb64 — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 17, 2021

Only four players in NBA history have recorded 100 triple-doubles.

That list features Oscar Robertson (181), Russell Westbrook (157), Magic Johnson (138) and Jason Kidd (107).

LeBron should have no problem catching Kidd, who is currently a Lakers assistant coach, in the near future.

In the wake of an injury to Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid, LeBron is once again the favourite to win MVP at +150 odds.

Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic is the second choice at +225, followed by Embiid at +550.