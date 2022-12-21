Morning Coffee: NFL Week 16 Totals Fall Due To Weather Concerns FanDuel has adjusted to the forecast with eight games for Week 16 that have totals in the 30’s – the most in any week since Week 17 of 2011.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

Christmas came early for the New York Mets and their fans after they agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with Carlos Correa.

Correa was scheduled to be introduced as a member of the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, but that deal fell through due to a medical concern by the Giants when the star shortstop took his physical.

The Mets stepped in with a $315 million contract.

As of this morning, only two teams have shorter odds to win the World Series than the Mets at FanDuel.

Meanwhile, with the snow, cold and windy weather picking up across the United States, we’ve seen NFL totals fall to historic lows at FanDuel this week.

That trend includes a season-low total posted for Saturday’s game between the New Orleans Saints and the Cleveland Browns.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday December 21st, 2022.

NFL Week 16 Totals Fall Due To Weather Concerns

The Midwest and Eastern United States is expected to be hit hard by inclement weather this week.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on the cold weather coming this week: "I'm not a big throw a glove on guy or anything like that."



Says he'll wear a neck warmer and that's about all that will change about his winter attire. — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) December 20, 2022

FanDuel has adjusted to the forecast with eight games for Week 16 that have totals in the 30’s – the most in any week since Week 17 of 2011.

The lowest total of the season belongs to this week’s game between the Saints and Browns in Cleveland.

Weather forecast for #Browns vs. #Saints on Saturday in Cleveland:



A HIGH temperature of 13 F with the wind chill deep into the negative teens. The wind is expected to be steady at around 30 mph with gusts reaching up to 60 mph. In addition, 1-3 inches of snow is expected ❄️ — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) December 20, 2022

The lookahead number for that game was 38.

The current number is 31.5.

With freezing cold temperatures and wind gusts that could top 60 kilometres per hour, the conditions are expected to be extremely difficult to throw the football or kick field goals in.

From the fantasy weather man (@KevinRothWx): "This is without a doubt one of the worst, if not the single worst week of weather I’ve ever seen in the NFL."



He thinks Saints at Browns will be the worst: https://t.co/VR2HiB8680 pic.twitter.com/PzeTH5Am1C — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) December 21, 2022

The New York and Chicago areas are also expected to be hit hard.

The total for Thursday’s game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets is down from 42 to 37.5.

A few days ago the weather report called for up to 6 inches of snow on Thursday night for the Jaguars vs Jets game. Now it’s calling for 1 to 2 inches of rain. What a bummer. — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) December 20, 2022

The total for Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears is down from 45.5 to 39.5.

Football weather? Bills-Bears is the coldest game of the weekend, with wind chills in Chicago approaching -20 below zero. How 12 NFL teams are bracing for arctic temp games Week 16: pic.twitter.com/JaRG0qMmXx — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) December 21, 2022

While you might have missed the chance to jump on some of these totals earlier in the week, the weather conditions could still open the door for live betting opportunities at FanDuel this weekend.

Make sure you keep your eye out for weather updates throughout the week, especially for the games in Cleveland, New York and Chicago.

Mets Land Correa With Massive Contract

The $315 million that the Mets offered Correa is the largest deal signed by an infielder this off-season.

With the addition of the star shortstop, the organization now has two infielders on deals over $300 million in Correa and Francisco Lindor.

New York has gone all-in this off-season with the additions of Correa, Justin Verlander, Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo.

The New York Mets current payroll is estimated to be around $384 million. The luxury-tax payments alone will exceed $111 million. Their total payroll projects to be $495 million.



The previous max payroll in baseball: less than $350 million. Mets are at almost half a billion. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 21, 2022

The Mets are down to +750 to win the World Series at FanDuel.

Only the Houston Astros (+650) and the New York Yankees (+650) have shorter odds.

A Perfect Night For NHL Chalk

Coming off back-to-back losses for the first time since October, the Toronto Maple Leafs responded with a dominant 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

Electric Buds. 🍁🔥



The Maple Leafs hold the Lightning to just 19 shots, Tampa's fewest this season in a dominant 4-1 victory. pic.twitter.com/bQv4luAWQy — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 21, 2022

William Nylander led the way with a goal and an assist.

Matt Murray made 18 saves in the win.

If you bet chalk in the NHL last night, you couldn’t lose.

Favourites went 8-0 SU in the NHL on Tuesday. 😬 pic.twitter.com/uciEEg50Nu — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 21, 2022

NHL favourites went a combined 8-0 straight up on Tuesday night.

Seven of the eight favourites covered the puck line.