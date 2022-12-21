53m ago
Morning Coffee: NFL Week 16 Totals Fall Due To Weather Concerns
FanDuel has adjusted to the forecast with eight games for Week 16 that have totals in the 30’s – the most in any week since Week 17 of 2011.
NFL: Ravens 3, Browns 13
It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
Christmas came early for the New York Mets and their fans after they agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with Carlos Correa.
Correa was scheduled to be introduced as a member of the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, but that deal fell through due to a medical concern by the Giants when the star shortstop took his physical.
The Mets stepped in with a $315 million contract.
As of this morning, only two teams have shorter odds to win the World Series than the Mets at FanDuel.
Meanwhile, with the snow, cold and windy weather picking up across the United States, we’ve seen NFL totals fall to historic lows at FanDuel this week.
That trend includes a season-low total posted for Saturday’s game between the New Orleans Saints and the Cleveland Browns.
Here is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday December 21st, 2022.
NFL Week 16 Totals Fall Due To Weather Concerns
The Midwest and Eastern United States is expected to be hit hard by inclement weather this week.
FanDuel has adjusted to the forecast with eight games for Week 16 that have totals in the 30’s – the most in any week since Week 17 of 2011.
The lowest total of the season belongs to this week’s game between the Saints and Browns in Cleveland.
The lookahead number for that game was 38.
The current number is 31.5.
With freezing cold temperatures and wind gusts that could top 60 kilometres per hour, the conditions are expected to be extremely difficult to throw the football or kick field goals in.
The New York and Chicago areas are also expected to be hit hard.
The total for Thursday’s game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets is down from 42 to 37.5.
The total for Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears is down from 45.5 to 39.5.
While you might have missed the chance to jump on some of these totals earlier in the week, the weather conditions could still open the door for live betting opportunities at FanDuel this weekend.
Make sure you keep your eye out for weather updates throughout the week, especially for the games in Cleveland, New York and Chicago.
Mets Land Correa With Massive Contract
The $315 million that the Mets offered Correa is the largest deal signed by an infielder this off-season.
With the addition of the star shortstop, the organization now has two infielders on deals over $300 million in Correa and Francisco Lindor.
New York has gone all-in this off-season with the additions of Correa, Justin Verlander, Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo.
The Mets are down to +750 to win the World Series at FanDuel.
Only the Houston Astros (+650) and the New York Yankees (+650) have shorter odds.
A Perfect Night For NHL Chalk
Coming off back-to-back losses for the first time since October, the Toronto Maple Leafs responded with a dominant 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.
William Nylander led the way with a goal and an assist.
Matt Murray made 18 saves in the win.
If you bet chalk in the NHL last night, you couldn’t lose.
NHL favourites went a combined 8-0 straight up on Tuesday night.
Seven of the eight favourites covered the puck line.