McLennan on red-hot Ehlers: 'He's developed some consistency with the puck'

The Edmonton Oilers still haven’t put together back-to-back wins this season.

The second choice to win the North Division at the start of the season according to oddsmakers, Edmonton appeared on its way to a second straight win for the first time this season with a 3-2 lead over the Winnipeg Jets entering the third period of Tuesday night’s game.

Things quickly fell apart for the Oilers after that.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Paul Stastny and Adam Lowry combined for three goals in the first six minutes and 46 seconds of the third period and Winnipeg went on to win 6-4.

With so much stock put into every game in this condensed 56-game season, it was a huge comeback for the Jets and another crushing loss for Edmonton.

The victory also seemed to signal that another young Jets winger is on his way to a career season.

Ehlers Sparks Jets Comeback Win

Ehlers has always been an incredible talent.

Despite being limited to Winnipeg’s second line and second power-play unit over the years, Ehlers has been a consistent producer.

Does he have the potential to reach another level despite still not being featured on that top power-play unit this season?

Well, he’s already off to the best start of his career.

Ehlers had a goal and three assists in Tuesday night's win over the Oilers to push his totals to five goals and 11 points in seven games this season – one point back of Connor McDavid and Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner for the NHL points lead.

Ehlers had a goal and three assists in Tuesday night’s win over the Oilers to push his totals to five goals and 11 points in seven games this season – one point back of Connor McDavid and Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner for the NHL points lead.

The Jets have Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor locked in as their top line at even strength, but it’s worth acknowledging that Ehlers could play with a legitimate No. 1 centre once Pierre-Luc Dubois arrives.

Meanwhile, Paul Maurice has deployed Ehler’s current linemate Stastny on the top power-play unit along with Scheifele, Wheeler, Connor and Josh Morrissey.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Ehlers can eventually crack the top power play, but considering the collection of talent at Maurice’s disposal, the Jets’ second power-play unit has the potential to be very good as well with Ehlers, one of Stastny or PLD, and last year’s top power-play quarterback, Neal Pionk, leading that group.

After combining for 10 points Tuesday night, the line of Nikolaj Ehlers, Paul Stastny and Andrew Copp is red hot right now.

Ehlers has always been an electric talent, dating back to his time in junior hockey.

While he still hasn’t hit his max potential in terms of deployment, Ehlers appears primed to take another significant leap with a career year in Winnipeg this season.

Marner Leads Leafs Past Flames

Mitch Marner was the hero for the Maple Leafs with the game winner in a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames.

Marner, who had a goal and an assist, now has six points over his past three games.

Jake Muzzin trolled Matthew Tkachuk after the Leafs win in Calgary.



MORE: https://t.co/b1xuf6xaEz pic.twitter.com/QukHTZEW5o — BarDown (@BarDown) January 27, 2021

Toronto has now won three straight to climb to the top of the North Division with a 6-2-0 record.

The Maple Leafs remain the betting favourite to win the North Division at +115 odds.

While Toronto has held after opening as the favourite to win the division, it’s worth noting that the Montreal Canadiens (+210) and the Jets (+700) have leapfrogged the Flames (+850) and Oilers (+900) as the top contenders to challenge for North Division supremacy according to the oddsmakers.

Super Bowl LV Countdown Continues

As we continue to count down to Super Bowl LV, you can count on TSN Edge for a ton of betting coverage over the next couple of weeks. Last night, ‘The Big E’ Eric Cohen took a closer look at the paths that both teams took to get to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs got the best of the Buccaneers when those teams met back in Week 12. Tampa Bay hasn't lost another game since.

The Kansas City Chiefs have held as a three-point favourite against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It will be very interesting to see if the line holds at that key number over the next 11 days.

The Chiefs have won 25 of their past 26 games dating back to last year’s Super Bowl run and are clearly a public team.

Will we see some sharp money come in on the Buccaneers the way we did ahead of their win over the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round and their win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game?

