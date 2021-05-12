The Inside Edge: Best bets in the East

The NHL North Division playoff matchups are set.

Blake Wheeler led the way with four points as the Winnipeg Jets (-185) beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-0 on Tuesday night.

With the win, the Jets clinched the third seed in the division and a playoff date with the No. 2 seed Edmonton Oilers in the first round.

Meanwhile, the top-seeded Toronto Maple Leafs will clash with the Montreal Canadiens in the first playoff series between the historic rivals since 1978-79.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday May 12, 2021.

An Original Six showdown

While we are still waiting for series prices, the Maple Leafs should be a heavy favourite against the Canadiens for their first playoff series in 42 years.

Toronto went 7-2-1 against Montreal during the regular season.

Auston Matthews led the way with seven goals and 14 points in 10 games against the Habs.

The Maple Leafs are considered Canada’s best hope at the Stanley Cup with +650 odds to win it all – the third choice on the board behind the Colorado Avalanche (+450) and the Vegas Golden Knights (+550).

That number is down from +700 to win the Cup less than 24 hours ago.

Toronto is also the third choice to reach the Finals at +250 odds.

Thanks to a Jets win Tuesday, the @MapleLeafs & @CanadiensMTL are officially set for their 1st #StanleyCupPlayoffs series meeting in over 4 decades. It ties behind only 3 matchups on this list among some of the most frequently occurring rivalries in NHL history come playoff time pic.twitter.com/zD04fiqyqY — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) May 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the Canadiens are +2800 to win the Stanley Cup and +1400 just to reach the Finals.

This will be the 16th playoff series all-time between the two franchises. Montreal holds an 8-7 edge in the previous 15 postseason series.

Jets draw Oilers in first round

Wheeler picked up his 10th career four-point night in Tuesday’s win over Vancouver.

Stepping up to help his slumping @NHLJets get a 5-0 beating of the Canucks on Tuesday night with 2 goals & 2 assists, Blake Wheeler recorded his 10th career game of 4+ points with the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg franchise. That has put him into sole possession of 2nd on this list pic.twitter.com/0NJtUZPGaM — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) May 12, 2021

Now the Jets will need Wheeler to perform at that level versus Edmonton in order to have any shot at pulling off a first-round upset.

Winnipeg split its first four regular-season games with the Oilers before losing each of their final four meetings.

The Jets were outscored a combined 15-4 in those final four losses to Edmonton.

“They were generating lots of chances and when you lose nine of 10, you have to execute on those chances...”@jamiemclennan29 & @jenniferhedger on the Jets' top line finding its form against the Canucks: https://t.co/w1EWz9CyI3#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/Wsy3HjtiN2 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 12, 2021

Connor McDavid had seven goals and 22 points in nine games against Winnipeg – his most against any single opponent this season.

After such a remarkable regular season, I can’t wait to see what’s in store for McDavid in this year’s playoffs.

Capitals take down shorthanded Bruins

The Washington Capitals (-210) needed a goal from Michael Raffl with three seconds left in regulation to pick up a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

The Capitals opened as a pick’em, but that number moved all the way to Washington -210 after the Bruins opted to scratch most of their regulars.

Washington and Boston are set to meet in the first round of the playoffs, with Game 1 scheduled for Saturday.

The Inside Edge: The #NHLBruins are currently a top Stanley Cup favourite despite being the lower seed against the Capitals.@mike_p_johnson takes a closer look at the East and reveals some of his best bets heading into the playoffs - https://t.co/DzjmBIRcdz#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/xJob2YbVZu — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 12, 2021

Presidents’ Trophy still up for grabs

The Vegas Golden Knights can clinch the Presidents’ Trophy with a win over the San Jose Sharks combined with a win by the Los Angeles Kings over the Colorado Avalanche tonight.

Vegas is currently two points up on Colorado for first place in both the West Division and first place in the overall standings with one more game played.

The Avalanche can win the Presidents’ Trophy with back-to-back wins over the Kings to close out the regular season, regardless of what the Golden Knights do tonight.

Colorado and Vegas remain the top two favourites to win the Stanley Cup at +450 and +550 odds, respectively.

The Avalanche opened the season as a +160 favourite to win the West Division, followed by the Golden Knights at +180.

As of this morning, Colorado is -215 to win the division with Vegas listed at +165.

Knicks cover in OT loss to Lakers

The New York Knicks fell just short in a 101-99 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

While the Knicks didn’t pick up the win, they did cover as a 2.5-point underdog at the Staple Center.

New York improved to 44-24-1 against the spread this season – the best mark in the NBA.

They’ll get another chance to clinch a playoff spot on Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs.