No lead is safe against the Florida Panthers.

Trailing the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 in the second period on Tuesday night, FanDuel Sportsbook had the Panthers at +1500 to win outright.

That number represents a 6.3 per cent implied win probability.

Shout out to whoever it was that grabbed them at that price.

It was Time To Hunt.

For the second time in less than a week, Florida rallied from down four goals to win outright.

It was the Panthers’ fifth straight win and eighth in their last nine games dating back to March 18th.

All of a sudden, the battle for the Presidents’ Trophy is an interesting one heading into the final stretch.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Wednesday April 6th, 2022.

Cardiac Cats Rally To Stun Maple Leafs

Three nights after rallying from down 6-2 to beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 in overtime, the Panthers did it again in a 7-6 overtime win against the Maple Leafs.

comebacks are her vibe ✨ pic.twitter.com/KhxDWVZ6PB — x - Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) April 6, 2022

Trailing 5-1 in the second, Florida scored three goals in just over six minutes to cut the deficit to one, then scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the third period to take a 6-5 lead.

Claude Giroux on the atmosphere tonight at @flalivearena: “Fans are in the game. It was 5-1, we made it 5-2, and it’s like the crowd knew we were coming back. It was pretty loud out there.” #TORvsFLA pic.twitter.com/AOwGEgrgKn — x - Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) April 6, 2022

While John Tavares scored a power play goal late to help Toronto salvage a point by getting to overtime, Jonathan Huberdeau scored the overtime winner for the Panthers to cap off a five-point performance.

Huberdeau, who entered the night tied for the third-shortest odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy at FanDuel, went from +1000 to +850 to win that award.

Meanwhile, the Hart Trophy favourite Auston Matthews finished with three assists, but had his six-game goal streak halted.

Matthews will look to set a new franchise record for goals in a single season when the Maple Leafs visit the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

Florida is now eight points clear of Toronto at the top of the Atlantic Division standings.

The Panthers, which have won five in a row, are two points back of the Colorado Avalanche for the best record in the NHL with 12 games to go.

THE CARDIAC CATS DO IT AGAIN‼️



The Panthers become the third team in NHL history to have multiple 4-goal comeback wins in a season. pic.twitter.com/kf2uoMxgkj — ESPN (@espn) April 6, 2022

Colorado, which has won four straight and eight of its last 10, is -220 to win the Presidents’ Trophy.

Florida is +185 to finish atop the league standings.

McDavid Delivers Again In OT Win

Connor McDavid scored the overtime winner as the Edmonton Oilers (-196) beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1.

McDavid was +102 to score against the Sharks.

Hat tip to Mike Smith for the perfect set up in OT!

Now THAT is how you end a game! 😱



Mike Smith makes an incredible play to find Connor McDavid (@cmcdavid97) for the @BevyLongDrink overtime winner! pic.twitter.com/Np584dTuDm — NHL (@NHL) April 6, 2022

McDavid has scored in five straight games, matching his career-high goal streak.

He’s up to 12 goals and 27 points on his 14-game point streak – three shy of the longest points streak of his career.

As of this morning, McDavid is +250 to win the Hart at FanDuel.

Matthews remains the favourite to win that award at -110.

With the win, the Oilers moved one point up on the Los Angeles Kings for second in the Pacific Division standings, with a game in hand.

Elsewhere, the Nashville Predators (-110 ML) beat the Minnesota Wild 6-2 in another important game in the Western Conference Wild Card race.

The Dallas Stars (-128 ML) beat the New York Islanders 3-2.

Raptors Headed Back To The Playoffs

The Toronto Raptors are officially headed back to the playoffs.

The Raptors have clinched a playoff spot! pic.twitter.com/XIa7Eo1B01 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 6, 2022

The Raptors (-4) beat the Atlanta Hawks 118-108 on Tuesday night to clinch a top-six seed and a guaranteed playoff spot.

Toronto was +185 to make the playoffs at FanDuel on January 1st.

With a win and a Chicago Bulls loss, the Raptors are fifth in the Eastern Conference with three games remaining on their schedule.

If the playoffs started today, Toronto would play the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

The Raptors host the 76ers on Thursday night.

Lakers Officially Eliminated From Playoff Contention

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Lakers had the second-best odds to win it all on opening night. 😳



(odds provided by @FanDuelCanada) pic.twitter.com/VeZ0PUUSwj — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 6, 2022

The Phoenix Suns beat Los Angeles 121-110 on Tuesday night, handing them their seventh-straight loss.

At the start of the season, the Lakers were -4000 to make the playoffs at FanDuel.

LA was +1260 to miss the playoffs.

Then there’s the worst bet that you could have made this NBA season – the Lakers to win the title at +400.

it’s not looking good for the Lakers 😬 pic.twitter.com/dDZToyYgqP — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 6, 2022

They were the second choice to win it all on opening night behind the Brooklyn Nets!

Then there’s the Pacific futures - LA was +1000 to win its division on Opening night.

Phoenix was +200 to win its division.

Looking at the standings this morning, the Suns own the best record in the NBA at 63-16, while the Lakers have been officially eliminated at 31-48.

For what it’s worth, LA did cover as a 13-point dog against Phoenix last night.