The biggest name on the NFL free agent market will not be on the move this off-season.

According to Adam Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott have reached an agreement on a four-year, $160 million contract that includes $126 million guaranteed.

The reported details of the contract all point towards it being a major win for Prescott.

For perspective, Deshaun Watson’s four-year extension with the Houston Texans last season included $112 million guaranteed.

Prescott’s $66 million signing bonus would also be the largest in NFL history.

The fact that Prescott will receive the largest signing bonus ever and more guaranteed money than Watson while still getting the shorter deal that he wanted in order to get another shot at free agency four years from now is impressive.

So how does this change the Cowboys outlook for this off-season?

Here is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday March 9, 2021.

Cowboys, Prescott Agree To Monster Deal

Dallas is 28-1 to win the Super Bowl.

The Cowboys remain the favourite to win the NFC East at -105 odds ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles (+375), Washington Football Team (+375) and the New York Giants (+475).

As of this morning, Prescott is 18-1 to win NFL MVP – matching Watson, Tom Brady and Justin Herbert for the sixth-shortest odds on the board.

There is no doubt that Prescott has been a top-10 quarterback over the past couple of seasons.

With one of the league’s best wide receiver cores, the weapons are in place for Prescott to produce at a high level once again if he can recover from last year’s season-ending injury.

Will it be enough for Dallas to contend in the NFC?

Dak Prescott is the ONLY QB to rank top-5 in...



...passing EPA

...YPA

...success %

...explosive pass rate

...and aDOT



the last two seasons. He led the NFL in QB point production prior to getting injured last season pic.twitter.com/hm32GsERjr — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 9, 2021

The Cowboys still have a lot of work to do this off-season, including addressing some major holes on the defensive side of the football.

However, the fact that they were able to get this deal with Prescott done so early in the off-season opens the door for them to focus on doing whatever it takes to improve the team around him over the coming months.

Demko Shines Again In Shootout Win

NHL underdogs went 5-1 on Monday night.

The Vancouver Canucks (+125) delivered one of those upsets in a 2-1 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens.

The Canucks trailed for almost the entire game, until Adam Gaudette tied it with 41 seconds left in regulation.

Bo Horvat scored the winner in the shootout.

Thatcher Demko stopped 29 of the 30 shots he faced and turned aside all three shootout attempts.

Demko improved to 4-0 with a 0.98 goals-against average and a .969 save percentage in the month of March.

After a rough start to 2020-21, Thatcher Demko has been lights out for the @Canucks over their last 10 games as he stopped 29 of 30 then shut the door in a shootout to give his team a 2-1 win vs MTL. As this shows, Demko has put up some sparkling numbers going back almost a month pic.twitter.com/oI1ZWnRSDH — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) March 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Carey Price gave up just one goal for a third consecutive start, although Habs fans and fantasy managers have to be bitter about the fact that he couldn’t secure his first shutout of the season.

Montreal has now lost all seven of its games that have gone past regulation.

The Canadiens are 0-4 in overtime and 0-3 in the shootout.

The Habs and Canucks will meet again on Wednesday night.

Yamamoto Delivers In Oilers Win

Kailer Yamamoto scored the first goal for the Edmonton Oilers (-250) in a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators.

As TSN hockey analyst Mike Johnson pointed out in The Inside Edge earlier in the evening, Yamamoto is an absolute “no-brainer” to roster in fantasy leagues for as long as he’s skating with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl at even strength.

THE INSIDE EDGE: Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto is essentially a no-brainer if you can get him into the lineup.@mike_p_johnson explains why and also makes the case for not giving up on Tom Wilson - https://t.co/LIubLuZc41#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/yIAtV5YrJe — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) March 9, 2021

McDavid had two assists in the win. Draisaitl scored the eventual game-winning goal.

The Oilers will host the Senators twice more this week.

The fact that they get Ottawa on lighter nights on Wednesday and Friday makes Yamamoto a must-start in fantasy leagues.

It will be interesting to see how long the Oilers stick with that trio at even strength moving forward.

The TSN Edge is a destination for information and analysis relating to fantasy and sports betting. This is not a gambling website. This site is for informational and recreational purposes only and provides no opportunity to gamble for real money or money’s worth.