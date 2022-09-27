Morning Coffee: Recapping A Perfect Finish To Week 3 In The NFL It might not have been the prettiest game for the average NFL fan, but Monday Night Football gave the TSN EDGE team the foundation it needed for a night to remember.

If you read this column or you follow me on Twitter and tailed last night’s picks, you couldn’t lose.

The FanDuel Best Bet cashed in the first half as Saquon Barkley cleared 23.5 receiving yards with 45 on the night.

Barkley also found the end zone to cash the most popular anytime touchdown prop at FanDuel.

That was as good as it would get for anybody who bet on the New York Giants, as Cooper Rush threw for 215 yards and a touchdown in a 23-16 win.

Rush to throw for over 212.5 yards cashed.

Noah Brown to go over 44.5 receiving yards cashed.

Meanwhile, Barkley and Brown’s production made up a good chunk of the FanDuel Same Game Parlay that the TSN EDGE team put together at +563 odds.

While the over was a bit of a sweat, we got there with an exciting finish that went down to the wire in the fourth quarter.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Tuesday September 27th, 2022.

Cowboys Take Down Giants On Monday Night Football

In case you missed the memo, it might be a good idea to stay away from betting on Daniel Jones in prime time.

Daniel Jones isn't a fan of the bright lights 😬 pic.twitter.com/XsRgBxhx9S — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 27, 2022

Jones was pressured a total of 24 times last night.

He went 20-of-37 for 196 yards with an interception and five sacks.

Not good.

Barkley did his best to provide the Giants’ offence with a spark, going for 130 scrimmage yards with a touchdown.

It wasn’t enough, as Rush threw for 215 yards and a score.

That's more like it... 👀



Barkley over 23.5 receiving 💰

Barkley anytime TD 💰

Brown over 44.5 receiving 💰

Rush over 194.5 passing * 💰https://t.co/ryMgxn2dFJ #GamblingTwitter @TSN_Edge https://t.co/w3rjlT38T1 — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) September 27, 2022

Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott combined for 176 rushing yards and a touchdown.

I had the Cowboys to win the game 24-20.

Nothing like a division rivalry on Monday Night Football! 🏈



Let's hear some final score predictions 🗣



Here are some of our staff picks for the Cowboys/Giants game ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pPwa3CAdjC — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 26, 2022

As it turns out, I gave the Giants offence just a little bit too much credit as Dallas won the game 23-16.

With the Cowboys getting the outright win at plus-money, underdogs finished the week 9-7 straight up.

As we turn the page to Week 4, parity has been a major theme throughout the NFL.

28 of the 32 teams have exactly one or two wins.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, that is the most teams with exactly one or two wins all-time entering Week 3.

NFL Week 4 Early Lean

Parity should be a major theme looking ahead to Week 4 in the NFL.

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off their first win of the season against the New York Jets.

However, this is the same team that lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys the first two weeks, and I’m not willing to buy that their offence is just going to roll this week against a much better defence from Miami.

"I owe you, boy!"



Tyreek Hill learning that the Dolphins face Eli Apple and the Bengals on TNF this week is gold 🤣



(via @WPBF_Yianni) pic.twitter.com/7tr31Wo2sh — FanDuel (@FanDuel) September 26, 2022

Mike McDaniel is the early favourite to win NFL Coach of the Year at FanDuel for good reason.

The Dolphins are coming off a couple of impressive comeback wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, and with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at wide receiver, it’s impossible to write them off in any game.

Now Miami is getting 3.5 points against a Cincinnati team with some obvious holes on both sides of the football.

I think the Dolphins should at least be able to keep this game close, so I lean Miami +3.5 for Thursday Night Football.

Aaron Judge Is Still Chasing No. 61

It’s been exactly one week since Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season.

He still needs one more to match Roger Maris’ AL record of 61.

Aaron Judge was intentionally walked tonight for the 18th time. In 2004, Barry Bonds was intentionally walked 120 times — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) September 27, 2022

Judge went 1-of-3 with two walks and a run scored in a 3-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays last night.

He’ll go back to work tonight versus Jose Berrios for Toronto.

Yankees: 27th game decided on a "walkoff".



That's the most in MLB and 8 more than any other team this season. — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) September 27, 2022

Judge is 6-of-18 with one home run and three RBI all-time against Berrios.

The Blue Jays’ starter gave up six earned runs in just two innings of work his last time out.

Judge to tie the record tonight is +210 at FanDuel.

Judge to hit 2+ home runs is +1700.

Judge to hit a home run and the Yankees to win is +340.

Give me a follow @DomPadulaEDGE on Twitter and let me know if you think tonight is the night that Judge either ties or breaks the record in Toronto.