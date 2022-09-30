Morning Coffee: Recapping An All-Time NFL Sweat The first three weeks of the NFL season have provided the TSN EDGE team with some memorable finishes, bad beats and a lot more winners than losers. None of it compared to what went down last night.

With the clock winding down on Thursday Night Football, the team still needed a few things to happen in order to cash some big-ticket FanDuel Same Game Parlays.

What happened next was absolutely unforgettable.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Friday September 30th, 2022.

Recapping An All-Time NFL Sweat

The Miami Dolphins had the football down 20-15 with just over three minutes left in regulation when we still needed three things to happen in order to win big.

On the first FanDuel Same Game Parlay ticket at +1100, we needed Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst to get two more receiving yards.

On the second SGP ticket at +8000, we also needed two more receiving yards from Hurst, plus a Hurst touchdown, and 25 passing yards from Joe Burrow.

The odds of all three of those things happening in a game in which Cincinnati led by five and didn’t have the ball with just over three minutes to go were definitely not in our favour.

Then they all happened.

On a 2nd and 10 at the Bengals’ 26-yard line, Teddy Bridgewater overthrew Mike Gesicki with a ball that was picked off by Von Bell.

Cincinnati football with 3:05 left on the clock.

Two plays later, Burrow aired it out down the near sideline to Ja’Marr Chase for a 36-yard gain.

Burrow over 273.5 passing yards cashed.

Burrow ➡️ Chase



A 36-yard gain puts the Bengals on the Dolphins 5-yard line.#MIAvsCIN pic.twitter.com/tpUyl1cFtR — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 30, 2022

On the next play, Burrow handed it off to running back Joe Mixon, who ran the ball to the Miami two-yard line.

The run call, and the tackle at that exact spot, were absolutely crucial.

Remember, all we needed at this point was Hurst to gain two more receiving yards and a touchdown.

Guess what happened next.

On 3rd and goal from the two-yard line, Burrow dropped back and hit Hurst for a two-yard touchdown pass to seal the game.

Bengals win, 27-15.

On a night when it seemed at first like nothing was going our way, every single thing that we needed to go our way in those final few minutes did.

In addition to cashing the FanDuel Same Game Parlays with the team, I also went 5-for-5 with my individual best bets for Thursday Night Football.

NINE STRAIGHT WINNERS!!!! 🔥



Burrow o 273.5 yards 💰

Burrow o 1.5 TD passes 💰

Higgins o 4.5 receptions 💰

Higgins o 64.5 receiving 💰

Boyd 40+ receiving (@FanDuelCanada best bet) 💰



I can't believe what just happened in the @TSN_Sports boardroom. #GamblingTwitter @TSN_Edge https://t.co/46lUHfnNOq — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) September 30, 2022

Anybody who bets on sports often enough understands that you win some and you lose some, and the breaks don’t always go your way.

Last night, the breaks went our way.

It led to an unforgettable night.

Unforgettable finish. 🤯



We needed two yards and a TD from Hayden Hurst on this play to turn $100 into $4550. 🔥💰#GamblingTwitter @TSN_Edge @FanDuelCanada https://t.co/OnELGO2nf9 — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) September 30, 2022

Cincinnati won and covered as a four-point favourite, while the total stayed well under the closing number at 49.

Each of the Bengals’ first four games have stayed under the total.

The under is now 8-3 in prime-time games this season.

While this is a daily article that covers the latest in the sports betting world, that doesn’t mean there weren’t some tense and heavy moments earlier in the night when Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was injured.

Every single one of us that watched it happened were desolate in that moment and for the majority of the remainder of the game.

QB Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and will fly home with the team tonight. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2022

Every single one of us sincerely hopes that Tagovailoa will make a full recovery.

Judge Aims To Break The AL Record Tonight

Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ all-time American League record with his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday night.

Now he will get the opportunity to break the record against the Baltimore Orioles tonight.

Aaron Judge's mom and Roger Maris Jr. reacting to 61 🥺



(via @Yankees)pic.twitter.com/enWrENmTYV — ESPN (@espn) September 29, 2022

The Orioles are in town this weekend for the final series of the regular season at Yankees Stadium.

Tonight, Judge will face off against Jordan Lyles, who is 6-8 with a 5.56 ERA on the road this season and a 6.86 ERA overall in the month of September.

FanDuel has Judge at +250 to hit a home run.

Judge is +2300 to hit 2+ home runs tonight.

Judge to hit a home run and the Yankees to win is +315.