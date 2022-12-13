Morning Coffee: Recapping Another Perfect Night Betting On The NFL At FanDuel Nights like last night are unforgettable. The past four months have been an absolute grind, but the nights like last night make all the hard work worth it. Anyone who tailed the FanDuel Best Bets that I published for Week 14 went a combined 3-0.

Anyone who tailed the picks that I gave out for Monday Night Football on Twitter went a combined 4-0.

This space is full of captivating and entertaining stories.

As far as I’m concerned, the most satisfying stories are the ones that end when anyone who tails makes a profit.

Cheers to that.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday December 13th, 2022.

Recapping Another Perfect Night Betting The NFL At FanDuel

The New England Patriots beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-13 on Monday Night Football.

New England trailed Arizona 13-10 at the half, but outscored them 17-0 the rest of the way for the win and cover as a 2.5-point favourite at FanDuel.

Anyone who tailed our NFL analyst Davis Sanchez with his Hammer Halftime pick won again.

Meanwhile, if you tailed my Monday Night Football bets then you went 4-0.

Another one. Count 'em up again.



Patriots -1.5 (@FanDuelCanada best bet) 💰

Mac Jones 225+ passing yards 💰

Kendrick Bourne o 20.5 receiving 💰

Hunter Henry 25+ receiving yards💰



Week 14 best bets: 3-0.



MORE: https://t.co/CF6qXp2PkK #GamblingTwitter @TSN_Edge https://t.co/sDMnfBMZf6 pic.twitter.com/J600YzWGfD — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) December 13, 2022

Mac Jones threw for 235 yards but didn’t throw a touchdown pass in the win.

Hunter Henry finished with three catches for 70 yards to clear 25+ receiving yards with ease.

Kendrick Bourne recorded five catches for 47 yards.

After ending up in the green again in Week 14, it’s time to turn our attention to the final stretch with a lot left to be determined around the NFL.

New England’s playoff chances improved from 15 per cent to 26 per cent with the victory, as per ESPN Analytics.

The Patriots improve to 13-2 ATS in their last 15 games following a double-digit home loss. 👀 https://t.co/fksbEsFGOS — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 13, 2022

The Patriots will visit the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15, before facing a trio of playoff teams in the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills to close out the regular season.

New England is currently a small underdog for this week’s game at +102 to beat the Raiders at FanDuel.

It will be interesting to see if and when there are any adjustments to that line throughout the week.

Argentina, Croatia Set To Meet In Semi-Final

We are down to the final four teams at FIFA World Cup 2022.

While France and Morocco are set to meet on Wednesday, today we get Argentina and Croatia in what could once again be Lionel Messi’s final game on the biggest stage.

Messi is +145 to score and +340 to score the first goal of the game.

Only one step separates Lionel Messi from a #FIFAWorldCup final 🏆🇦🇷



👇 Argentina's journey so far! — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 13, 2022

Messi to score and Argentina to win is +180 at FanDuel.

Meanwhile, Croatia is +210 to advance to the FIFA World Cup Final.

Croatia, which was +4900 to win it all pre-tournament, is down to +750 as the third choice to win the trophy behind France and Argentina.

Marner Looks To Extend Franchise-Record Streak Versus Ducks

All eyes will be on Mitch Marner once again when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Anaheim Ducks tonight.

Marner has registered a point in a franchise-record 22 straight games.

He’ll be in a favourable position to extend that streak tonight against an opponent that has allowed a league-worst 4.17 goals per game this season.

WHO ELSE?! 🔥



Mitch Marner scores the overtime winner for the Maple Leafs (-176 ML) in a 5-4 win over the Flames! 💰 pic.twitter.com/xQfEJ0bQxI — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 11, 2022

Marner’s over/under is set at 1.5 points at FanDuel, and it’s juiced to the under at -130.

Marner anytime goal is +142.

Marner to record an assist is -230, while Marner to record a power play point is +112.

If you’re looking to bet on the streak tonight, make sure you check out all of the exclusive markets offered at FanDuel for tonight’s game.

