The Ottawa Redblacks have been underdogs in each of their seven games so far this season.

Their two upset wins have come against the same opponent.

Ottawa beat the Edmonton Elks 34-24 on Tuesday night to sweep the two-game season series.

The Redblacks upset Edmonton 16-12 as a +230 underdog back in Week 1.

On Tuesday night, Ottawa beat the Elks as a +360 money line underdog in the biggest upset of the CFL season so far.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

Redblacks stun Elks again

The Redblacks have been outscored 203-121 this season. They entered Week 9 as a 70-to-1 long shot to win the Grey Cup. None of that mattered on Tuesday night.

Caleb Evans went 15-of-22 for 191 yards and three touchdowns. He also added a team-high 59 rushing yards.

Not a bad CFL debut for Caleb Evans! pic.twitter.com/ecghiQkoKh — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 29, 2021

Evans’ first two touchdown passes helped Ottawa to a 17-7 lead at the half.

DeVonte Dedmon’s 73-yard punt return touchdown pushed Ottawa over its team total of 17.5 just two minutes in to the third quarter.

Go for a run‼️



pic.twitter.com/VwC8eNOgiD — Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) September 29, 2021

The Redblacks improved to 2-5 with their second win over Edmonton.

I’ve got to be honest, in all my years of football, I don’t think I’ve ever played with a dude as effortlessly talented as @DeVonte_Dedmon. Simply put. — Nathaniel Behar (@natebehar11) September 29, 2021

On the flip side, the Elks fell to 2-5, which is tied with the Calgary Stampeders for the worst record in the West Division.

We’ll get a couple of days off before a massive Week 9 showdown between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the BC Lions on Friday night.

Winnipeg opened as a 3.5-point road favourite, and as of this morning that number hasn’t moved.

Yankees deal blow to Blue Jays’ playoff hopes

The New York Yankees dealt another blow to the Toronto Blue Jays’ playoff hopes with a 7-2 win on Tuesday night.

I found New York as high as +120 before first pitch.

The Yankees leaned heavily on the long ball in the win. Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run home run – his fourth straight game with a homer.

Giancarlo Stanton's HR came on a pitch that was 1.26 ft above the ground



That's the lowest pitch Stanton has homered off of in his career pic.twitter.com/Sqy5bPTSby — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 29, 2021

Stanton now has 13 RBI over his past four games, which is the most in any four-game span in his career.

Aaron Judge also hit a home run and drove in two runs. It’s the 10th time this season that Stanton and Judge have hit a home run in the same game.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles upset the Boston Red Sox 4-2 as a +240 money line underdog on Tuesday night.

whoops this was supposed to be a dm @orioles pic.twitter.com/ggDKv3hJhD — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 28, 2021

The Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 4-2 – their 11th straight win over their division rival.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Seattle is the first team in modern MLB history to win 11 games in a row within a season against an opponent that entered each contest 10 or more games over .500.

After Tuesday night’s win, New York’s odds to make the playoffs shortened from -525 to -2000. Boston’s odds to make the postseason shifted from -280 to -150.

🚨 CURRENT AL WILD CARD STANDINGS 🚨



New York 90-67

Boston 88-69

Seattle 88-70

Toronto 87-70

Oakland 85-73



The Mariners have been outscored by 50 runs this season ... and they're a half-game out of the second AL wild card.



Believe indeed. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 29, 2021

Toronto’s playoff odds lengthened from +150 to +240.

The Mariners, which are now just a half-game back of the Red Sox in the wild-card race, are now +300 to make the playoffs.

Streaking Cards clinch playoff spot

The St. Louis Cardinals clinched the second National League Wild Card with their 17th straight win on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals (+100) beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2, extending the team’s longest win streak since they joined the National League in 1892.

Historic run for the @Cardinals!



They’ve won 17 straight, the MLB's third-longest win streak in the last 60 years 👏 pic.twitter.com/tBHHX1BaUO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 29, 2021

According to FanGraphs, St. Louis had just a 1.3 per cent chance to make the playoffs on Aug. 8.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the Cardinals are the first National League team to win 17 straight games in a season since the Chicago Cubs in 1935.