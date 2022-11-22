Morning Coffee: Saudi Arabia Shocks Argentina In The Biggest Upset In FIFA World Cup History It’s the biggest upset in FIFA World Cup history. Saudi Arabia, which had the longest odds to win the tournament at FanDuel, beat the second choice to win the World Cup in Argentina, 2-1.

Saudi Arabia was +2200 to win the match at FanDuel.

To put that number in perspective, there are currently nine teams with shorter odds to win the World Cup outright at FanDuel, including Argentina.

As if the final result isn’t stunning enough on its own, it’s even more remarkable when you consider that Argentina actually led the match 1-0 after Lionel Messi converted a penalty kick in the 10th minute.

Saudi Arabia could be found as high as +10000 to win the match live at FanDuel after falling behind early.

A $10 bet on Saudi Arabia at 100-to-1 would have netted a $1000 profit.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Tuesday November 22nd, 2022.

Argentina went off as the second choice to win the World Cup at FanDuel at +280.

Only Brazil (+220) had shorter odds to win the tournament outright.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Saudi Arabia was +55000 to win the World Cup.

Saudi Arabia was +2200 to win its opener versus Argentina at @FanDuelCanada.



To put that number in perspective, there are currently NINE teams with shorter odds to win the WORLD CUP outright... including Argentina.

There’s USA over England in 1950.

There’s Cameroon over Argentina in 1990.

Then, there’s what we witnessed Tuesday morning.

While we don’t have the historical odds for comparison purposes, today’s result is the biggest upset on record in FIFA World Cup history.

What a way to start the day!

Saudi Arabia was +3400 to win Group C and +700 to advance past the group stage entering the tournament.

Following the shocking upset, Saudi Arabia is +340 to win Group C and -105 to qualify.

Argentina’s odds to win the group went from -320 to +170.

Their odds to advance past the group stage went from -2000 to -210.

Argentina bettors waking up and checking the box score

Argentina is still considered more likely than not to advance.

Next up, Argentina will play Mexico in an absolutely crucial showdown on Saturday afternoon.

FanDuel currently has Argentina as a -185 money line favourite, with Mexico at +550 to win that match.

Literally every Argentina fan after the country's 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is +410 on the money line for its next match versus Poland.

Poland to win is -135, while a draw is +260 at FanDuel.

While Argentina is still considered more likely than not to advance to the group stage at FanDuel right now, all bets are off after Saudi Arabia pulled off the biggest upset in FIFA World Cup history.

49ers Still Perfect Versus NFC West

Following a disappointing start, the San Francisco 49ers are beginning to show why they opened the season as a top-10 choice to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

The 49ers (-9.5) beat the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday Night Football.

It was San Francisco’s third straight win and they improved to 4-0 versus NFC West opponents this season.

George Kittle tonight against the Cardinals:



• 4 catches

• 84 yards

• 2 TDs



It’s a blowout in Mexico City! 😅



(🎥 @NFL) #FTTB



It's a blowout in Mexico City!

No team has a better point differential in division games than the plus-80 mark that the 49ers have produced this season.

The addition of Christian McCaffrey offence has made San Francisco that much more difficult to defend, and their defence hasn’t allowed a single second-half point in three straight games.

As for the FanDuel Best Bet featured in Morning Coffee, we nailed George Kittle 40+ receiving yards in the first half to make it a 20-3 run with the best bets featured in this column dating back to Week 3 of the NFL season.

Cash the @FanDuelCanada best bet in the second quarter!!!



George Kittle 40+ receiving yards



That's a 20-3 run with the best bets featured in Morning Coffee.



pic.twitter.com/NUkMCTDNLH — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) November 22, 2022

It’s a good thing we didn’t have a handicap bet on Argentina this morning.

Devils Match Franchise Record With 13th Straight Win

The New Jersey Devils beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Monday night to match a franchise record with their 13th straight win.

The Devils are 16-1-0 following an 0-2 start to the season.

The Devils (-152 ML) match a franchise record with their 13th straight win.

They’ve had a ton of success against Canadian teams during that run, with nine victories against teams based in Canada over that span.

Meanwhile, even with that epic run, New Jersey is still two points back of the Boston Bruins for the best record in the NHL this season.

The Bruins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 on Monday night to improve to 17-2-0 this season.

Patrick Bergeron recorded his 1000th career NHL point in the victory.

Boston is the only team in the NHL averaging better than 4.00 goals per game this season.

After last night’s win, the Bruins are up to 4.16 goals per game.

While it’s a long season, Boston and New Jersey have already created a ton of separation at the top of their respective divisions.

The Bruins are nine points clear of the Toronto Maple Leafs at the top of the Atlantic Division with one game in hand.

Boston is -170 to win the division at FanDuel right now.

The Devils are eight points clear of the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders at the top of the Metropolitan Division.

New Jersey is +125 to win its division right now.