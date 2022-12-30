Morning Coffee: Saying Goodbye To 2022 With One Final Best Bet Winner Despite all of the uncertainty surrounding the outlook for Thursday Night Football at this time 24 hours ago, we were able to cash with the most predictable outcome in an unpredictable contest. For everyone who has read this column, for everyone who tailed a bet, and for everyone who reached out on social media and shared winners of their own, thank you.

There was only one way for us to wrap up the 2022 calendar year for this Morning Coffee column.

One final FanDuel Best Bet winner to go out in style.

Despite all of the uncertainty surrounding the outlook for Thursday Night Football at this time 24 hours ago, we were able to cash with the most predictable outcome in an unpredictable contest.

Ezekiel Elliott cashed the most popular anytime touchdown prop at FanDuel with the first of the night.

The Dallas Cowboys went on to beat the Tennessee Titans 27-13.

Our FanDuel Same Game Parlay with Zeke to score and the Cowboys to win by three points or more at +101 cashed without a sweat.

This year was a lot of fun and I’m hoping to build on it in 2023.

Cheers to all of you.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Friday December 30th, 2022.

Cowboys Cruise To Win Over Jaguars On TNF

If you bet the Cowboys -13.5 or shorter at FanDuel last night, then you were a winner.

If you bet the Titans at +14.5 or longer, then you were a winner.

If you bet it right on 14, it was a push.

In the end, the line movement we saw at FanDuel was right on the money as Dallas won by two scores.

The Cowboys kept their slim hopes of catching the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 1 seed alive with a 27-13 win over the Titans.

Dallas still needs Philadelphia to lose out and to win its regular season finale in order to win the NFC East and finish in first place in the conference.

Call me a cynic, but it isn’t happening.

Meanwhile, the Titans now turn their attention to Week 18 with a showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars to determine the AFC South winner.

The Jaguars are a six-point favourite at FanDuel.

Coyotes Upset Maple Leafs Again

We all saw it coming, but only the strong had the nerve to bet on it at FanDuel.

Sweeping the Leafs away. 😏



The Wrap on tonight's 6-3 win against Toronto. — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) December 30, 2022

The Arizona Coyotes did it again.

The Coyotes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Thursday night for their third win in a row.

Toronto has lost both meetings against Arizona this season.

First up, the Maple Leafs lost as a -550 money line favourite back in October.

Last night, they lost as a -300 favourite on the road.

Fortunately for hockey fans in Toronto, they won’t have to play the Coyotes in the playoffs.

Let’s see how they fare when they meet again in 2023.

Once again, thank you to everyone who reads this column and has provided support throughout a busy 2022.

I’m looking forward to getting back to work with a fresh edition of Morning Coffee on Monday morning.

Cheers.