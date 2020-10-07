Storm's unselfishness helps them put on clinic against Aces

The first round of the NHL Draft went off without any major revelations on the trade front.

However, there was one major surprise.

Alex Trebek making "Jeopardy!" style pick announcement for Ottawa's 3rd overall is absolute draft gold.



VIDEO @ https://t.co/Q7X39YQuxk pic.twitter.com/8TMuKXvPB2 — BarDown (@BarDown) October 7, 2020

The legendary Alex Trebek stole the show when he announced the Ottawa Senators’ selection with the third-overall pick.

It was a cool moment on a very important night for the Senators and their fans.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday Oct. 7, 2020.

Storm Complete WNBA Finals Sweep

The Seattle Storm are 2020 WNBA champions.

Seattle completed its sweep of the Las Vegas Aces with a 92-59 win in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals. It was the largest margin of victory ever for a WNBA Finals game.

Breanna Stewart, who led all scorers with 26 points, was named Finals MVP.

The Storm, which covered the spread in all three games, tied the WNBA record for most championships by a franchise in league history with their fourth title.

Lakers Closing In

The Los Angeles Lakers moved to within one win of clinching a championship of their own with a 102-96 win over the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night.

LeBron James led the way with 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

LeBron James now has 24 career 25-point, 10-rebound games in the Finals.



That passes Elgin Baylor for most in NBA Finals history.



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/mFMgHxTtth — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis had 22 points and nine rebounds.

Even after dropping Game 3, Los Angeles was a -1670 favourite to win the series, which translates to a 94.3 per cent implied win probability.

The championship odds were off the books at most spots after Game 4.

While the Lakers won outright, they failed to cover as 7.5-point favourites after Tyler Herro nailed a three with 1.1 seconds left on the clock to cut the final deficit to six.

It was an absolutely terrible beat for anybody who had LA at -7.5.

Rangers Get Their Guy

The New York Rangers used their first-ever first-overall selection to take Alexis Lafreniere from the Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL at the NHL Draft.

Lafreniere is the first Quebec-born player drafted first overall since Marc-Andre Fleury in 2003.

Fantasy hockey league managers are already wondering what they can expect from the top pick in his rookie year.

TSN Hockey analyst Dave Poulin discussed why Lafreniere is ready to make an immediate impact in the NHL.

Lafreniere goes first overall to Rangers; Sens take Stutzle third, Sanderson fifth The Rangers selected Alexis Lafreniere with the first overall pick in the pandemic-delayed NHL Draft Tuesday night. Quinton Byfield went second overall to the Kings, while the Senators used two of their three first round selections to take Tim Stutzle at No. 3 and Jake Sanderson at No. 5.

NFL Waiver Wire Week 5

If you haven’t read Chris Amberley’s Scanning The Wire column for Week 5, it’s definitely worth taking the time now.

Scanning The Wire: If you didn't pick up @RobTonJr before Week 4, you might still be able to find him on the wire. @chrisamberley reviews the best options that could still be available in your fantasy football league, including a potential sleeper RB. https://t.co/bpP0yeHN5S — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) October 6, 2020

I was on the Robert Tonyan hype train in Week 4 and it paid off big time.

After all, being able to pick up the current NFL touchdown receptions co-leader off the waiver wire is quite the bargain.

This week, the immediate options aren’t nearly as appealing.

Tonyan and the Packers have a bye.

D’Ernest Johnson, Justin Jackson and Dalton Schultz are all fine options if you need help at running back or tight end.

I don’t think any of those three will deliver the type of performance that Tonyan did in Week 4.

One name that I’m keeping an eye on as a deep sleeper option is wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus of the Atlanta Falcons.

Zaccheaus had a team-high eight receptions for 86 yards on nine targets in Atlanta’s loss to the Green Bay Packers on Monday night.

Julio Jones left that game with an injury. Calvin Ridley played hurt but didn’t have a catch on five targets.

Meanwhile, Zaccheaus is owned in just 0.7 per cent of TSN fantasy football leagues.

If either one of Jones or Ridley – or both – sit in Week 5 against a Carolina Panthers’ defence that ranks 32nd in the NFL by DVOA, it could make Zaccheaus a fantasy-relevant sleeper option.

Just keep your eye on the Falcons’ injury report this week.