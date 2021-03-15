The Toronto Maple Leafs have the talent to make opponents look silly at times.

For whatever reason, that has not been the case when they’ve played the Ottawa Senators for the most part of late.

With a 4-3 win on Sunday night, Ottawa improved to 3-3-0 against Toronto this season.

The Senators improved to 5-1 on the puck line in those head-to-head meetings.

They’ve been an underdog of +220 odds or longer in each of their past two wins in the series.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Monday March 15, 2021.

Batherson, Senators Stun Maple Leafs

NHL betting favourites went 5-1 on Sunday, with Ottawa pulling off the lone upset.

Drake Batherson scored two goals in 53 seconds and Joey Daccord made 33 saves for his first NHL win on Sunday night.

Daccord was forced into action after Matt Murray was injured in pre-game warmups.

Brady Tkachuk and Ryan Dzingel also scored seven seconds apart for the Senators – the second-fastest two goals in franchise history.

Brady Tkachuk and Ryan Dzingel scored seven seconds apart - the second-fastest two goals in @Senators history.



Four seconds is the franchise mark set by Vladislav Namestnikov and Jean-Gabriel Pageau on Nov. 11, 2019 vs. CAR. #NHLStats https://t.co/ZOm7sWUmpk — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Michael Hutchinson was pulled after he gave up two goals in a seven-second span in the first period.

After back-to-back losses, the Maple Leafs are just 1-5-0 in their last six games overall.

Down 4-1 before a late rally fell short in their disappointing 4-3 loss to the Sens tonight, the #MapleLeafs once heady lead in the North Division has shrunk thanks to a poor 6-game run that, as this shows, stands in stark contrast to the excellent 6 game stretch that preceded it pic.twitter.com/yqRBeL5NA3 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) March 15, 2021

Toronto is just four points up on the Winnipeg Jets for the best record in the North Division with three more games played.

Still, the Maple Leafs remain a -350 favourite to win the North Division – the Jets are the second choice at +400 odds.

March Madness Bracket Set

The bracket for the 2021 Men’s NCAA Tournament is officially set.

The biggest story heading into the event is whether Gonzaga can win it all and become the first undefeated national champion since 1975-76.

As of this morning, oddsmakers have the Zags at +200 to win the NCAA tournament.

That’s an adjustment from +230 odds to win it all on Sunday morning.

The bracket certainly broke in Gonzaga’s favour, as the No. 1 overall seed has already won games against the second, third and fourth seeds in their region this season.

Gonzaga has already beaten the No. 2, 3, and 4 seeds in its region this season.



The Bulldogs are 3-0 vs Iowa, Kansas and Virginia this season, averaging 99.7 PPG and shooting 58% from the field including 45% from 3. pic.twitter.com/9z4QknjEaB — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 14, 2021

Now they’ll look to become the first preseason favourite to win the title since North Carolina did it in 2009.

The TSN Edge will have complete coverage of the Madness leading up to and throughout the tournament.

Make sure you check back in later today for a closer look at the No. 1 seeds from each region.

Raptors Slide Continues In Chicago

The Toronto Raptors dropped their season-high fifth in a row with a 118-95 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night.

Toronto, which was a 3.5-point underdog by tipoff, failed to cover for the fifth time in its last eight games.

Can the Raptors take anything from the last 3 games?



Kyle Lowry: "No." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 15, 2021

The only good news for the Raptors is that they could finally get some healthy bodies back soon.

Toronto, which has been without three of its four best players throughout their current slide, could have a couple of key pieces back in time for its next game against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

Thomas Comes Back To Win Players

Justin Thomas (20/1) came back to win The Players Championship on Sunday.

It was Thomas’ sixth PGA Tour win when trailing entering the final round over the last five seasons – one more than Bryson DeChambeau for the most such wins over that span.

Players with 10+ PGA Tour wins, a major and a PLAYERS before age 28: @TigerWoods and @JustinThomas34 — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) March 14, 2021

Shout out to our very own Michael Harrison, who picked JT to win outright in his ‘First Look At The Field’ column, which included the following note on JT’s price tag:

“He uncharacteristically hasn’t won in his last 14 worldwide starts, but at +2000 odds to win outright this week he sports juicy odds compared to the four players ahead of him.”

Meanwhile, the flip side to Thomas’ comeback story is another bad break for Lee Westwood, who couldn’t close after entering Sunday with the lead.

Westwood is just the third player over the last 15 years to have held a 54-hole lead at PGA Tour events in back-to-back weeks and not win either tournament.

Truex Wins At Phoenix

For the first time since 2017, five different winners have won the first five races of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

Martin Truex Jr. (+750) is the latest winner after he took the checkered flag in the Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

It was the 40-year-old’s first win in 31 starts at this track.

After three straight winners at 25-to-1 or longer odds to open the NASCAR Cup Series season, things have looked much different the past two weeks with Kyle Larson winning in Las Vegas at +850 odds and Truex winning in Phoenix at +750.