The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are the class of the CFL.

That’s not a controversial statement, but it’s one worth repeating for those that keep betting on their opponents.

The Blue Bombers pushed their perfect record to 9-0 with a 35-20 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday Night Football.

While the Alouettes managed to hang around for three quarters, Winnipeg exploded for three touchdowns in the final frame to win and cover as a 5.5-point favourite at FanDuel.

The Bombers have now won 11 straight games dating back to last season’s Grey Cup championship run.

Winnipeg has also covered five straight and is a league-best 7-2 against the spread this season.

That’s bad news for anybody that has opted to bet against them in recent weeks.

Based on the line movement that we have seen at FanDuel, you might be surprised by how many bettors have tried to fade the Bombers in recent weeks.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Friday, August 5th, 2022.

Stop Fading The Blue Bombers

If you listened to Thursday’s TSN EDGE CFL Twitter Spaces show or read yesterday’s Morning Coffee, then you know that I laid the points with the Bombers and doubled down with a Winnipeg-BC Lions money line parlay for the second week in a row.

The two-time defending champs will eventually lose a game, but even travelling across the country on a short week for their ninth game in as many weeks wasn’t enough to keep them down in Montreal on Thursday night.

Zach Collaros threw three interceptions but rallied to finish 15-of-26 for 210 yards and two touchdowns.

Dalton Schoen continued his dominance with five catches for 58 yards and two scores.

Winnipeg improved to 9-0 straight up and 7-2 against the spread, including five straight covers over the last five weeks.

Good teams win… great teams cover💰



Winnipeg (-5.5) remains undefeated with a 35-20 win over Montreal and are a CFL-best 7-2 ATS this season.



They’re 26-2 straight up with Zach Collaros since 2019 🤯 pic.twitter.com/62CXo2xpQu — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 5, 2022

Despite their dominance, the spread at FanDuel actually moved against the Blue Bombers this week.

Winnipeg opened as a 6.5-point favourite, but was -5.5 at kick-off last night.

On its own, that movement is notable.

However, this isn’t the first time the spread has moved against the Bombers this season.

From @KateBeirness, @DavisSanchez, @TSNDaveNaylor & @MiltStegallTSN: Breaking down the dominant fourth quarter effort by the Bombers in their win over the Alouettes and the play of Tyson Philpot, who stood out on both sides of the ball for Montreal - https://t.co/i3h54VIWAC pic.twitter.com/epQnoZfclG — CFL on TSN (@CFLonTSN) August 5, 2022

Last week, Winnipeg was a small favourite at one point, before late steam pushed the spread to Calgary -2.5 at FanDuel.

The Bombers won that game by seven.

It was actually the second time this season that Winnipeg closed as an underdog.

I don’t think we will see the Bombers as an underdog again any time soon, but it’s still worth repeating here.

Winnipeg is the class of the CFL right now.

Stop fading the Blue Bombers.

Raiders Roll In Pro Football Hall Of Fame Game

The Las Vegas Raiders went from a pick’em to -2.5 at FanDuel prior to Thursday night’s Pro Football Hall of Fame game.

If you followed the money, you ended up on the right side of a lopsided result.

The Raiders opened the game with 20 straight points and covered easily in a 27-11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It was a happy homecoming for new head coach Josh McDaniels in Canton.

It was also a good night for anybody that bet on Las Vegas and the over.

Hall of Fame game favourites are now 14-3 straight up and 11-4-2 against the spread dating back to 2002.

Despite the total ticking down from 32.5 to as low as 29.5 before closing at 30.5, the over hit for just the third time in the past 10 Hall of Fame games.

While Derek Carr didn’t play on Thursday night, he was a focal point for the TSN EDGE team in the discussion surrounding which quarterback will lead the NFL in passing yards this season.

Derek Carr is a top six choice to lead the league in passing yards this season among Justin Herbert & Patrick Mahomes 👀🏈



Who’s your best bet to lead the NFL in passing yards? pic.twitter.com/MMIUE3hIm7 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 4, 2022

You can bet on Carr or any other quarterback to lead the NFL in passing yards at FanDuel right now.

Angels Hit Record Seven Home Runs In Loss

The Los Angeles Angels set an MLB record with seven runs on seven solo home runs on Thursday night.

Unfortunately for the Halos, they still lost the game.

The Angels (-120) hit SEVEN home runs today, including two from Shohei Ohtani.



They still managed to lose 8-7 to Oakland. 😯 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/dW2LuhdYKo — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 5, 2022

Despite seven home runs – including two from Shohei Ohtani – the Angels fell to 44-61 with an 8-7 loss to the Oakland Athletics.

The Angels scored 7 runs today, ALL on solo HR, and lost, 8-7



That's the most runs, all on solo HR, in a game all-time (prev record was 6)



It's also tied for the most solo HR by a team in a game all-time (6th instance, prior teams 4-1 in those games) — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 4, 2022

Elsewhere, the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a three-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers with a 5-4 win.

The Brewers have dropped four in a row heading into a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds.

RAISE THE JOLLY ROGER 🏴‍☠️



The @Pirates sweep the Brewers and get their second straight walk-off! pic.twitter.com/rNfP2EEF4F — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 4, 2022

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals swept their double-header against the Chicago Cubs, climbing within two games of Milwaukee for first place in the National League Central.

MLB favourites went 8-5 straight up on Thursday.