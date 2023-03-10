Morning Coffee: Stützle Extends Remarkable Run In Win Over Kraken

The Ottawa Senators are not done yet.

72 hours after their five-game win streak came to a sudden halt in Chicago, the Senators battled to a 5-4 win over the Seattle Kraken last night at Climate Pledge Arena.

With their sixth victory in seven games, Ottawa pulled to within four points of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final Wild Card in the Eastern Conference with 18 games left.

How did they get the job done?

With the game on the line trailing 4-3 in the third period, 21-year-old Tim Stützle and 35-year-old Claude Giroux hooked up again on Giroux’s 27th goal of the year to tie it.

With less than three minutes left in regulation, Giroux picked up his second point of the night with an assist on Alex DeBrincat’s game-winning goal.

Another win, another adjustment to Ottawa’s odds to make the playoffs at FanDuel.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday March 10th, 2023.

Stützle Extends Remarkable Run In Win Over Kraken

If you bet on the Senators to make the playoffs at FanDuel in recent weeks, it’s been an absolute ride.

Ottawa was +1180 to make the playoffs on February 25th.

You could find the Senators at +670 to make the playoffs heading into last night’s game in Seattle.

After another impressive win, Ottawa is +470 to make the playoffs at FanDuel.

“That’s why we’re having so much success is a lot of guys are stepping up. When some guys don’t have it, the other guys are putting it in the net. That’s huge to have and that’s what good teams have.”⁰⁰



Alex DeBrincat on the #Sens getting contributions from all around pic.twitter.com/REWyjwsgLJ — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 10, 2023

Stützle registered his 37th multi-point game last night, tying Erik Karlsson and Martin Havlat for the most in franchise history before turning 22-years-old.

More importantly for anyone who’s been riding the wave at FanDuel, Stützle went over 2.5 shots on goal again.

Stützle has now registered 3+ shots on goal in six straight games.

Tim Stützle does it AGAIN!!! He has 3+ shots on goal in SIX straight games and 12 of his past 13 overall. #GoSensGo #GamblingTwitter https://t.co/UZnfGii3zE — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) March 10, 2023

Meanwhile, the veteran Giroux recorded his 20th multi-point game of the season and now has the third most points by a player in his first season with the franchise.

The Senators have battled their way back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

But it’s only going to get tougher from here.

Ottawa’s west coast road trip continues with back-to-back games against the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames on Saturday and Sunday night.

They’ll wrap up the five-game trip against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

After that, the Senators return home to host the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, followed by their Ontario rival in the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ottawa will visit Pittsburgh on Monday, March 20th.

If everything goes right for the Senators, that game could have major playoff implications.

Oilers Rally To Beat The Bruins In Boston

Boston’s 10-game win streak is over.

In case you missed it, the Oilers rallied from down 2-0 to beat the Bruins 3-2 at TD Garden last night.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl combined for one assist, but Evan Bouchard, Ryan McLeod and Darnell Nurse all scored to lead Edmonton to the upset win on the road.

It’s Boston third regulation loss on home ice this season.

"There wasn’t a lot of space out there, it felt like a playoff game."



Coach Woodcroft sums up tonight’s win in Boston.@Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/750mLFTKjP — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 10, 2023

It was the second meeting in two weeks between the league’s two highest scoring teams.

Both games went under the total.

Unfortunately for yours truly, the FanDuel Best Bet didn’t cash as Jake DeBrusk finished with just one shot on goal on two attempts in the loss.

Let’s try to bounce back right now with a FanDuel Best Bet for Friday night.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Friday Night

After the Senators capitalized on the opportunity to close the gap on a Wild Card spot last night, the Florida Panthers will get that opportunity tonight when they host the Chicago Blackhawks.

I jumped on Florida -1.5 when it opened at -170.

Trying out some black & white for today’s practice pics 📸 pic.twitter.com/5qSVDm1MqS — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) March 9, 2023

The Panthers have won three of four, including victories over the Tampa Bay Lightning and Penguins.

Now they get a golden opportunity against a Blackhawks’ team that has dropped five of six and failed to cover the puck line in all but one of those losses.

Give me Florida -1.5 -170 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Friday night in the NHL.