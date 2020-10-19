After a long wait with no Thursday Night Football, Week 6 certainly delivered with a bang on Sunday.

NFL underdogs went 8-4 against the spread. Of the eight underdogs that covered, five of them won outright.

The Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers all delivered upset wins.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Monday Oct. 19, 2020.

Survive and Advance

The Miami Dolphins were the most popular Survivor Pool selection for Week 6.

The Dolphins rewarded our faith in them by beating up on the New York Jets in a 24-0 win.

With Miami up big in the fourth quarter, rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his NFL debut, going 2-for-2 for nine yards.

It was cool to see Ryan Fitzpatrick cheering Tua on from the sidelines.

After the game, ESPN reporter Cameron Wolfe caught another great moment from Tua on the field.

Tua Tagovailoa went back to the field and he’s sitting around the 15-yard-line in full uniform. It looks like he’s soaking this moment in.



Meanwhile, the biggest Survivor Pool loser for Week 6 was the New England Patriots. The Pats lost 18-12 to the Broncos despite not giving up a single touchdown.

The Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens each only barely survived with narrow wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles respectively.

Neither team covered against the spread.

In fact, the Ravens nearly blew an 18-point fourth-quarter lead but were able to hang on for a 30-28 win over the Eagles despite giving up 22 points in the final frame.

TSN NFL analyst Davis Sanchez has more on that game here:

Fantasy Focus

Three starting running backs went down with injuries on Sunday.

Joe Mixon, Miles Sanders and Mark Ingram each left their respective games.

Sanders’ injury is of particular concern since he will have an MRI on his injured knee Monday, according to Jay Glazer.

Philadelphia is set to host the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.

With such a tight turnaround, there is a good chance Boston Scott will start for the Eagles against the Giants and therefore he should be on your radar as a waiver wire option, rostered in just 10.9 per cent of TSN fantasy football leagues.

Giovani Bernard (3 per cent) and Gus Edwards (1.4 per cent) are the other two names to consider should we learn that Mixon and Ingram are to be sidelined for an extensive amount of time.

Meanwhile, Zach Ertz, Jonnu Smith and DeVante Parker are among the other fantasy-relevant names that also exited their respective games with injuries.

Monday Night Football x2

There will be not one, but two NFL games on TSN tonight. It will be the third time this season that multiple games will be played on Monday.

First up, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (-5) will visit Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in a battle of 4-1 teams.

The Bills were among the teams that could have drafted Mahomes back in 2017 when they traded the No. 10 overall pick to the Chiefs, who selected Mahomes in that spot.

This will be Mahomes’ fourth career regular-season game against an opponent that is three or more games above .500 entering their matchup. Mahomes went 1-2 in the first three such games.

That game is at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT on TSN3 and TSN5.

After that, Andy Dalton will make his first start for the Dallas Cowboys (-1) against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

Dalton is 6-15 in his career in prime-time games, which represents the second-lowest win percentage among the 33 quarterbacks that have ever made 10 or more prime-time starts in their careers.

Over the last 15 seasons, the Cowboys are a combined 10-23 when Dak Prescott or Tony Romo wasn’t their starting quarterback.

Kickoff for that game is schedule for just after 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT across the TSN Network.

Dodgers World Series Bound

The Los Angeles Dodgers (-150) punched their ticket to the World Series with a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 7 of the NLCS on Sunday night.

The Dodgers, who were +180 to win the National League at the start of the year, are just the fourth team in MLB history to win the NLCS after falling behind 2-0 in the series.

Los Angeles is a consensus -200 favourite to win the World Series, which translates to a 66.7 per cent implied probability. The Tampa Bay Rays are a +160 underdog.

