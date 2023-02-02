Morning Coffee: Super Bowl 57 Novelty Props To Consider At FanDuel For me, I’m already on the record as liking the Eagles at anything less than three points. I’m also sitting on Philadelphia to win the Super Bowl at +250. Go Birds. This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday February 2nd, 2023.

The Kansas City Chiefs opened as a three-point favourite for Super Bowl 57.

It didn’t take long for that number to swing hard in the other direction.

At one point, the Philadelphia Eagles were a 2.5-point favourite.

Since then, the line has settled at Eagles -1.5 at FanDuel.

Some sports books have it at Philadelphia -1.

As we saw with the spread for the AFC Championship game, there’s a good chance that the number for Super Bowl 57 will end up at less than a field goal.

There has never been a Super Bowl that closed as a pick’em.

If the current number holds, this would be the ninth Super Bowl ever to close with a line under a field goal.

For me, I’m already on the record as liking the Eagles at anything less than three points.

I’m also sitting on Philadelphia to win the Super Bowl at +250.

Go Birds.

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday February 2nd, 2023.

Super Bowl 57 Novelty Props To Consider At FanDuel

While there will be a lot of talk about the sides for Super Bowl 57, we spent a lot of time in the office talking prop bets on Wednesday.

If you were in charge of Rihanna's set list for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which tracks are you having her open and close with?

FanDuel has odds for the first song of the halftime show, the last song of the halftime show, a guest appearance in the halftime show, and whether Rihanna will announce a tour date.

You can also bet on the coin toss result, the length of the national anthem and who the MVP winner will thank first when they accept their award.

FanDuel has some special Super Bowl LVII markets up!



We asked ChatGPT to predict who the Super Bowl MVP will thank first

Will there be a power outage at Super Bowl 57?

You can bet on that at FanDuel.

Who will the MVP winner thank first?

You can bet on that as well at FanDuel.

Before the playoffs began, @DavisSanchez predicted that the Chiefs and Eagles would meet in #SuperBowlLVII.



I feel pretty good about my position with the Eagles, and I'm going to be taking a closer look at some player props this morning, but if you have a tip in the Super Bowl novelty prop market then hit me up @DomPadulaEDGE on Twitter and let me know your thoughts.

I feel pretty good about my position with the Eagles, and I’m going to be taking a closer look at some player props this morning, but if you have a tip in the Super Bowl novelty prop market then hit me up @DomPadulaEDGE on Twitter and let me know your thoughts.

Tom Brady Announces NFL Retirement

After 23 NFL season, Tom Brady is retiring “for good”.

Brady announced his decision on Wednesday.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you

While a lot of people just assumed the 45-year-old quarterback would be back next year, it seems like he has made up his mind and will not be back in 2023.

That means that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will officially need a new starting quarterback.

It also means that teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins won’t be able to convince Brady to play one final season.

Tommy, since I already wrote you a long retirement message last year, this time I shall say, welcome to the 2x retired club. You're a legend and you always will be, my friend



You’re a legend and you always will be, my friend ♥️🏉 @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/88oWYvQtdo — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) February 1, 2023

With Brady retired, his old teammate Jimmy Garoppolo will be back in the spotlight this offseason as a hot commodity in the free agent quarterback market.

It will be very interesting to see where Jimmy G ends up, and how the Buccaneers address their quarterback situation in the offseason.

Bruins Beat Maple Leafs In Final Game Before The All-Star Break

With one final stop in the NFL season, I promised I would turn my attention to the NHL and NBA with some more recommended plays in this column.

Last night, I gave out Boston Bruins money line at -122.

Pavel Zacha scored twice, Linus Ullmark made 33 saves, and the Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 in the final game before the NHL All-Star break.

The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 in last night’s other game.

NHL favourites went 2-0 on Wednesday night and enter the All-Star break on a 5-0 run.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics beat up the Brooklyn Nets 139-96 in the NBA.

Tonight was the 1st time in franchise history that the Celtics outscored their opponent by 30 points in the 1st quarter. Boston's largest 1st-quarter point differential:



Boston's largest 1st-quarter point differential:

2/1/23 vs. BKN: +30

11/28/22 vs. CHA: +26

11/22/10 at ATL: +26

1/25/22 vs. SAC: +25

1/20/57 vs. NYK: +25 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) February 2, 2023

If you bet the Boston special – Bruins and Celtics – it wasn’t even a sweat.

In terms of a FanDuel Best Bet for tonight, I’m sticking with the NBA.

I like the Milwaukee Bucks to win and cover as a 4.5-point favourite against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Milwaukee has put together a five-game win streak.

Each of those five wins has been by eight points or more.

Rim took a beating this week. Plenty of big jams!! 💪



Wiiings Wednesday presented by @redbull. pic.twitter.com/zEewZXUrQC — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 1, 2023

Tonight, the Bucks will play the third of a four-game home stand, while the Clippers continue a six-game road trip with their fourth in a row away from home.

Milwaukee is 21-5 at home this season and should be motivated as they continue to chase the Boston Celtics at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Give me Bucks -4.5 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday night in the NBA.