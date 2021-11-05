How many NFL running backs would you rank ahead of Jonathan Taylor?

As far as I’m concerned, he’s right up there with the best in the league.

Fortunately for yours truly, he’s somewhat flown under the radar for the most part so far this season. That is, until last night.

Taylor went off for 172 rushing yards, 28 receiving yards and two touchdowns as the Indianapolis Colts (-10.5) beat the New York Jets 45-30.

If you read this column on Thursday morning, you know that Taylor to go over 82.5 rushing yards was my best bet for Thursday Night Football.

In fact, it’s the fourth straight week that I’ve recommended taking the over on Taylor’s rushing yards prop, and the fourth straight week that it’s cashed.

After going off for more than double his posted rushing yard total in prime time, I don’t think many people will be overlooking Taylor as one of the league’s best running backs moving forward.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

Taylor dominates on TNF

After jumping out to a 42-10 lead, anyone who bet the Colts -10.5 was forced to sweat it out after the Jets outscored Indianapolis 21-3 over the final 18 minutes of regulation.

AFC Offensive Player of the Month in October.



What a start to November for Jonathan Taylor! #HaveADay@JayT23 | #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/jj4QDBFmaG — NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2021

The cover came down to the final seconds, when Bobby Okereke intercepted Josh Johnson in the red zone to seal the win.

Johnson, who replaced an injured Mike White in the first half, threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns.

On the flip side, Carson Wentz threw for 272 yards and three scores.

Meanwhile, Taylor took full advantage of a suspect New York defence, picking up 135 of his 172 rushing yards before contact, including going completely untouched on a 78-yard touchdown run.

Taylor’s rushing yard prop has progressively climbed in each of the past four weeks.

While 82.5 is the highest number we have seen for him this season, it wasn’t high enough to pass on with that plum matchup against the Jets.

Jonathan Taylor #TNF Rushing Chart 🍝



🔹 19 carries, 172 yards, 2 TD

🔹 +76 rush yards over expected*

🔹 22.05 mph top speed on 78-yd TD**



*Currently leads NFL in RYOE (+259)

**Fastest speed by a ball carrier this season#NYJvsIND | #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/RpVMVs01sK — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 5, 2021

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the Colts had 211 yards before contact and averaged 7.0 yards per rush before contact on Thursday night, which are both their most in a game since ESPN started tracking contact in 2009.

Meanwhile, Taylor to score 2+ touchdowns was +250. He also went over his receiving yards total of 19.5.

Jonathan Taylor is pretty good. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 5, 2021

Next up for the Colts is another favourable matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10.

All things considered, I’d be surprised if we didn’t see another significant adjustment to Taylor’s rushing yards prop number for Week 10.

I’ll wait to see how high it gets before I talk about betting the over again.

Meanwhile, Thursday night was the second time this season that the Jets have allowed 45 points.

Those numbers had bettors looking at New York’s upcoming schedule to see what’s coming up next.

The Jets will host the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins the next two weeks.

Perhaps it’s worth checking in on the rushing yard props for both of those opposing running backs in those games.

Maple Leafs rally to beat Lightning in OT

Trailing 1-0 in the final minute of regulation, the Toronto Maple Leafs (-135) rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Thursday night.

John Tavares tied it up with 42 seconds left in the third period. William Nylander scored the overtime winner on the power play 2:43 into the extra frame.

After his team tied it in the last minute of regulation on Thursday, William Nylander recorded his 6th career overtime goal to deliver his @MapleLeafs a 2-1 comeback win over the Lightning. With it, he moved into a 3-way tie behind just 3 others on this TOR franchise scoring list pic.twitter.com/OgNcJYCHyt — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) November 5, 2021

Shout out to “Mystic Mike” Mike Johnson for predicting that game would go to overtime at +340.

Let's go again!!! We will take the big odds to the bank. https://t.co/31XKYZAcEW — Mike Johnson (@mike_p_johnson) November 5, 2021

Toronto has now won four straight following a 2-4-1 start.

NHL favourites went 8-1 on Thursday night. The totals went 7-2 to the over.

The Florida Panthers (-155) beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 in overtime to improve to 9-0-1 to start the season.

Panthers top Caps in OT for franchise's best 10-game start.



MORE: https://t.co/qDTRjvLKCl pic.twitter.com/UiDisH8l4S — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 5, 2021

The 19 points are their most in the first 10 games of a season in franchise history.

That victory also sets up a highly anticipated clash with the undefeated Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, it will be the first matchup in NHL history between two teams on a point streak of nine or more games to open a season.

Meanwhile, Alex Ovechkin scored and added two assists in the Capitals’ loss.

Alexander Ovechkin scored his 40th career goal vs Panthers.



It is the 8th different opponent he has scored 40 goals against, the only player to reach that mark against more opponents is Phil Esposito (10). pic.twitter.com/rbef5TuqE2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 5, 2021

Ovechkin, who was +1000 to win the Rocket Richard Trophy on the opening night of the NHL season, leads the league with 10 goals in 10 games.

He’s down to +500 to win the Rocket, but is still the third choice on the board behind Connor McDavid (+380) and Leon Draisaitl (+450).

Thunder shock Lakers… again!

If you went to bed early last night with the Los Angeles Lakers up big as the final leg of a parlay, you were in for quite the surprise when you woke up this morning.

The Thunder complete another comeback against the Lakers, this time coming back from down 19.



The Thunder are the 5th team over the last 25 years to win multiple games vs a single opponent in a season where they trailed by 19+ points in both. pic.twitter.com/2nWX5NsJRj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 5, 2021

Oklahoma City (+700 ML) rallied from down 19 points to beat L.A. 107-104.

The Thunder improved to 2-0 versus the Lakers this season. They are 0-6 against everybody else.

