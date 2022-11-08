Morning Coffee: The Best Bet Cashes Again As Ravens Cruise Past Saints Lamar Jackson 60+ rushing yards cashed as the FanDuel Best Bet featured in Monday’s Morning Coffee column. For those keeping track at home, that’s now a 17-2 run with the best bets featured in the column dating back to September.

Here we go again!

Lamar Jackson recorded 82 rushing yards as the Baltimore Ravens beat the New Orleans Saints 27-13 on Monday Night Football.

Jackson 60+ rushing yards cashed as the FanDuel Best Bet featured in Monday’s Morning Coffee column.

For those keeping track at home, that’s now a 17-2 run with the best bets featured in the column dating back to September.

That means in the upper quartile of winners, we are in the top quartile of that upper quartile.

That’s rare air.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, the Indianapolis Colts have a new head coach, NCAA basketball returned with some massive upsets, and the underdogs were barking in the NBA last night.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Tuesday November 8th, 2022.

Ravens Cruise To Win Over Saints On Monday Night Football

The Ravens cruised to a 27-13 win over New Orleans last night, becoming the first team in more than a decade to hold a double-digit lead in each of their first nine games.

With the win, Jackson improved to 26-2 in his career when facing an opponent for the first time.

This Lamar Jackson stat is absolutely remarkable! 🤯 #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/sYaY84XLiJ — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) November 8, 2022

Jackson joined Josh Allen as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to record 100+ touchdown passes and 20+ rushing touchdowns before turning 26-years-old.

Meanwhile, if somebody told you to bet on the Saints to win or cover, I don’t know what to tell you this morning.

Andy Dalton has now lost 13 straight prime time games.

Only Jeff George has a worse win percentage in prime-time games over the past five decades.

Colts Fire Reich, Hire Jeff Saturday As Head Coach

The Colts fired Frank Reich on Monday and replaced him with former center Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Saturday, who was working as an NFL analyst for ESPN, has no prior head coaching experience above the high school level.

Here’s one of the biggest issues that new Colts’ interim HC will encounter once he arrives in Indianapolis later today: no one on his staff has called NFL plays before. It will be one of Saturday’s first orders of business, figuring out who will call plays Sunday vs. the Raiders. https://t.co/MGiy2TmIWS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2022

For what it’s worth, it can’t get much worse than it has been so far this year in Indianapolis.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the only team in the league with a worse point differential than the Colts this season.

FanDuel has Indy as a 6.5-point road underdog for their Week 10 showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders.

In case you missed it, Saturday apparently doesn’t think much about the current state of the Raiders.

Raiders look horrible — Jeff Saturday (@SaturdayJeff) October 30, 2022

Notable Upsets Highlight Return Of NCAA Basketball

College hoops returned with a bang last night with plenty of notable upsets.

Stetson pulled off the biggest stunner of the night as a +1060 money line underdog in an 83-74 win over Florida State.

NCAA basketball is back! 🚨



Stetson was +1060 to upset Florida State at @FanDuelCanada tonight. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Hz6CsjYhzg — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) November 8, 2022

Sam Houston stunned Oklahoma as a +1000 money line underdog with a late three-pointer to decide the game.

THE UPSETS CONTINUE 🤯



Sam Houston (+1000 ML) takes down Oklahoma at the last secondpic.twitter.com/CBK6XFy3St — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) November 8, 2022

Meanwhile, it wasn’t just upsets that we were celebrating in the TSN EDGE offices last night.

Utah beat Long Island University 89-49 as a 23-point favourite.

No. 8 UCLA beat Sacramento State 76-50 as a 23.5-point favourite.

I’m not rushing to give out NCAA basketball teams favoured by 20+ points as FanDuel Best Bets, but I might have jumped on Utah and UCLA to cover in the late games.

Underdogs Were Barking In The NBA On Monday

If you bet on an NBA underdog to cover last night, there’s an 87 per cent chance you cashed the bet.

NBA underdogs went a combined 13-2 against the spread.

JOSH HART FOR THE WIN ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/Mq6UaT8txA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 8, 2022

They went 9-6 straight up.

Unfortunately for fans of the Toronto Raptors, they really faded in the third quarter en route to a 111-97 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Zach showed off the full repertoire tonight.



30 pts | 11-20 FG | 4-8 3FG | 5 ast pic.twitter.com/aHCfP3jXOO — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 8, 2022

With Election Day taking place across the United States, there are no NBA games on the schedule for Tuesday.